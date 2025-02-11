Weekly news from Central Asia: the region strengthens cooperation, innovation, and economy

Central Asia continues to strengthen international cooperation, implement innovations, and boost its economy. This week, countries in the region signed important agreements, launched new projects, and took steps toward technological progress.





Kazakhstan





Every school subject to include AI due to new educational standard





Artificial intelligence will be integrated into all school subjects in Kazakhstan. The updated educational standard aims to enhance students' digital literacy and prepare them for modern technological challenges. The changes will affect various disciplines, making AI a key element of the learning process.

Source: zakon.kz





Kazakhstan to create national university ranking





Kazakhstan plans to introduce a national ranking of universities. The initiative aims to assess the quality of education, research activities, and overall performance of higher education institutions. The ranking will help students and employers make informed decisions based on objective criteria.

Source: zakon.kz





Silk Road railway tour from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan to launch by Nowruz





A new railway tour, Jibek Joly, will connect Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, offering travelers a unique cultural experience. The route will feature stops in historic cities, allowing passengers to explore the rich heritage of the Silk Road. The launch is planned for Nowruz, a significant holiday in the region.

Source: weproject.media





How many days Kazakhstanis will rest on March 8 and Nowruz





Kazakhstanis will have official holidays on March 8 and Nowruz, with additional days off to create long weekends. The holiday schedule allows people to enjoy extended rest periods, making time for celebrations and travel.

Source: weproject.media





Kazakhstan to develop its own EV charging network





Kazakhstan plans to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure to support the growing number of EV users. The project aims to create a nationwide network of charging stations, making sustainable transportation more accessible. This initiative is expected to boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

Source: weproject.media





Foreigners in Kazakhstan receive QR cards with important information





Kazakhstan has introduced QR cards for foreigners, providing them with essential information about local laws, emergency contacts, and key services. This initiative aims to improve convenience and safety for visitors and expatriates in the country.

Source: weproject.media





Kazakhstan has created $1 billion infrastructure for technology companies





Kazakhstan has established a $1 billion infrastructure to support technology companies and foster innovation. This new development aims to create a favorable environment for startups and tech businesses, offering access to advanced facilities and resources.

Source: weproject.media

Kyrgyzstan





Chinese company to build another solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan

A Chinese company has announced plans to construct a new solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan. This project is part of the country's efforts to expand renewable energy sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The plant will contribute to sustainable development and energy security.

Source: centralasia.news





Kyrgyzstan develops artificial intelligence development strategy





Kyrgyzstan is working on a strategy to develop artificial intelligence. The initiative aims to integrate AI into various sectors, enhancing innovation, economic growth, and digital transformation. The strategy will provide a framework for the responsible use of AI in the country.

Source: centralasia.news





Kyrgyzstan to launch eco-friendly city Keminsiti





Kyrgyzstan is set to develop Keminsiti, an eco-friendly city that will focus on sustainability and green technologies. The project aims to create a modern, environmentally conscious urban space that supports clean energy, efficient waste management, and sustainable living practices.

Source: turkmenportal.com





Kyrgyzstan and China ease tourist travel





Kyrgyzstan and China have agreed to simplify the travel process for tourists between the two countries. The new measures aim to boost tourism and enhance cross-border cooperation, making it easier for citizens to visit and explore each other's countries.

Source: weproject.media





How Kyrgyzstanis will rest under the new labor code





The new labor code in Kyrgyzstan introduces changes to the holiday and rest schedules for employees. It aims to improve work conditions by providing clearer regulations on rest days, ensuring a better work-life balance for the country's workforce.

Source: weproject.media





China to assist in equipping Kyrgyzstan hospitals with modern equipment





China will help Kyrgyzstan modernize its healthcare facilities by providing advanced medical equipment. This collaboration aims to improve the quality of healthcare services in the country, ensuring better treatment options for patients.

Source: 24.kg

Uzbekistan





Uzbekistan and Malaysia sign cooperation agreements in healthcare, education, and anti-corruption





Uzbekistan and Malaysia have signed several cooperation agreements covering areas such as customs, higher education, healthcare, smart city development, and anti-corruption efforts. The agreements aim to deepen bilateral relations and enhance partnership in key sectors over the next few years.

Source: gazeta.uz





Uzbekistan to introduce Fast Track service at border for queue-free passage





Uzbekistan will introduce a paid Fast Track service at border points to allow travelers to bypass queues. The service will offer dedicated lanes for passport and customs control, VIP lounges, cafes, and other amenities. The cost of the service will be 15% of the basic tariff rate. It will be available at 12 border checkpoints starting from May 1.

Source: gazeta.uz





Samarkand flatbread registered as a geographical indication





Samarkand flatbread has been officially registered as a geographical indication. This registration recognizes the unique quality and characteristics of the bread linked to its geographic origin.

Source: gazeta.uz





Franklin Templeton entrusted with managing Uzbekistan’s National Investment Fund





Templeton Global Investments, part of Franklin Templeton, has been appointed as the trustee manager of Uzbekistan’s National Investment Fund. The fund will include shares of 18 major state-owned enterprises worth $1.5 billion, including banks, Uzbekistan Airways, and others.

Source: gazeta.uz





International Opera and Ballet Festival to be held in Tashkent





The International Opera and Ballet Festival will take place in Tashkent. In March and April, performances will be presented at the GABT stage by Ural Ballet and the Boris Eifman Ballet Theater from Russia, contemporary choreographers Carolyn Carlson from the USA and Edward Clug from Slovenia, as well as renowned opera director Stefano Poda from Italy.

Source: gazeta.uz





Uzbek judoka Dier Keldierova's victory over Japan's Uto Abe named event of the year in judo





Uzbekistan's Dier Keldierova's victory over Japan's Uto Abe has been recognized as the event of the year in the world of judo. The win made headlines, highlighting her impressive performance and marking a significant achievement for Uzbekistan in the sport.

Source: weproject.media





Uzbekistan and Jordan to introduce visa-free regime for diplomatic passport holders





Uzbekistan and Jordan have agreed to implement a visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports. This move is expected to enhance bilateral relations and facilitate easier travel for officials between the two countries.

Source: weproject.media

Tajikistan





Freedom Bank’s subsidiary in Kazakhstan to open in Tajikistan this spring





Freedom Bank, a subsidiary in Kazakhstan, is set to open a branch in Tajikistan this spring. The move is part of the bank's strategy to expand its presence in Central Asia and offer more banking services to local businesses and individuals.

Source: asiaplustj.info





EU and WHO highly assess Tajikistan's progress in healthcare sector





The European Union and the World Health Organization have praised Tajikistan's significant progress in the healthcare sector. They highlighted improvements in healthcare infrastructure, access to medical services, and public health initiatives that have positively impacted the population's well-being.

Source: asiaplustj.info





Joint Tajik-Russian industrial tech park to be created in Dushanbe





Work is beginning in Dushanbe on the establishment of a joint Tajik-Russian industrial technological park. The project aims to foster cooperation in technology and industry between the two countries, enhancing economic ties and boosting innovation in various sectors.

Source: asiaplustj.info