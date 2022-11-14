Where to spend a weekend in December: cheap tickets in Central Asia and beyond

If you like to spend the holiday weekend away from home — we have collected a selection of tickets for the December holidays. The prices are for a one-way ticket!





From Astana





Semey, Kazakhstan





Cost: from $57

Luggage: hand luggage





Moscow, Russia

Cost: from $211

Luggage: hand luggage





Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Cost: from $78

Luggage: hand luggage

From Almaty





Shymkent, Kazakhstan

Cost: from $34

Luggage: hand luggage





Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Cost: from $85



Luggage: hand luggage





Turkestan, Kazakhstan





Cost: from $43



Luggage: hand luggage

From Bishkek





Osh, Kyrgyzstan

Cost: from $42



Luggage: hand luggage





Tashkent, Uzbekistan





Cost: from $110



Luggage: hand luggage





Aktau, Kazakhstan

Cost: from $121

Luggage: hand luggage

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Cost: from $93



Luggage: hand luggage

From Tashkent





Almaty, Kazakhstan

Cost: from $89



Luggage: hand luggage





Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan





Cost: from $90



Luggage: hand luggage





Fergana, Uzbekistan

Cost: from $42



Luggage: hand luggage





Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Cost: from $41



Luggage: hand luggage