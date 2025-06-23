Central Asia weekly: electric cars in Kazakhstan, smart warehouses in Uzbekistan, and direct flights from Dushanbe to Beijing

From Malaysia's plans to assemble electric vehicles in Kazakhstan to the launch of the first Kyrgyz-language AI platform, this week’s roundup highlights major developments in technology, culture, and international cooperation across Central Asia. Uzbekistan secures new geographic indications and logistics investments, while Tajikistan opens direct air routes to China for the first time.





Kazakhstan

Malaysia plans to assemble electric vehicles in Kazakhstan

Proton Holdings CEO Chunrong Li expressed interest in entering the Kazakh market, citing attractive investment conditions created by the government.

Source: inform.kz





Giant traditional headscarf installation in Pavlodar enters international record book

A 4-meter-tall installation celebrating the traditional Kazakh women’s headpiece, the kimeshek, has been recognized by an international record-keeping organization.

Source: inform.kz

Kyrgyzstan

First AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched

“Aityl” is the first Kyrgyz-language AI product, capable of speech recognition, voice-to-text conversion, multilingual translation, and functioning as an intelligent assistant.

Source: 24.kg





Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait discuss launch of direct air travel

Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to Kuwait met with the chairman of Kuwait Airways to explore opening direct flights between the two countries and expanding aviation cooperation.

Source: kaktus.media





Kyrgyz woman stages Aitmatov-inspired play in Belgium

The Kyrgyz Embassy in Belgium supported a theatrical production based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s novel The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years, staged by Kyrgyz architect and theater student Olga Ostrovskaya in Antwerp.

Source: 24.kg

Uzbekistan

Two Uzbek products gain geographic indication status

The dish sukok somsa and the Andijan skullcap — doppi, have officially received geographic indication status, recognizing their cultural and regional uniqueness.

Source: spot.uz





ZTO Express to develop smart logistics in Uzbekistan

The Chinese logistics company plans to build airport warehouses and intelligent logistics hubs as part of its expansion into Uzbekistan.

Source: spot.uz





Oman Air prepares to launch direct flights to Uzbekistan

Ongoing talks aim to establish regular direct flights and renew aviation agreements between the two countries.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Chinese investments in Uzbekistan exceed $60 billion

Bilateral trade reached $14 billion in 2024, while Chinese investment projects — now over $60 billion — span green energy, mining, logistics, AI, agriculture, and more.

Source: spot.uz





New tourist complex to open in Ugam-Chatkal National Park

A nature, culinary, and ethnotourism complex is set to host up to 20 000 visitors annually in this scenic national park.

Source: spot.uz





Polish fashion brand Sinsay to open 20 stores in Uzbekistan

Retailer LPP will launch the first Sinsay store in Tashkent this August, with others to follow in Bukhara, Samarkand, and Andijan by year’s end.

Source: spot.uz

Tajikistan

First direct flights launched between Dushanbe and Beijing

Operated by China Southern Airlines, this marks the first direct air route between the two capitals. Boeing 737-8 aircraft will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Source: khovar.tj