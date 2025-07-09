Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Where to relax in Bayanaul: best locations, routes, and resorts
Places

05.07.2025

Where to relax in Bayanaul: best locations, routes, and resorts

Bayanaul is a mountain-forest oasis known for its stunning landscapes and crystal-clear lakes. In this guide — the best routes, locations, and recreation spots in Bayanaul.


Jasybai Resort, @jasybai_resort

A resort complex with cozy, stylish cottages within walking distance of the lake. Guests can enjoy an outdoor pool, a Finnish sauna, or go horseback riding. There are also gazebos and a barbecue area available.


Terrasa, @terrasa_jasybay

A lakeside retreat on the shores of Lake Jasybay featuring spacious rooms for groups of two to five people and scenic views. A hearty breakfast is included in the stay, and guests have access to a barbecue area.


Anyz Land, @haknazar_anyzland_jasybai

A complex offering both cozy rooms and spacious cabins. With saunas, on-site cafés, and beautiful views, it has everything needed for a relaxing stay.


Elkonys, @bayanaul.kz

This large complex offers cozy rooms, cottages, log cabins, and even yurts. There’s a summer café on site and equipped playgrounds for children.


Bayanaul, @bayanaul.kazakhstan

Charming cabins located in Bayanaul National Park — a great choice for a family vacation in nature. There’s also a café serving delicious, homemade-style food.


Bayanaul National Park and its surroundings are known for scenic hiking routes, rock formations, forests, and lakes. While vacationing in Bayanaul, be sure to visit:

— Lake Jasybay for swimming and beach activities

— Lakes Toraygyr and Birzhankol for fishing and peaceful relaxation

— The Valley of Stone Wonders

— Konyr-Aulie Cave, considered a sacred site

— The Witches' Gorge

— Auliebulak and Saryadyr springs

— Dravert Grotto with ancient petroglyphs.

#kazakhstan #travelling #foreigners #tourism #bayanaul
