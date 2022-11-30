Where to look for networking in December: 13 forums, conferences and festivals worth visiting

We have compiled a list of current December events in Central Asian countries that will help develop a personal brand and make new acquaintances.
Kazakhstan
Startuphana, @startuphana
Date: December 3, 14:00
Address: Astana, Concert Hall of the Nazarbayev Center
Startuphana is a youth Digital festival from Astana Hub. The speakers will be specialists in the fields of IT, business and not only.
The main task of Startuphana is to create a Kazakh-speaking community of young IT entrepreneurs. The program includes: speakers, networking, contests and prize draws, consultations on Astana Hub training programs.
Almaty Geek Games Expo,@agge_kz
Date: December 3-4, 2022
Address: Almaty, Atakent Exhibition Center
Kazakhstan Convention of science fiction, fantasy, pop culture, comics and computer games, held in the ComicCon format.
The theme of the festival: science fiction, comics and game universes, world franchises, fantasy, mystery, horror, steampunk, social fiction and other genres.
Insights Meet-Up from Big Money Kazakhstan
Date: December 4, 13:00
Address: Almaty, Sm.Art Space in Sm.Art Point
Participants will have access to networking and training, an interactive program, a live podcast with all speakers, over 100 entrepreneurs in one place. And experts will tell you how to turn a company into a unicorn.
XIII Christmas Charity Bazaar, @asa.kazakhstan
Date: December 4, 11:00
Address: Astana, Radisson Astana
On December 4, Astana will host the XIII Christmas Charity Bazaar, which will be attended by embassies of 45 countries.
Visitors will find a lottery, national dishes of different countries, souvenirs, clothes, handmade products and much more.
Date: December 8, 19:00
Address: Astana, Hilton Astana hotel
The XIII Winter Charity Ball is the only ball in Kazakhstan with a history.
It is held in order to attract public attention to the issues of quality education for children with special needs and support for talented youth.
Creatorium
Date: December 10, 10:00.
Address: Almaty
Creatorium is the main creative event that unites digital specialists, experts and entrepreneurs in one place.
Participants will learn how to become a bright brand among hundreds of other projects, how to assemble a cool team and inspire it.
Date: December 11, 10:00
Address: Almaty, Rixos Hotel
A business event from Margulan Seisembayev for entrepreneurs and not only. Various speakers will be speaking throughout the day: Yerkin Dlinmbetov, Marina Avdeeva, Sharipov Ulugbek, Murat Alikhanov and others.
Sunset Music Fest, @sunset_music_fest
Date: December 11, 18:00
Address: Almaty, Event space FORUM
At the Sunset Festival in Almaty, guests will enjoy performances by famous artists and musicians from Russia and Kazakhstan, a lottery with prizes, an alley of games and photo zones, food and drinks for every taste. Every guest who attends the festival will contribute to charity.
Rapid and Blitz World Championships
Date: December 25-30
Address: Almaty
The International Chess Federation announced the dates and venue of the Rapid and Blitz World Championships. The tournament will be held from December 25 to December 30 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Kyrgyzstan
One Magazine Awards, @onemagkg
Date: December 3, 17:00
Address: Bishkek, Kyrgyz Drama Theater
One Magazine Awards is a prestigious business award that awards the best of the best companies in various categories, as well as individuals who have contributed to the development of Kyrgyzstan. This year, 12 nominations will be presented.
Franchise Forum, @bizfranchise
Date: December 3, 10:00
Address: Bishkek, building of the National Philharmonic named after T. Satylganov
Becoming participants of the forum, you will be able to learn about the best franchises, grant programs and investment opportunities not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in other countries. Visitors will have the opportunity to communicate personally with the founders of large companies.
DevFest IT Conference, @gdg_bishkek
Date: December 11, 10:00
Address: Bishkek, Tokombayev str., 7/6
Two sessions will be held in parallel for eight hours. More than 15 local specialists and foreign experts will share their practical experience and technical reports in such areas as: Web-development, Cloud, Android, QA and others.
Uzbekistan
Forum Star of the East. Growth Strategy for 2023
Date: December 3, 9:00
Address: Tashkent, Hilton Tashkent City
International Women's Forum "Star of the East". Speakers will give eight tools in the field of personal brand, effective communications, personal growth, promotion strategy, public speaking.