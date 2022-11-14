Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
where-to-spend-a-weekend-in-december-cheap-tickets-in-central-asia-and-beyond
Where to spend a weekend in December: cheap tickets in Central Asia and beyond
27
Main page
/
Travelling

Today at 19:45

Where to spend a weekend in December: cheap tickets in Central Asia and beyond

If you like to spend the holiday weekend away from home — we have collected a selection of tickets for the December holidays. The prices are for a one-way ticket!


From Astana


Semey, Kazakhstan

pexels-евгения-карпова-10933784.jpg

Cost: from $57

Luggage: hand luggage


Moscow, Russia

Cost: from $211

Luggage: hand luggage


Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Cost: from $78

Luggage: hand luggage

From Almaty


Shymkent, Kazakhstan

Cost: from $34

Luggage: hand luggage


Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Cost: from $85

Luggage: hand luggage


Turkestan, Kazakhstan

pexels-lisa-fotios-1546328.jpg

Cost: from $43

Luggage: hand luggage

From Bishkek


Osh, Kyrgyzstan

Cost: from $42

Luggage: hand luggage


Tashkent, Uzbekistan

C4RZcBcWAAENVH4.jpg

Photo source: @dtokhtiev

Cost: from $110

Luggage: hand luggage


Aktau, Kazakhstan

Cost: from $121

Luggage: hand luggage

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Cost: from $93

Luggage: hand luggage

From Tashkent


Almaty, Kazakhstan

Cost: from $89

Luggage: hand luggage


Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

v29ts4n32tg21.jpg

Cost: from $90

Luggage: hand luggage


Fergana, Uzbekistan

Cost: from $42

Luggage: hand luggage


Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Cost: from $41

Luggage: hand luggage

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Wineries of Georgia: 8 places where you can try local wine and harvest
2520
What to visit in Bishkek: museum, bazaar and theater
1332
Why it is worth coming to the East Kazakhstan region
421
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.