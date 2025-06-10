Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
20 Tajik words and phrases every traveler should know
Travelling

05.06.2025

20 Tajik words and phrases every traveler should know

Tajikistan is a country of stunning mountains, warm hospitality, and deep traditions. Speaking a few local words not only helps you get around but also earns you smiles, respect, and sometimes even invitations for tea. Below is a list of 20 essential Tajik words and phrases you’ll likely use every day—from greetings to survival vocabulary.


Salom — Hello

Use it anytime, anywhere.


Assalomu alaykum — Peace be upon you

A more traditional Islamic greeting, often used between men.


Khair — Goodbye

Can be used in any setting, casual or formal.


Rahmat — Thank you

Always appreciated.


Iltimos — Please

Use this to be polite when asking for something.


Bubakshed — Excuse me / Sorry

Useful in crowded spaces, or if you bump into someone.


Ob — Water

Essential for daily travel, hikes, and meals.


Non — Bread

A cultural staple and sacred food. Know it, respect it.


Khurak — Food

Can refer to meals in general.


Choy — Tea

You’ll be offered this almost everywhere. It’s a gesture of hospitality.


Hojatkhohna kujost? — Where is the toilet?

Very useful in restaurants, guesthouses, and during long road trips.


Chand pul? — How much does it cost?

Essential for markets, taxis, and small shops.


Garon ast — It’s expensive

A polite way to begin a bargain.


Yak, Du, Se — One, Two, Three

The basics — especially useful for counting, buying, or negotiating.


Rost — Straight ahead

Helpful when asking for directions.


Chap / Rost — Left / Right

Use with hand gestures if needed.


Dar kujo...? — Where is...?

For example: Dar kujo restoron ast? – “Where is the restaurant?”


Ne — No

Sometimes necessary to politely decline.


Bale — Yes

Obvious, but useful in all situations.


Zebo! — Beautiful!

Say this to compliment the scenery, food, clothes — or people. Tajiks love sincere praise.

#tajikistan #foreigners #englishlanguage #tajik #language
