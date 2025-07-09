This week in Central Asia: Stanford case, festival highlights, and new air routes

From academic milestones and new air connections to international film awards and cultural exhibitions, Central Asia is making headlines across the globe. Kazakhstan enters Stanford’s curriculum, Kyrgyzstan hosts a world-class equestrian tour, and Uzbekistan’s cinema shines in South Korea — here’s what’s new around the region.





Kazakhstan

Stanford adds case study on Freedom Holding to curriculum

Stanford Graduate School of Business has included a case study on Freedom Holding Corp. in its teaching collection. This marks the first-ever case about a Kazakhstani company to be featured at the prestigious institution, giving students and business leaders worldwide insight into a success story from Central Asia.

Source: tengrinews.kz





New direct flights launched from Shymkent to China

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines has launched direct regular flights from Shymkent to Xi’an, China, with a new route to Urumqi starting on July 4.

Source: tengrinews.kz





China Eastern launches Shanghai-Almaty route

China Eastern Airlines has started direct flights between Shanghai and Almaty. The Airbus A321 will operate the route three times a week.

Source: kursiv.media





Photo from Aktau featured by The Guardian

A photo from the “Dalaman Undes Baba Öner” crafts festival in Aktau was selected by The Guardian for its “Best Photo of the Day” series, placing Kazakhstan’s cultural events on the international visual arts map.

Source: inform.kz

Kyrgyzstan

Gallops 2025 to debut at Lake Son-Kul

For the first time in Central Asia, the international equestrian tour Gallops will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The event is set to take place at Lake Son-Kul from July 19 to 26.

Source: kaktus.media





French audience learns how to tie a Kyrgyz elechek

As part of the Nomade Festival in Rémalard-en-Perche, France, visitors attended a hands-on master class on tying the traditional Kyrgyz women’s headscarf — the elechek.

Source: kaktus.media

Uzbekistan

Uzbek film wins best picture at South Korean festival

“Suyunchi,” a film by Uzbek director Melis Abzalov, won Best Picture at the inaugural Incheon International Folk Film Festival in South Korea.

Source: yuz.uz





Air China receives approval for regular flights to Uzbekistan

Air China has been granted a license to operate regular flights between Tashkent and Beijing, as well as Urumqi.

Source: uznews.uz





Eurasian Development Bank to open office in Tashkent

The Eurasian Development Bank will soon open a representative office in Uzbekistan, marking a major step in regional integration and support for joint economic initiatives.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Permanent “Made in Uzbekistan” showroom opens in Baku

A 1500-square-meter showroom showcasing Uzbek-made goods — from building materials to textiles and leather products — has opened in the Turkish Trade Center in Baku.

Source: spot.uz

Tajikistan

Tajikistan launches first AI cluster and tech park in Central Asia

Developed by local company darya.ai, the new AI cluster focuses on language models, computing infrastructure, and applied research — with a special focus on the Tajik language.

Source: asiaplustj.info





Chengdu Airlines launches Kashgar-Khujand direct flights

On July 1, Chengdu Airlines began weekly direct flights between Kashgar, China and Khujand, Tajikistan.

Source: khovar.tj