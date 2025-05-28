Where to relax in Kazakhstan — a complete guide to the main resort areas of the country





Southern Kazakhstan





Healing mineral springs, Saryagash

Shymbulak and the Almaty Mountains

Kapchagay Reservoir

Turkestan and cultural tourism





Eastern Kazakhstan





Rakhmanov Springs

Bukhtarma Reservoir

Zaisan and South Altai

Western Kazakhstan





Caspian Coast

Boszhyra and the Ustyurt Plateau





Northern Kazakhstan





Borovoe

Imantau-Shalkar zone

Central Kazakhstan





Lake Balkhash

Karkaralinsk

East-South Kazakhstan





Lake Alakol

One of the most popular health resorts in the country. There are dozens of sanatoriums here that treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, liver and musculoskeletal system. The mineral waters of Saryagash are recognized as healing, and the mild climate allows you to relax here all year round.The Shymbulak resort is one of the best places in the country for skiing in winter. In summer, the mountains become the center of hiking, picnics and active recreation. Its proximity to Almaty makes it easily accessible.One of the most popular places for recreation near Almaty. There are beaches, recreation centers, rental of SUPs and boats. Suitable for both swimming and an active weekend in nature.A city with a thousand-year history, famous for the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi - a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Turkestan is actively developing and offers cultural, pilgrimage and family tourism.A mountain resort in the Katon-Karagay National Park. Famous for its thermal springs, crystal clear air and secluded atmosphere. An excellent destination for those looking for peace and quiet.A huge reservoir with sandy beaches, forests and recreation centers. Suitable for swimming, fishing, boating and outdoor recreation. Wild camping spots can also be found here.Lake Zaisan and the surrounding mountain valleys remain a little-known but beautiful destination. Convenient for road trips, ethno tours and a relaxing holiday.The Caspian Sea coast is a place for those who value a combination of nature and comfort. Modern hotels, boarding houses and health resorts are located here. The mild climate, warm sea water and picturesque views make this region attractive for summer holidays.Fantastic landscapes of Mangistau, reminiscent of the scenery of science fiction films. Jeep tours, hiking routes and photo tours are available to tourists. The place is suitable for lovers of wild tourism and geological wonders.A famous resort with pine forests, lakes and rocks of unusual shapes. There is a developed infrastructure: there are hotels, sanatoriums, trekking routes, excursions. The place is called "Kazakhstan's Switzerland" for its picturesque landscape.A quiet alternative to Borovoe. The cleanest lakes, pine forests and recreation centers make the region attractive for a relaxing holiday. Suitable for swimming, walking and fishing.A unique lake, where the eastern part is salty, and the western part is fresh. Attracts both lovers of swimming and sunbathing, and fishermen. Many campsites and recreation centers. The lake is considered one of the sunniest and hottest places in the country.A mountainous area with coniferous forests and lakes. Suitable for trekking, camping and ecotourism. The region is sparsely populated, which makes it especially attractive to those looking for privacy and fresh air.A resort on the border of East Kazakhstan and Zhetysu region. Known for its healing waters, saturated with minerals. Popular among tourists with children and those who want to combine a beach holiday with health improvement. There are glampings