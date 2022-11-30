Where to look for networking in December: 13 forums, conferences and festivals worth visiting

We have compiled a list of current December events in Central Asian countries that will help develop a personal brand and make new acquaintances.





Kazakhstan

Startuphana, @startuphana

Date: December 3, 14:00

Address: Astana, Concert Hall of the Nazarbayev Center

Startuphana is a youth Digital festival from Astana Hub. The speakers will be specialists in the fields of IT, business and not only.

The main task of Startuphana is to create a Kazakh-speaking community of young IT entrepreneurs. The program includes: speakers, networking, contests and prize draws, consultations on Astana Hub training programs.





Almaty Geek Games Expo,@agge_kz

Date: December 3-4, 2022

Address: Almaty, Atakent Exhibition Center

Kazakhstan Convention of science fiction, fantasy, pop culture, comics and computer games, held in the ComicCon format.

The theme of the festival: science fiction, comics and game universes, world franchises, fantasy, mystery, horror, steampunk, social fiction and other genres.





Insights Meet-Up from Big Money Kazakhstan

Date: December 4, 13:00

Address: Almaty, Sm.Art Space in Sm.Art Point

Participants will have access to networking and training, an interactive program, a live podcast with all speakers, over 100 entrepreneurs in one place. And experts will tell you how to turn a company into a unicorn.





XIII Christmas Charity Bazaar, @asa.kazakhstan

Date: December 4, 11:00

Address: Astana, Radisson Astana

On December 4, Astana will host the XIII Christmas Charity Bazaar, which will be attended by embassies of 45 countries.

Visitors will find a lottery, national dishes of different countries, souvenirs, clothes, handmade products and much more.





XIII Winter Charity Ball

Date: December 8, 19:00

Address: Astana, Hilton Astana hotel





The XIII Winter Charity Ball is the only ball in Kazakhstan with a history.

It is held in order to attract public attention to the issues of quality education for children with special needs and support for talented youth.





Date: December 10, 10:00.

Address: Almaty

Creatorium is the main creative event that unites digital specialists, experts and entrepreneurs in one place.

Participants will learn how to become a bright brand among hundreds of other projects, how to assemble a cool team and inspire it.





KAIZEN Forum





Date: December 11, 10:00

Address: Almaty, Rixos Hotel

A business event from Margulan Seisembayev for entrepreneurs and not only. Various speakers will be speaking throughout the day: Yerkin Dlinmbetov, Marina Avdeeva, Sharipov Ulugbek, Murat Alikhanov and others.





Sunset Music Fest, @sunset_music_fest

Date: December 11, 18:00

Address: Almaty, Event space FORUM

At the Sunset Festival in Almaty, guests will enjoy performances by famous artists and musicians from Russia and Kazakhstan, a lottery with prizes, an alley of games and photo zones, food and drinks for every taste. Every guest who attends the festival will contribute to charity.





Rapid and Blitz World Championships

Date: December 25-30

Address: Almaty

The International Chess Federation announced the dates and venue of the Rapid and Blitz World Championships. The tournament will be held from December 25 to December 30 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan





One Magazine Awards, @onemagkg

Date: December 3, 17:00

Address: Bishkek, Kyrgyz Drama Theater

One Magazine Awards is a prestigious business award that awards the best of the best companies in various categories, as well as individuals who have contributed to the development of Kyrgyzstan. This year, 12 nominations will be presented.





Franchise Forum, @bizfranchise

Date: December 3, 10:00

Address: Bishkek, building of the National Philharmonic named after T. Satylganov

Becoming participants of the forum, you will be able to learn about the best franchises, grant programs and investment opportunities not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in other countries. Visitors will have the opportunity to communicate personally with the founders of large companies.





DevFest IT Conference, @gdg_bishkek

Date: December 11, 10:00

Address: Bishkek, Tokombayev str., 7/6

Two sessions will be held in parallel for eight hours. More than 15 local specialists and foreign experts will share their practical experience and technical reports in such areas as: Web-development, Cloud, Android, QA and others.

Uzbekistan





Forum Star of the East. Growth Strategy for 2023

Date: December 3, 9:00

Address: Tashkent, Hilton Tashkent City

International Women's Forum "Star of the East". Speakers will give eight tools in the field of personal brand, effective communications, personal growth, promotion strategy, public speaking.