Where to study in Osh: 10 best schools for your children

Discover 10 educational institutions in Osh that offer quality schooling and foster essential skills for a successful future.





Academy of Innovation and Leadership, @ail.school





The school offers a personalized approach to each student thanks to small classes with no more than 20 students. It provides a modern and well-equipped environment, value-based education, and a comprehensive development program through STEAM education.









This school, with a focus on English language learning, operates on a full-day schedule. Each class has no more than 20 students, ensuring individual support for everyone. The educational process is enhanced by a variety of clubs, such as chess, theater arts, judo, and soccer.





International School of Kyrgyzstan, @international_school_kg





Operating from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, the school offers full-day English-language education, with class sizes limited to 15 students. The curriculum includes preparation for international exams like TOEFL, SAT, IGSE, and A-LEVEL. The teaching staff consists of qualified professionals from abroad, and students can choose from over 13 types of extracurricular activities.









The school offers unique opportunities for growth and development through innovative teaching methods, experienced teachers, and unique infrastructure. Students not only gain a high level of knowledge but also develop social and leadership skills that will benefit them in the future.









KelBil provides education from zero to the eighth grade with a focus on advanced mathematics. Students participate in international competitions and festivals in the USA, Australia, Turkey, and other countries, helping to broaden their horizons.









Evrika is a modern full-day school. The curriculum includes learning English using the Oxford program, with a conversational club as part of the program. The school also emphasizes the development of diverse talents by offering creative and sports activities.





Osh Sema High School, @osh_sema_cambridge_school





The international educational institution Sapat is the only private comprehensive educational institution in Kyrgyzstan, with branches in all regions of the country. One of them is Osh Sema High School, which serves students from grades seven to eleven. Admission requires passing exams in mathematics, history, the Kyrgyz language, geography, English, and biology.









The staff and teachers at the Agakhan School in Osh create a positive environment that balances academic requirements, sports, cultural events, and community life. Opened in 2002, the school provides quality education and collaborates with international educational boards. The school actively promotes STEM education by introducing new curricula and clubs.





Kurmanzhan Datka High School, @oshkyz_sapat





Kurmanzhan Datka High School, a girls' school, is part of the international educational institution Sapat. The school's students achieve high scores in national tests and gain admission to top universities in Kyrgyzstan and around the world.









Kupuev Academy offers in-depth studies in mathematics, English, and programming, with a focus on personal development, social skills, and creativity. The academy provides a comfortable learning environment and supports preparation for TOEFL, SAT, FLEX, and admission to foreign universities. Students actively participate in international programs, develop leadership skills, and implement personal projects.