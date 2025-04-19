Where to go if you're visiting Osh for the first time: from vibrant bazaars to natural landmarks

Osh is a city where tradition meets modernity. In this article, we’ve gathered 10 places that will make you fall in love with the southern capital at first sight and experience its unique atmosphere.





Sulaiman-Too





The first place worth visiting is the sacred Sulaiman-Too mountain, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. This mountain is considered sacred and is an important historical and cultural site. From its summit, you can enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the surrounding area, as well as see several ancient temples and caves. This is a place not only for history enthusiasts but also for those who want to enjoy panoramic vistas.





Ak-Buurin archaeological site





On the southern outskirts of Osh, you will find the ruins of the Ak-Buurin archaeological site, an ancient settlement that dates back to the pre-Arab period. It included a shahristan, a citadel, and a rabat, which indicates the advanced level of urban planning of that time. The site played a significant role in the region’s development and left behind architectural heritage that can still be seen today.





"Jayma" market





The "Jayma" market is the heart of the city, where you can not only buy essential goods but also experience the authentic atmosphere of the East. Here, you can find fresh fruits, spices, traditional fabrics, and crafts. The bazaar is noisy, vibrant, and filled with scents — an excellent place to immerse yourself in the everyday life of the city and feel its spirit.





Toktogul Satylganov Park





Toktogul Satylganov Park is the oldest park in Osh, founded in 1919. It is a green area in the city center with shady alleys, rare trees, recreation areas, and cultural event venues. A great place for walks and relaxation in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.





Sulaiman-Too Historical and Archaeological Museum





The National Historical and Archaeological Museum Complex "Sulaiman-Too" is located at the foot of the mountain of the same name and is one of the largest museums in Kyrgyzstan. Founded in 1949, the museum has over 33 000 exhibits.

The museum is divided into two thematic sections: one dedicated to the region’s nature and the other to its history. Among the exhibits, you can find books, manuscripts, photographs, felt products, coins, household items, and more.

The museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The entrance fee is 50 soms, and guided tours are available for an additional fee.





"Saymaluu-Tash" gallery





The "Saymaluu-Tash" art gallery in Osh offers a variety of souvenirs and handmade items from all over Kyrgyzstan. The main focus is on hand embroidery and kureg — patchwork sewing — presented in the form of panels and paintings, perfect for interior decoration.





Kyrgyz-Ata National Park





Kyrgyz-Ata National Park is a great choice for a day trip in nature. It is located 40 kilometers from Osh and can be easily reached by car in 30-60 minutes.





Archangel Michael Church





The Archangel Michael Church in Osh is the first Orthodox church in the Fergana Valley, built in 1877 after the fall of the Kokand Khanate. After undergoing various transformations, it remains an active church today.





Uzbek mahallas





These are neighborhoods that embody the lifestyle of the Uzbek people. In Osh, tourists have a unique opportunity to get acquainted with both Kyrgyz and Uzbek traditional values.





Babur Osh Musical Drama Theater





Founded in 1914, the Babur Osh Musical Drama Theater is the oldest theater in Kyrgyzstan and the second oldest in Central Asia. The theater continues to offer a diverse repertoire, including works by Kyrgyz authors and world literature classics.