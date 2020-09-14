where-to-buy-national-souvenirs-in-almaty

AdemiAi, @ademi_ai
It is the first shop in the republic to start making souvenirs with national elements, which has its own art museum. Here you will find a wide selection of national souvenirs for every taste.
Address: 133 B, Shevchenko st.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 18:00
Contacts: 8 777 310 20 49; 8 707 404 04 54
Adili, @adili.kz
One of the favorite places to buy souvenirs. There are not only accessories and souvenirs, but you can also find dishes and household utensils decorated with Kazakh ornaments.
Address: 247 A, Rozybakiyeva st., Mega Alma-Ata
Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00
Contacts: 8 708 971 97 78
Empire of gifts, @empire_gifts
Here is the one of the best shop where you can find beautiful caskets, utensil, figures, and accessories.
Address: 2A block, 5, Al-Farabi ave, Nurly Tau business center; 111, Samal 2, Dostyk Plaza; 247 A, Rzybakiyeva st, Mega Alma-Ata; Mailin st, international airport
Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00
Contacts: 8 771 993 93 03
Abyroi, @abyroikz.kz
There are wide variety of national dresses and costumes, accessories, and souvenirs.
Address: 32/1 Saraishyk st; Zangar shopping center
Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00
Contacts: 8 707 759 50 50
Safi, @safi.kz
Figures, panels, clocks, caskets with precious stones in the Arabic Kazakh style are what you can find in Safi.
Address: 1/8, Kabdolova st., Armada shopping center
Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00
Contacts: 8 701 130 66 06
Qazaqi syilyq, @qazaqi_syilyq
There can be find different handmade souvenirs from leather and wood.
Address: 3, Severnoe Koltzo, Adem 2
Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00
Contact: 8 708 608 62 82