Where to buy national souvenirs in Almaty
Today at 11:24

Where to buy national souvenirs in Almaty

AdemiAi, @ademi_ai

ademi ai.jpg

It is the first shop in the republic to start making souvenirs with national elements, which has its own art museum. Here you will find a wide selection of national souvenirs for every taste.

Address: 133 B, Shevchenko st.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 18:00

Contacts: 8 777 310 20 49; 8 707 404 04 54


Adili, @adili.kz

adili.jpg

One of the favorite places to buy souvenirs. There are not only accessories and souvenirs, but you can also find dishes and household utensils decorated with Kazakh ornaments.

Address: 247 A, Rozybakiyeva st., Mega Alma-Ata

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 708 971 97 78


Empire of gifts, @empire_gifts

empire gifts.jpg

Here is the one of the best shop where you can find beautiful caskets, utensil, figures, and accessories.

Address: 2A block, 5, Al-Farabi ave, Nurly Tau business center; 111, Samal 2, Dostyk Plaza; 247 A, Rzybakiyeva st, Mega Alma-Ata; Mailin st, international airport

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 771 993 93 03


Abyroi, @abyroikz.kz

abyroi.jpg

There are wide variety of national dresses and costumes, accessories, and souvenirs.

Address: 32/1 Saraishyk st; Zangar shopping center

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 707 759 50 50


Safi, @safi.kz

safi.jpg

Figures, panels, clocks, caskets with precious stones in the Arabic Kazakh style are what you can find in Safi.

Address: 1/8, Kabdolova st., Armada shopping center

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 130 66 06


Qazaqi syilyq, @qazaqi_syilyq

Qazaq syilyk.jpg

There can be find different handmade souvenirs from leather and wood.

Address: 3, Severnoe Koltzo, Adem 2

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contact: 8 708 608 62 82

#almaty #souvenirs #souvenirsinalmaty #kazakhsouvenirs #gifts
