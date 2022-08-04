Where to go if you come to Almaty: where to swim, dine and relax on Friday

We have collected a large selection of places in the southern capital of Kazakhstan, if you do not know where to spend your time.





Where to hide from the heat in Almaty

Secret_Garden_Almaty, @secret_garden_almaty

Recreation area with a swimming pool, barbecues, tapchans and a menu. Great place to relax with friends or family. It is located just five minutes from Al-Farabi. The beautiful landscape overlooking the city will not leave you indifferent. The system of discounts works.

Farm House, @farmhouse_kz

The swimming pool at Farm House is open every day from 09:00 to 20:00. There are trestle beds, gazebos, baths. Animators work on weekends.

The beach club is located in the heart of the Eight Lakes complex and can accommodate up to 2000 visitors. The territory consists of a beach area, three pools: two for adults and one for children. There are locker rooms, sunbeds, tents and VIP tents, as well as bars «Sultan» and «Timudzhin».

Flex avenue: where to spend a Friday evening in Almaty

LATE NIGHT SHOW BAR @latenightshowbar

An evening at the LATE NIGHT SHOW is a beer-pong competition, meeting a lot of friends and a special vibe. There is a cozy summer place, a table for table tennis and other games. Citizens love the bar for an indescribable friendly atmosphere. Music from YouTube compilations plays here.

Nikulin, @nikulin.bar

As the inscription on the wall in «Nikulin» says: «This is the place where the magic happens». Almaty residents come here to relax, meet new people. Here you can listen to the sets of the city's popular DJs, try signature cocktails, eat barbecue dishes and have a great evening.

Domashniy is a new bar from the creators of «Shustov». You can find the bar by a bright orange bicycle. Everything is at home here: there is no bar counter, a cozy sofa with a TV and people who are always glad to see you. On one of the walls of the bar there is a neon inscription: SKAL, which means: «To your health» in Icelandic.

What you should definitely do in the summer in Almaty



1. Dine in a restaurant with a panoramic view of the city





Restaurant BarFly, @barfly.kz

What could be better than a panoramic view of the city center from a bird's eye view? Only no less delicious dinner on the 26th floor of one of the sights of the southern — capital the hotel «Kazakhstan».

The Monkey restaurant and bar, @the_monkey_almaty

The Monkey restaurant and bar on the roof of the MAQAN hotel surprises visitors not only with delicious European cuisine and beautiful views of the mountains and part of Al-Farabi Avenue, but also pleases with a pleasant atmosphere and a show program for guests of the establishment on the weekends.

2. Go to the SPA-center for relaxation and reboot





«TAU Dastarkhan», @tau_dastarkhan

The high-mountain entertainment complex is located at the foot of the Zailiysky Alatau in the Almaarasan gorge. Eight types of baths, outdoor and indoor pools, jacuzzi and much more are available here.

Arasan Wellness & SPA, @arasanspacomplex

«Arasan» is translated from Kazakh as «warm spring». The bath complex combines the traditions of the East and high technology. More than 20 water and wellness procedures for beauty and health, exotic and segmental massages for cleansing and much more are carried out here.

Where to eat: a large list of places to eat in Almaty when you don’t know where to go







Where to eat sushi and rolls





Sushi King and Queen's Sushi, @sushi_king_kz

Sushi King and Queen's Sushi are the first chain of street food establishments where you can order rolls and pizza. They offer crispy spicy wings, delicious fried shrimp and fresh salads.

Samurai Sushi, @samuraisushi2014

Samurai Sushi is a chain of Japanese food restaurants. The menu includes sushi and rolls made from fresh, salted, marinated fish and seafood. Here you can order different types of noodles, rice dishes, salads, drinks and much more.

Where to eat sandwiches





Paul, @paul_kazakhstan

There are four cafe-bakeries of the international network in the southern capital. In the menu you can find delicious and hearty sandwiches with mozzarella and tomatoes, chicken, salmon, mix and others.

La Tartine, @latartinebakery

La Tartine is a network of cozy bakeries where you can eat delicious food. There are several types of sandwiches on the restaurant's menu: with turkey, croissant with chicken, croissant with salmon and egg, vegetarian sandwich and much more.

