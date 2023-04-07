Expats in Kyrgyzstan. 6 stories of professors, volunteers, travelers and more

Wonder whether you should visit Kyrgyzstan or stay here for a long period? Read the impressions on country from people all around the world in our article.





Oxford professor on why he moved to Kyrgyzstan and considers Bishkek the best place to live

Christopher Gerry, 49 years old, city — Bishkek, dean of the Graduate School of Development at the University of Central Asia, linkedin





I first visited Central Asia over 20 years ago. I have always enjoyed traveling in the mountains. While exploring hiking spots without a lot of tourists, I found the Tien Shan and realized that I wanted to go there. In 1998, I went to Almaty, from where I made a trip to the mountains, and a few years later I visited Bishkek, exploring the Tien Shan from the other side.

Seeing Bishkek many years later, I hardly recognized it. The city has changed. But I immediately felt comfortable here. I don’t know what the reason is: perhaps the familiar Russian language or architecture played a role.

The first few days I explored the city. The ability to see the mountains in the distance makes Bishkek the best place to live and work.

A foreigner from Nepal about life in Kyrgyzstan, the best places to travel and traditional food

Shameer Khanal, city — Bishkek, GIZ Program Manager in Kyrgyzstan, linkedin





About four years ago I received an invitation to come to Kyrgyzstan. I was interested in working here. This is a small beautiful country that is taking steps towards building a green economy. I decided that this is the best place for my skills. I knew that the country was safe, so I came with my family.

I first visited Kyrgyzstan in 2010 during a short business trip. Then I saw how friendly people are here. I liked that Bishkek is a green city. Arriving for a longer period, I was convinced of the fidelity of first impressions.

«In Kyrgyzstan, I tasted the best apples and watermelons in my life», — a Canadian about his impressions of life in Bishkek, activities and people

Sean Dillon, 28 years old, city — Bishkek, Regional Data Strategist, Central & South Asia at Accelerate Prosperity, @sdlon





I came to Central Asia within the framework of cooperation with the International Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Until the last moment, I did not know which country or city I would go to. I learned that it would be Bishkek only a couple of weeks before departure.

The Central Asian region and Kyrgyzstan in particular have been of interest to me for a long time. I have always been fascinated by the history of the Great Silk Road and the cultural impact it had on the whole of Eurasia. I think this is the first truly globalized place in history.

The potential of Kyrgyzstan often remains underestimated by foreign investors. It has everything for the development of an export-oriented industry, international trade, and investment in start-ups. I'm happy to be here and help people see these opportunities.

Interesting traditions and unique history: Kyrgyzstan through the eyes of a foreigner from the USA

Christopher Schwartz, city — Bishkek, Chief Research Editor, OSCE Academy





I moved to Kyrgyzstan for several reasons. Originally, I was specialized in Islamic Studies, and Central Asia was kind of a «black hole» in the discipline, so this was very intriguing for me. As a journalist, I was also very intrigued by Kyrgyzstan's status as the «island of democracy» in Central Asia.

It was also a childhood dream of mine to live in an Asian country. Silly as this may sound, I was fascinated by the novel, «Lost Horizon», and wanted to find my own Shangri-La. Somehow, Kyrgyzstan has satisfied this fascination

«People in Kyrgyzstan are always ready to help», — a volunteer from Argentina about life in Bishkek, local food and traditions

Matias Perez Lavooy, 21 years old, Bishkek city, English teacher, @mati_perez_lavooy





I arrived in winter, and many advised me to wait until summer to appreciate the nature of Kyrgyzstan. They were right. There are many amazingly beautiful places here. Since May, we have been out of town, camping. We visited Issyk-Kul. It's great that you can go out of town and soon find yourself in the mountains, get some fresh air and relax.

I like Bishkek. It is small, you can quickly get from one place to another. It's safe here. I like to visit the city center and parks. My favorite places in the city: Yntymak Park, Erkindik Avenue. Lots of great places to run and cool stadiums to play football.

An American about working as president of AUCA and opening his own college in Bishkek

Andrew Wachtel, 63 years old, Bishkek city, Director of Compass College, linkedin





It is easy to live in Kyrgyzstan. I like the local pace of life. It is more peaceful than in other places. People have time for themselves.

Foreign teachers also like the country. Recently, an American admitted that the year spent in Kyrgyzstan was the best in his life.

It's great that there are a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables here from May to October. The quality of the products is excellent. One friend said that he could not find anywhere as delicious strawberries as here.