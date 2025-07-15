Where and how to vacation at lake Alakol: routes and resorts

Alakol is a lake in Kazakhstan known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear water. This guide covers how to get to the lakeside resort area and where to stay during your trip.





You can reach the lake by car, train, or plane.

The drive takes about six to seven hours from Almaty, and around seven hours from Astana.

Trains run regularly to the resort towns on the lake’s shore. From Astana, you can take the following routes:

— No. 254/253 “Nurly Zhol — Dostyk,” runs twice a week

— No. 122/121, 6942/6941 “Nurly Zhol — Semey,” departs on even dates

From Almaty, several train options are also available:

— No. 207/208 “Almaty-2 — Zhalanashkol,” departs twice a week

— No. 221/222 “Almaty-2 — Dostyk,” departs three times a week

— No. 211/212 “Almaty-2 — Dostyk,” departs on even dates in June-July, odd dates in August

— No. 337/338 “Almaty-2 — Dostyk,” departs three times a week

— No. 21/22, 6941/6942 “Almaty-1 — Dostyk,” departs on even dates.

SCAT Airlines operates subsidized flights from Astana and Almaty to the city of Urzhar. There are six flights a week. Flight time from Astana is 1.5 hours, and from Almaty — 45 minutes.

For a comfortable stay at Lake Alakol, consider guesthouses and resorts located in the surrounding towns and villages:





Inzhu, @inju.alakol

A modern resort on the eastern shore of the lake with a private beach, swimming pool, and premium rooms. The on-site restaurant serves both Eastern and European cuisine.





Askar’s Guest Houses, @guest_house_alakol

Stylish and well-equipped cottages in the village of Koktuma, perfect for families or groups of friends. A cozy café is also available on the property.





Pelican, @pelican_alacol

A family-friendly resort with spacious rooms and cottages, outdoor pools, and children’s play areas. The complex also regularly hosts fun activities and outdoor movie screenings.





Aiym, @alakol_aiym

Located on the eastern shore, this resort features easy beach access, comfortable rooms, and full-board meals. It also offers a kids’ playground, pool, and other family-friendly entertainment.





Poseidon, @poseidon.resort.and.spa

A modern hotel in the town of Akshi with a well-maintained beach, stylish rooms, swimming pools, a full spa complex, and a wide range of leisure options — perfect for a luxurious getaway.