Central Asia weekly: regional breakthroughs in technology, economy, and international diplomacy

From Kazakhstan’s drive to attract global investment and Turkmenistan’s renewed partnership with China to Tajikistan’s push in digital technologies, Central Asia is charting new directions in finance, innovation, and diplomacy. The region continues to strengthen its role as a bridge of culture, commerce, and strategic cooperation.

Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan, Thailand to open direct Bangkok–Almaty flights in December





Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee announced that Thai AirAsia X will launch direct flights between Bangkok and Almaty starting December 1. The low-cost carrier will operate four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, enhancing air connectivity and travel convenience between the two countries.

Source: gov.kz





Kazakhstan highlights Investment Vision at Astana Finance Days 2025





Astana Finance Days 2025 opened with a showcase of Kazakhstan’s cultural values and economic ambitions, emphasizing the role of the Astana International Financial Centre AIFC as a regional hub. Officials announced plans to attract $150 billion in foreign investment by 2029, while highlighting the importance of infrastructure, sustainability, and AI-driven finance in shaping the country’s future economy.

Source: astanatimes.com





Seventeen-year-old Zangar Nurlanuly advances to Junior US Open Quarterfinals





Seventeen-year-old tennis player Zangar Nurlanuly has made history by advancing to the Junior US Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career. He secured the spot after defeating sixth seed Oskari Paldanius of Finland, world No. 8 in the ITF Juniors rankings. Nurlanuly will next face Russia’s Timofei Derepasko.

Source: astanatimes.com





Kazakhstan opens Cultural Center in Beijing to strengthen ties with China





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inaugurated the Cultural Center of Kazakhstan in Beijing on September 2, calling it a milestone in the spiritual life of both nations. The center will showcase Kazakh heritage, foster cultural exchange, and support growing cooperation in education and the arts alongside expanding economic ties.

Source: astanatimes.com





Kazakhstan supports the SCO’s core goals





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin on September 1, thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for hosting the summit and praising China’s leadership. He underlined the importance of preserving historical truth, fostering unity, and strengthening the “Shanghai Spirit” to ensure peace and sustainable development.

Source: zakon.kz





Almaty to host 5000 visitors for the historic Kairat vs Real Madrid match





Up to 5000 tourists are expected in Almaty for the highly anticipated FC Kairat vs Real Madrid football match on September 30 at the Central Stadium. Officials say the stadium meets UEFA’s top standards, ensuring readiness for one of Kazakhstan’s biggest sporting events, which is also set to boost event tourism and promote domestic football.

Source: astanatimes.com





Filming starts in Kazakhstan for Dimash Qudaibergen’s global music project





World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen has launched filming for a Chinese-Kazakh international music project, where he serves as executive producer. Taking place from September 8-29 in Turkistan, Almaty, Aktau, and Astana, the project will feature global vocalists and showcase Kazakhstan’s culture and landscapes to international audiences.

Source: astanatimes.com





6th OCA Continental Athletes’ Forum concludes in Astana





The 6th OCA Continental Athletes’ Forum wrapped up in Astana on September 3, bringing together over 120 delegates from 42 Asian NOCs under the IOC Olympic Solidarity programme. The forum focused on athlete integrity, anti-doping, and safe sport practices, while also featuring a symbolic Fun Run promoting the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Source: olympic.kz

Kyrgyzstan





Indian Gold Miner Deccan launches first overseas project in Kyrgyzstan





India’s Deccan Gold Mines has begun operations at the Altyn Tor deposit in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region, marking the country’s first international gold mining venture. Production of doré bars is expected to start in October 2025, with reserves estimated at 60 tons of gold. The project, developed with local partner Avelum Partners, is positioned as a model of responsible mining and aims to boost India–Kyrgyzstan economic ties.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com





South Korea supports Cold Storage and Logistics Hub in Southern Kyrgyzstan





A new Fruit and Vegetable Cold Storage and Logistics Center has opened in Tort-Gul, Batken Region, with support from KOICA, Good Neighbors, and the Kyrgyz government. The 500-ton capacity facility will reduce post-harvest losses, extend product shelf life, and boost farmers’ access to domestic and international markets.

