Where to relax in Bayanaul: best locations, routes, and resorts

Bayanaul is a mountain-forest oasis known for its stunning landscapes and crystal-clear lakes. In this guide — the best routes, locations, and recreation spots in Bayanaul.





Jasybai Resort, @jasybai_resort

A resort complex with cozy, stylish cottages within walking distance of the lake. Guests can enjoy an outdoor pool, a Finnish sauna, or go horseback riding. There are also gazebos and a barbecue area available.





Terrasa, @terrasa_jasybay

A lakeside retreat on the shores of Lake Jasybay featuring spacious rooms for groups of two to five people and scenic views. A hearty breakfast is included in the stay, and guests have access to a barbecue area.





Anyz Land, @haknazar_anyzland_jasybai

A complex offering both cozy rooms and spacious cabins. With saunas, on-site cafés, and beautiful views, it has everything needed for a relaxing stay.





Elkonys, @bayanaul.kz

This large complex offers cozy rooms, cottages, log cabins, and even yurts. There’s a summer café on site and equipped playgrounds for children.





Bayanaul, @bayanaul.kazakhstan

Charming cabins located in Bayanaul National Park — a great choice for a family vacation in nature. There’s also a café serving delicious, homemade-style food.





Bayanaul National Park and its surroundings are known for scenic hiking routes, rock formations, forests, and lakes. While vacationing in Bayanaul, be sure to visit:

— Lake Jasybay for swimming and beach activities

— Lakes Toraygyr and Birzhankol for fishing and peaceful relaxation

— The Valley of Stone Wonders

— Konyr-Aulie Cave, considered a sacred site

— The Witches' Gorge

— Auliebulak and Saryadyr springs

— Dravert Grotto with ancient petroglyphs.