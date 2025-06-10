20-tajik-words-and-phrases-every-traveler-should-know

Tajikistan is a country of stunning mountains, warm hospitality, and deep traditions. Speaking a few local words not only helps you get around but also earns you smiles, respect, and sometimes even invitations for tea. Below is a list of 20 essential Tajik words and phrases you’ll likely use every day—from greetings to survival vocabulary.
Salom — Hello
Use it anytime, anywhere.
Assalomu alaykum — Peace be upon you
A more traditional Islamic greeting, often used between men.
Khair — Goodbye
Can be used in any setting, casual or formal.
Rahmat — Thank you
Always appreciated.
Iltimos — Please
Use this to be polite when asking for something.
Bubakshed — Excuse me / Sorry
Useful in crowded spaces, or if you bump into someone.
Ob — Water
Essential for daily travel, hikes, and meals.
Non — Bread
A cultural staple and sacred food. Know it, respect it.
Khurak — Food
Can refer to meals in general.
Choy — Tea
You’ll be offered this almost everywhere. It’s a gesture of hospitality.
Hojatkhohna kujost? — Where is the toilet?
Very useful in restaurants, guesthouses, and during long road trips.
Chand pul? — How much does it cost?
Essential for markets, taxis, and small shops.
Garon ast — It’s expensive
A polite way to begin a bargain.
Yak, Du, Se — One, Two, Three
The basics — especially useful for counting, buying, or negotiating.
Rost — Straight ahead
Helpful when asking for directions.
Chap / Rost — Left / Right
Use with hand gestures if needed.
Dar kujo...? — Where is...?
For example: Dar kujo restoron ast? – “Where is the restaurant?”
Ne — No
Sometimes necessary to politely decline.
Bale — Yes
Obvious, but useful in all situations.
Zebo! — Beautiful!
Say this to compliment the scenery, food, clothes — or people. Tajiks love sincere praise.