facebook
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
why-samarkand-is-the-heart-of-the-great-silk-road-and-what-to-know-about-the-city
logo
Why Samarkand is the heart of the Great Silk Road and what to know about the city
Travelling

03.04.2025

Why Samarkand is the heart of the Great Silk Road and what to know about the city

Samarkand is one of the oldest cities in the world, which for centuries remained a key center of the Great Silk Road. This legendary route connected the East and the West, facilitating the exchange of goods, knowledge, and traditions. Due to its unique location, Samarkand became not only an important trade hub but also a cradle of cultural, scientific, and architectural development.


Crossroads of civilizations and great empires

Samarkand played a crucial role in the history of many nations. Caravans from China, India, Persia, Byzantium, and the Arab Caliphate passed through it. The city was a marketplace for precious stones, silk, spices, ceramics, metals, and paper. However, not only goods traveled along this route, but also ideas, religions, and scientific knowledge.

During the reigns of the Samanids, Karakhanids, Chingizids, and Timurids, the city experienced periods of great prosperity. The influence of Amir Timur was particularly significant, as he transformed Samarkand into the capital of his empire, making it a symbol of wealth and power.


Architectural treasures and cultural heritage

The flourishing trade contributed to the rise of art and architecture. One of the main symbols of Samarkand is the Registan ensemble, which includes three magnificent madrasahs — UlugBek’s, Tillya-Kari, and Sher-Dor. Other notable landmarks include the Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum, the burial place of Tamerlane, the Bibi-Khanym Mosque, built in honor of his wife, and the ancient Ulugh Beg Observatory, where astronomers studied the stars.

Thanks to Samarkand, the technology of papermaking, known as Samarkand paper, spread to Central Asia. This high-quality paper was used in scientific treatises and books, contributing to the dissemination of knowledge in the Muslim world and Europe.


Samarkand in the modern world

Today, Samarkand is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Uzbekistan's main tourist destinations. The city attracts travelers with its unique atmosphere, ancient monuments, and historical significance. International conferences, festivals, and cultural events make it an important center for dialogue between civilizations.


Best time to visit

The best time to visit Samarkand is during the spring — April to June and autumn — September to November. The weather is mild and comfortable for exploring the city’s historical landmarks. Avoid the peak summer months when temperatures can soar above 40°C

With its rich history, stunning architecture, and cultural legacy, Samarkand remains not only the jewel of Central Asia but also the eternal heart of the Great Silk Road.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#traditions #travelling #samarkand #culture #silkroad
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
Must Visit in Madrid: the best places according to @hellozhanel
Must Visit in Madrid: the best places according to @hellozhanel
Where to go in Uzbekistan: stunning nature reserves and national parks
Where to go in Uzbekistan: stunning nature reserves and national parks
8 travel companies that will organize the best trip around Kazakhstan
8 travel companies that will organize the best trip around Kazakhstan
Where to stay in Samarkand: 10 great hotels
Where to stay in Samarkand: 10 great hotels
Top community-based tourism experiences in Uzbekistan
Top community-based tourism experiences in Uzbekistan