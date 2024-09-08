Where to go in Astana this week: the most interesting concerts, exhibitions, and other events

Astana is hosting the World Nomad Games, bringing in many visitors from around the globe. To help you make the most of your stay, we’ve put together a special list of places to visit and events to enjoy this week.





When: September 7

Where: 1 Kunayev Street, Astana Opera

Arias and symphonic fragments from operas by Kazakhstani composers such as A. Zhubanov, L. Khamidi, Y. Brusilovsky, G. Zhubanova, Y. Rakhmadiev, M. Tulebayev, S. Mukhametzhanov, and others will be performed by the leading soloists of the opera troupe and the symphony orchestra, conducted by the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan and State Prize Laureate, Alan Buribayev.





World Nomad Games

When: September 8-13

Where: 6 facilities: the Astana Arena stadium, the Qazanat Hippodrome, the Martial Arts Palace, Zh. Ushkempirova, Ice Palace “Alau”, Athletics Sports Complex “Qazaqstan”, complex “Duman”

International sports competition in ethnic sports, based on the traditional games of nomadic peoples.





World Magic Ethno Music Show

When: September 11

Where: 32 Kenesary Street, Y. Rakhmadiev Philharmonic

A unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the musical traditions of the Kazakh people. HasSak Ethno Folk Group is an ensemble that lovingly and respectfully treats cultural heritage, combining traditional and modern elements in their performances.





Lecture "From Blues to Rock: A Brief History of English-Language Music of the 20th Century"

When: September 11

Where: 18 Dostyk Street, Moscow Business Center

Anna Vilenskaya is a musicologist, lecturer, and researcher of contemporary music. The lecture will cover the evolution of blues, rock 'n' roll, rhythm and blues, and rock, and how to distinguish them by ear. We will analyze the music of Elvis Presley and The Beatles and learn a bit of Yoruba to understand why there are five notes in the blues. The goal is to construct the history of the evolution of the music that took over the world.





When: September 12

Where: 1 Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street, Astana Opera

The evening's program will feature famous chamber works by composers in which Hungarian and Czech folk music melodies can be heard. The fiery rhythms of chamber compositions by A. Dvorak, B. Bartok, D. Popper, and P. Iturralde will leave no classical music lover indifferent.





When: September 13

Where: 48 Turan Avenue, Astana Arena

Kazakhstan's brightest star performing live.





Red Bull Dance Your Style

When: September 14

Where: 1/1v Sarayshyq Street, Triathlon Park

An international street dance competition in a 1-on-1 format. Dancers perform to globally famous music hits and compete for the audience's hearts, who determine the winner of each battle by raising a card of the corresponding color.





When: September 15

Where: 1 Bolganbayev Street, Astana Golf Club

A unique celebration organized by a network of flower shops.





When: September 15

Where: 32 Kenesary Street, Y. Rakhmadiev Philharmonic

A cult soundtrack concert from the famous Turkish series "The Magnificent Century." Expect colossal live sound with a video sequence from the best moments of the renowned series, performed by a large symphony orchestra and choir.





When: September 15

Where: 57 Tauelsizdik Avenue, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation

This evening you will hear unexpected covers of popular melodies, captivating soundtracks from films like "Gladiator," "Game of Thrones," "Dune," and original compositions by the musician, as well as works by Kazakh composers and world hits. The program will cover the entire spectrum of musical eras from ancient times to the present day.





When: to September 29

Where: 14D Konaev Street, HAS SANAT Art Gallery

The presented collection of 61 original color graphic works is gathered from private collectors and galleries in Europe and America. The exhibition includes lithographs from the series "Carmen," "Adventures of Alice in Wonderland," "Dalínian Horses," as well as 20 illustrations for Pedro de Alarcón's novella "The Three-Cornered Hat," created using the woodcut technique. The collection is crowned by the magnificent triptych "The Trilogy of Love," a cherished dream of collectors worldwide.