Source: koica.go.kr





Third Dash 8 Q400 joins Asman Airlines Fleet in Kyrgyzstan





Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned Asman Airlines has received its third Dash 8 Q400 aircraft at Manas International Airport in Bishkek. The new plane will expand domestic routes across the country’s mountainous regions, while the airline is also considering Airbus and Boeing models to launch future international flights.

Source: 24.kg





Bishkek to Host U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers





Bishkek will host the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifying matches from September 3-9 at Dolon Omurzakov Stadium. Kyrgyzstan’s team, led by Brazilian coach Edmar Lacerda, will compete in Group E against Uzbekistan, Palestine, and Sri Lanka. Sixteen teams will advance to the final stage in Saudi Arabia in January 2026.

Source: kfu.kg

Uzbekistan





New American Space opens in Tashkent





The American University of Technology and the U.S. Embassy have opened a new American Space in Tashkent, part of a global network of over 600 centers in 140 countries. It will host workshops, lectures, English clubs, and digital skills programs for students, educators, and the public. U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Henick called the center a symbol of a strong U.S.–Uzbekistan partnership.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Uzbekistan opens World Boxing Championship with a victory in Liverpool





Uzbekistan’s national boxing team began the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a strong start. Nigina Uktamova, competing in the 54 kg category, defeated Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova in the opening bout to advance to the next round.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Uzbekistan defeats Sri Lanka 4:0 in U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers





Uzbekistan’s U-23 football team opened the Asian Cup qualifying round with a commanding 4:0 victory over Sri Lanka in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Umarali Rakhmonaliev scored the first goal in the 38th minute, followed by Rustam Turdimurodov’s quick double, and Sardorbek Bakhramov sealed the win with the fourth goal in the 70th minute. Uzbekistan will next face Kyrgyzstan on September 6 and Palestine on September 9.

Source: uzdaily.uz

Azerbaijan





The Third Meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 3rd CIS Games Held in Baku





On September 4, under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, the Organizing Committee convened to discuss preparations for the 3rd CIS Games. Reports were presented on transport and logistics, security, the volunteer program, ceremonies, and the readiness of sports facilities.

Source: 1news.az





Azerbaijan, Vietnam Strengthen Defense Cooperation During Official Visit





During an official visit to Vietnam, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang. The sides discussed current and future defense cooperation, emphasizing the importance of mutual visits and collaboration. The visit concluded with the signing of a Letter of Intent on joint military exercises.

Source: 1news.az





Azerbaijani chess players open Grand Swiss with white pieces





The Grand Swiss began in Samarkand, with all Azerbaijani grandmasters starting with white: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov vs. Ivan Cheparinov, Aydin Suleymanli vs. Murali Karthikeyan, Rauf Mamedov vs. Mittal Aditya, and Mahammad Muradli vs. Jonas Bjerre. In the women’s section, Ulviyya Fataliyeva faces Polina Shuvalova, Khanim Balajayeva plays Anna Ushenina, and Govhar Beydullayeva meets Stavroula Tsolakidou. The top two in each section qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

Source: 1news.az





Azerbaijan and Brazil sign Education Cooperation Agreement





On September 1, Azerbaijan and Brazil signed an agreement to expand cooperation in the field of education during Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov’s visit to Brasília. The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s ambassador, Rashad Novruz, and Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Source: azertag.az

Turkmenistan





Historical Foundations of the Turkmen–Chinese Strategic Partnership





The official visit of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to China and his participation in the SCO+ Summit highlighted the centuries-old foundations of Turkmen–Chinese partnership. Rooted in mutual trust since the era of the Silk Road, cooperation today extends to energy and infrastructure, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to principles of openness and mutual benefit.

Source: mfa.gov.tm

Tajikistan





Dushanbe launches New Travel Portal





The DUSHANBE-TRAVEL portal has been launched to promote the tourism potential of Tajikistan’s capital. Created with the support of the Mayor’s Office, it features an interactive map, event listings, cultural content, and is available in Tajik, Russian, and English. Social media pages linked to the portal already reach millions of users monthly.

Source: asiaplustj.info





Tajikistan and China strengthen ties in the economy and digital technologies





President Emomali Rahmon met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss expanding cooperation in economics, digitalization, transport, and hydropower. The talks highlighted plans for data centers, cybersecurity, AI, and broader cultural and educational exchanges. Both sides emphasized shared positions on security and regional stability.

Source: asiaplustj.info