20-tajik-words-and-phrases-every-traveler-should-know

Tajikistan is a country of stunning mountains, warm hospitality, and deep traditions. Speaking a few local words not only helps you get around but also earns you smiles, respect, and sometimes even invitations for tea. Below is a list of 20 essential Tajik words and phrases you’ll likely use every day—from greetings to survival vocabulary.





Salom — Hello

Use it anytime, anywhere.





Assalomu alaykum — Peace be upon you

A more traditional Islamic greeting, often used between men.





Khair — Goodbye

Can be used in any setting, casual or formal.





Rahmat — Thank you

Always appreciated.





Iltimos — Please

Use this to be polite when asking for something.





Bubakshed — Excuse me / Sorry

Useful in crowded spaces, or if you bump into someone.





Ob — Water

Essential for daily travel, hikes, and meals.





Non — Bread

A cultural staple and sacred food. Know it, respect it.





Khurak — Food

Can refer to meals in general.





Choy — Tea

You’ll be offered this almost everywhere. It’s a gesture of hospitality.





Hojatkhohna kujost? — Where is the toilet?

Very useful in restaurants, guesthouses, and during long road trips.





Chand pul? — How much does it cost?

Essential for markets, taxis, and small shops.





Garon ast — It’s expensive

A polite way to begin a bargain.





Yak, Du, Se — One, Two, Three

The basics — especially useful for counting, buying, or negotiating.





Rost — Straight ahead

Helpful when asking for directions.





Chap / Rost — Left / Right

Use with hand gestures if needed.





Dar kujo...? — Where is...?

For example: Dar kujo restoron ast? – “Where is the restaurant?”





Ne — No

Sometimes necessary to politely decline.





Bale — Yes

Obvious, but useful in all situations.





Zebo! — Beautiful!

Say this to compliment the scenery, food, clothes — or people. Tajiks love sincere praise.