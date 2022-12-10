Where to go in Almaty and Astana in December: performances, fairs and concerts

We talk about events in Astana and Almaty that you can visit in the first month of winter.







Concert by ZOLOTO

When: December 7 at 20:00

Where: st. Kunaeva, 4, Kazmedia center

The World of Hans Zimmer

When: December 9 at 18:30

Where: Tauelsizdik Ave., 57, Palace of Peace and Accord

beu fest





When: December 9 at 19:00

Where: Turan Ave., 57, Barys Arena

Concert by OBLADAET

Where: Kurgalzhinskoe shosse, 3, The Bus

When: December 11 at 19:00

OBLADAET is a famous performer whose name is Nazar. This is a bright original performer in hip-hop culture.





Koktem Fest

When: December 17-18, 11:00-20:00

Where: st. Sauran, 42/1, Sal Seri Gallery

New Year's Fair "Zhana Zhyl Fest"

When: from 17 to 19 December, 12:00-20:00

Where: 53/1 Mangilik Yel Ave., International Exhibition Center EXPO

Plastic performance "Deviation"

When: 18 December at 20:00

Where: Republic Ave., 34, Zhastar Palace

The story of how an innovation comes into the ordinary life of people with their routine work, which can disrupt all plans, infuriate, turn everything upside down and even destroy!





Jingle Bell Rock New Year's Concert

When: December 22

Where: st. Tauelsizdik, 50, "Shabyt"

An unforgettable New Year's concert of a young singer Aslanbi and a jazz band awaits you. There will be world hits from the repertoire of Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and others.

Art Bazaar

When: from 8 to 11 December

Where: in the space "House on Baribaeva 36"

Concert by ZOLOTO

When: December 9 at 19:00



Where: Saken Seifullin Ave., 617, Event Space Forum

The long-awaited ZOLOTO concert. This evening, the artist will perform the hits "Let's Stay Here", "The Streets Were Waiting", "Crickets" and other popular songs.





When: 10 and 11 December

Where: Republic Square, 2/2, Almaly Mall

City fair of Kazakh brands "Zabava". Guests will be able to buy things from Kazakhstani brands, meet like-minded people, eat Neapolitan pizza from Roni.





Sunset Music Festival

When: December 11

Where: Saken Seifullin Ave., 617, Event Space Forum

Festive Evening at the Art Lane Library and Gallery

When: 17 December at 18:00

Where: st. Gogol, 15, Art Lane Library and Gallery

At the gala evening, you will be able to communicate and practice French, English and Italian with other lecture participants.





When: 19 December at 18:30

Where: Palace of Students

The music of the famous composer will also be performed in Almaty.





Musical "Julia"

When: from December 26 to January 8

Where: Al-Farabi Ave., 30, Almaty Theater

"Julia" is a musical based on the greatest hits of the legendary band A'Studio. The plot is based on a story that speaks a language understandable to any person in our world - the language of love and music.





New Year's ballet performance "The Nutcracker"

When: 27-28 December at 19:00

Where: KazNTOB them. Abai.

Elbrus Imambaev together with KazNTOB named after. Abaya will present the New Year's ballet performance "The Nutcracker" with the participation of world ballet stars. The part of Marie will be performed by prima ballerina Chinara Alizade, Teatr Wielki, Opera Narodova, Poland. Vladimir Yaroshenko, Prime Minister, Teatr Wielki, Opera Narodova, Poland will act as the Prince.





