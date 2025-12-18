Central Asia weekly update: international recognition, sports achievements, and strategic cooperation

This week, Central Asia continued to strengthen its global presence through diplomacy, culture, and sport. Uzbekistan hosted major international events and led regional competitions, while Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan celebrated historic achievements in football, taekwondo, armwrestling, and para sports. At the same time, Azerbaijan deepened media and humanitarian cooperation and gained international recognition in culture and communications, highlighting a dynamic and outward-looking week for the region.





Azerbaijan





Azerbaijan and the UAE discuss the development of media cooperation





Within the framework of the “Bridge” Summit on Media and the Content Industry held in Abu Dhabi, a meeting took place between Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and the UAE Media Council. The sides discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in the media sphere and developing joint initiatives in the content industry.

Source: 1news.az





Ali Hajiyev was awarded the Millionaire Concept Prize for his contribution to PR





At a ceremonial event in Baku, entrepreneur and strategic communications and PR expert Ali Hajiyev received the Millionaire Concept Award in the category Transformative Contributions to the PR Industry. The award places Hajiyev among a select group of business leaders and innovators whose work has reshaped entire industries, with the ceremony held on December 1 at the Fairmont Baku and attended by guests from Africa, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and post-Soviet countries.

Source: 1news.az

Kazakhstan





Kazakh taekwondo athlete wins gold at the World Championship in Kenya





Kazakhstan’s taekwondo team claimed its second gold medal at the Youth World Championship in Nairobi, Kenya. Batyrkhan Toleugali secured the world title in the under-87 kg weight category, defeating Mohammad Alizadeh in the final bout.

Source: zakon.kz





Kazakhstan’s football gains momentum as Anarbekov makes Champions League History





Despite FC Kairat’s ongoing challenges in the UEFA Champions League, Kazakhstan’s football scene continues to gain international recognition. Goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov made history on December 9 by becoming the first Kazakh player to be named UEFA Champions League Player of the Match after an impressive performance against Greece’s Olympiacos, finishing the game with eight saves and a 9.2 rating in a 0:1 home loss in Astana.

Source: astanatimes.com

Dimash Kudaibergen appointed UN Global Goodwill Ambassador





Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen was officially named a UN Global Goodwill Ambassador on December 8 during the International Organization for Migration IOM Council session in Geneva. The appointment recognizes his long-term dedication to humanitarian causes, following his role as the IOM’s Regional Goodwill Ambassador since 2024, where he actively advocated for migrant rights and support initiatives.

Source: timesca.com

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz athletes win 19 medals at the Asian Armwrestling Cup





The national team of Kyrgyzstan claimed a total of 19 medals at the Asian Armwrestling Cup held in Ajman, UAE. The team’s medal haul included 13 gold, two silver, and four bronze awards.

Source: 24.kg





Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan strengthen economic and humanitarian Cooperation





The sixth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan was held in Baku, according to the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service. The sides focused on increasing mutual trade turnover, diversifying bilateral trade, and intensifying business contacts, including expanding direct supplies of agricultural and industrial products and developing joint projects for entering third-country markets.

Source: 24.kg

South Korean company invests $12 million in Kyrgyzstan’s meat processing sector





A South Korean firm has launched a $12 million agro-industrial project in Kyrgyzstan, with construction beginning on December 10 in the village of Baytik, Chui region. The joint venture between Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC and South Korea’s DOD Company will introduce the country’s first shock-freezing meat facility and include a feedlot for 5 000 cattle, strengthening export potential to markets such as South Korea and Japan.

Source: timesca.com

Uzbekistan





Samarkand to host the 2026 World Sambo Championship





Historic Samarkand will host the World Sambo Championship in 2026, according to the approved international calendar. The tournament featuring the world’s top sambo athletes will take place from November 6 to 8, following a decision by the Executive Committee of the International Sambo Federation.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Uzbekistan leads the V Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai





The V Asian Youth Para Games are underway in Dubai, where Uzbekistan’s national team has taken the lead in the overall medal standings after winning its first medals of the competition. Uzbek athletes have so far secured 40 medals, including 19 gold, 13 silver, and 8 bronze, with particularly strong results in para powerlifting, para armwrestling, and para swimming.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc arrives in Tashkent





World-renowned Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has arrived in Tashkent to take part in the FIA Awards ceremony, which was held yesterday in the Uzbek capital. The event, marking the first time the FIA Awards are hosted in Central Asia, will bring together leading teams and key figures from the global motorsport community.

Source: uznews.uz