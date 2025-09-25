Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
What to see in Khiva in one day: 7 must-visit places
Travelling

17.09.2025

What to see in Khiva in one day: 7 must-visit places

Khiva — the heart of the Khorezm region, a region with rich culture and history. We share what is definitely worth visiting and seeing in Khiva, where history comes alive before your eyes.


Ichan-Kala


The inner old city of Khiva — a real museum under the open sky. Fortress walls, narrow streets, and authentic architecture create a unique color in the ancient eastern city. The city is included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.


Palace Tash-Khauli


Unique palace complex of the 19th century — main residence of the Khivan khans. Luxurious architecture and rich history make this place obligatory to visit for everyone who is interested in the culture and heritage of the region.


Kunya-Ark


Fortress inside a fortress — citadel of the Khivan khans, construction of which began at the end of the 17th century. The complex became a real portal into history — here are preserved the inner yard, mosque, harem building, and even prisons. And from the watchtower opens a picturesque view of the setting sun.


Minaret Kalta-Minor


The visiting card of ancient Khiva — minaret 29 meters high, which, although it remained unfinished, amazes with scale and beauty. Bright glazed tile and majolica in a unique Uzbek style make it a real pearl of the architecture of the city.


Museum of Silk of Khorezm, @xiva.silk.museum


This unique museum is worth visiting not only in order to learn everything about the subtleties of the traditional production of silk products, but also in order to personally take part in master classes and enjoy tea drinking in a colorful atmosphere.


Juma Mosque


Juma Mosque in Khiva is interesting in that its ceiling is supported by 213 columns with fascinating carvings, and the mosque itself has no portals, domes, galleries, or even an inner yard. According to the results of some research, the mosque was first built in the 10th century.


Local cafes and chaihanas


In order to fully feel the culture of the region, it is worth visiting one of the small local cafes or chaihana and trying real Khorezm dishes, such as shivit oshi, gumma, or ijjan.

#uzbekistan #whattosee #khiva #placestogo
