Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

5-opportunities-for-those-who-live-in-central-asia
5 opportunities for those who live in Central Asia
50
Yesterday at 18:45

5 opportunities for those who live in Central Asia

5 useful events for startups, IT professionals and schoolchildren.


Visa Everywhere Initiative

Global competition for startups. During it, technological projects from around the world present their advanced products to meet the challenges of the future in the field of payments and commerce.

Awards and cash prizes for the global finals - up to $50,000 and the opportunity to present your companies at TechCrunch Disrupt in the Expo Hall branded pavilion.

Deadline: May 14th.


Students Career Day

Silicon Valley Career Day for high school and STEM students.

TechWomen USA mentors, women who hold expert and leadership positions in major technology companies in Silicon Valley, will share their experience of building a career in STEM.

The event will take place on April 25 in Almaty, International University of Information Technologies.


"About Kanban and only"

The Agile Kazakhstan community will hold a meeting to analyze case studies of real projects.

At the online meeting, experts will talk about how to keep up with business growth and at the same time manage quality, as well as about facilitating the process of creating a Kanban system.

The event will take place on April 27 online.


Media Small Grants Program

The Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy in Bishkek is launching a media development support program in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz non-profit, non-governmental organizations and associations working in the media sector, as well as independent media organizations, can receive a $50,000 development grant.

Deadline: May 31st.


Global Outsourcer

Astana Hub acceleration program aimed at obtaining orders for service IT companies through the Upwork platform.

In four months, participants will receive the necessary knowledge and skills to successfully conduct business in foreign markets.

Deadline: May 1st.

#wheretogo #centralasia #startup #events
