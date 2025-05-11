Top hiking trails in Uzbekistan: explore the best mountain routes

From the towering Chimgan Peaks to the serene Nuratau Range, Uzbekistan offers diverse hiking trails for every level of adventurer.





Uzbekistan may be famous for Silk Road cities, but it also hides stunning mountains and trails that appeal to hikers of all levels. In fact, the Western Tien Shan ranges — which include the Chimgan Peaks near Tashkent — were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2016 for their exceptional biodiversity and landscapes. From easy valley walks to challenging summits and cultural village treks, Uzbekistan’s highlands offer a remarkable mix of experiences. For example, small groups of hikers often explore golden-mountain meadows under soaring eagles, enjoying both nature and local hospitality. Here we highlight some top routes, noting each trail’s scenery, cultural highlights, and general difficulty.

Chimgan Mountains — Big Chimgan Peak and Surroundings

The Chimgan Mountains, just a couple of hours from Tashkent, are the most accessible high peaks in Uzbekistan. Big Chimgan Peak — 3309 m, is the crown jewel. The usual trail climbs through alpine meadows and rocky outcrops to a plateau just below the summit; hikers report that the final push is steep and pathless in places. The ascent is strenuous — roughly 8-10 hours round-trip, but well worth it for 360° panoramas of the Charvak Reservoir and surrounding peaks. Spring and summer blooms of wildflowers and occasional sightings of golden eagles add to the magic.

A popular shorter/adventurous hike nearby is Gulkam Canyon. This roughly 4-5 km gorge trek follows the Gulkamsay River through narrow sandstone walls with waterfalls and emerald pools. Though only a few hours’ walk, it involves scrambling over wet rocks and wading stream crossings, especially in summer, hikers must be prepared to get their boots wet! For a gentler day-trip in the Chimgan area, the Tavaksaya Waterfalls are an easy, family-friendly walk. This short trail leads to a series of eight cascading falls amid a lava-rock canyon — an otherworldly sight close to Tashkent.

Other highlights around Chimgan include the forested Paltau Pass trail and its ancient petroglyphs. From the village of Burchmulla, a moderate climb through juniper forest and along streams leads past millennia-old rock carvings, rewarding hikers with sweeping valley views. Nearby Chukuraksu Waterfall is another must-see: a gentle trail and river-hopping scramble bring you to a wide cascade that fans gracefully over the rocks. Finally, for an expert-level adventure one can drive deep into Bostanlyk district to reach the emerald Urungach Lakes. The lower and upper “Jade” lakes sit at2300 m, ringed by 3000 m peaks, the hike from lower to upper lake is steep but short, and the turquoise waters are unforgettable.

Nuratau Mountains, Samarkand Region — Village Treks and Petroglyph Trails

The undulating Nuratau Range in central Uzbekistan offers a contrasting experience of limestone ridges, spring-fed canyons, and isolated villages. One popular multi-day route is the Hayat-Uhum village trek via Sayyod Yurt Camp. This route passes through tiny villages, rocky spurs and valleys, and ends in lush orchards – a true cultural trek. With easy to moderate grades — daily hikes of 10-15 km, and overnight stays in village guesthouses or a yurt camp, it immerses hikers in local life. In spring, wild apricot and pomegranate groves and views of the distant Aydarkul Desert make it especially scenic.

For beginners, the short Sayyod Limestone Trail — 5 km, about 2 hours round-trip, is a gentle introduction. Starting from Sayyod Yurt Camp, the path winds up a valley slope where grass gives way to impressive pale limestone cliffs. Despite the mild climb, it offers sweeping views of Sayyod village, the Nuratau ridges and even Aydarkul Lake below.

Another worthwhile day-hike is Sentob-Petroglyphs. Beginning in the old village of Sentob, this easy trail — about 10 km and 3 hours total, follows a shaded river valley. After about 2 km you’ll reach a large rock face covered in Arabic script petroglyphs dating back about 500 years. This living-history site is a highlight: hikers learn that the inscriptions are still visible and well-preserved. The terrain is mostly flat, making Sentob suitable for families and novice hikers.

Fit hikers looking for a challenge can tackle the full Quytosh-Sayyod Traverse — about 15 km, 7-8 hours, moderate-hard. This popular route begins amid the giant granite boulders of Quytosh Valley, then climbs roughly 500 m to a peak at about 1905 m. From there the trail offers panoramic views of the Nuratau range and the arid steppe beyond. The return path descends via Narvan Pass, showcasing dramatic folded limestone formations before dropping into Sayyod village. Overall it’s rated “moderate to challenging” due to its length and heat, but the diverse scenery makes it one of Nuratau’s classic treks.

Zaamin National Park — Jizzakh Region

Zaamin National Park, sometimes called “the Switzerland of Uzbekistan,” lies about 150 km south of Tashkent in the Jizzakh region. It features cool spruce forests, highland meadows and several peaks around 3000 m. The main attraction is Mount Zomin — about 3300 m. Note: park access is by ranger permit only. The trail to Zomin’s summit is fairly steep — about 1200 m elevation gain, but well-trodden. Along the way one passes stands of wild walnut and juniper and might spot marmots or colorful mountain birds. Reaching the top yields panoramic vistas of rolling forested hills and distant ranges. For a gentler experience, there are shorter valley walks and picnic spots beside cool streams — still far from the summer crowds in lower-lying regions.

Hissar Range — Gelon Village Trek

For an off-the-beaten-path trek, consider the Hissar Range south of Tashkent. The remote highland village of Gelon serves as a base for several hikes. A moderate one is the route to Kol Village and Gelon Pass — about 2480 m. This trail climbs through cultivated fields and oak forests to a high pass. Along the way you’ll encounter the 84 m Suvtushar Waterfall, one of Uzbekistan’s tallest, plunging in two tiers through a cliff face. The top of Gelon Pass offers sweeping views of terraced meadows and ancient forts on neighboring ridges. Hikers end the day at the shrine of Hazrati Sultan and overnight in village homestays, savoring hearty Uzbek meals and local hospitality. Overall this trek is rated moderate, with 13-15 km of walking and about 300-400 m of climb per day. Guests note that apart from the scenery, visiting Gelon offers a glimpse into centuries-old mountain life — from water mills and communal ovens to the rhythms of village life after a day on the trail.

Conclusion

Uzbekistan’s mountains may be under the radar, but they reward those who venture beyond the cities. Whether you’re a casual hiker or a mountaineer, there are trails for every level: from easy forest paths and cultural walks, like Sentob or Sayyod, to serious alpine treks up Chimgan or through the Nuratau. Each route combines natural beauty — alpine lakes, waterfalls, wildflowers — with cultural highlights such as ancient petroglyphs or hospitable villages. Most treks are best tackled in late spring through early fall, when snow has melted and valleys green up. By exploring these routes, you’ll discover a side of Uzbekistan far from the usual sightseeing, stepping into wild landscapes that few travelers have seen.