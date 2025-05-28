Where to relax in Kazakhstan — a complete guide to the main resort areas of the country

Rest in Kazakhstan is not only steppes and megacities, but also dozens of amazing resorts with natural beauty and comfortable infrastructure. We have collected a selection of places worth going to at any time of the year.
Southern Kazakhstan
Healing mineral springs, Saryagash
One of the most popular health resorts in the country. There are dozens of sanatoriums here that treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, liver and musculoskeletal system. The mineral waters of Saryagash are recognized as healing, and the mild climate allows you to relax here all year round.
Shymbulak and the Almaty Mountains
The Shymbulak resort is one of the best places in the country for skiing in winter. In summer, the mountains become the center of hiking, picnics and active recreation. Its proximity to Almaty makes it easily accessible.
Kapchagay Reservoir
One of the most popular places for recreation near Almaty. There are beaches, recreation centers, rental of SUPs and boats. Suitable for both swimming and an active weekend in nature.
Turkestan and cultural tourism
A city with a thousand-year history, famous for the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi - a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Turkestan is actively developing and offers cultural, pilgrimage and family tourism.
Eastern Kazakhstan
Rakhmanov Springs
A mountain resort in the Katon-Karagay National Park. Famous for its thermal springs, crystal clear air and secluded atmosphere. An excellent destination for those looking for peace and quiet.
Bukhtarma Reservoir
A huge reservoir with sandy beaches, forests and recreation centers. Suitable for swimming, fishing, boating and outdoor recreation. Wild camping spots can also be found here.
Zaisan and South Altai
Lake Zaisan and the surrounding mountain valleys remain a little-known but beautiful destination. Convenient for road trips, ethno tours and a relaxing holiday.
Western Kazakhstan
Caspian Coast
The Caspian Sea coast is a place for those who value a combination of nature and comfort. Modern hotels, boarding houses and health resorts are located here. The mild climate, warm sea water and picturesque views make this region attractive for summer holidays.
Boszhyra and the Ustyurt Plateau
Fantastic landscapes of Mangistau, reminiscent of the scenery of science fiction films. Jeep tours, hiking routes and photo tours are available to tourists. The place is suitable for lovers of wild tourism and geological wonders.
Northern Kazakhstan
Borovoe
A famous resort with pine forests, lakes and rocks of unusual shapes. There is a developed infrastructure: there are hotels, sanatoriums, trekking routes, excursions. The place is called "Kazakhstan's Switzerland" for its picturesque landscape.
Imantau-Shalkar zone
A quiet alternative to Borovoe. The cleanest lakes, pine forests and recreation centers make the region attractive for a relaxing holiday. Suitable for swimming, walking and fishing.
Central Kazakhstan
Lake Balkhash
A unique lake, where the eastern part is salty, and the western part is fresh. Attracts both lovers of swimming and sunbathing, and fishermen. Many campsites and recreation centers. The lake is considered one of the sunniest and hottest places in the country.
Karkaralinsk
A mountainous area with coniferous forests and lakes. Suitable for trekking, camping and ecotourism. The region is sparsely populated, which makes it especially attractive to those looking for privacy and fresh air.
East-South Kazakhstan
Lake Alakol
A resort on the border of East Kazakhstan and Zhetysu region. Known for its healing waters, saturated with minerals. Popular among tourists with children and those who want to combine a beach holiday with health improvement. There are glampings