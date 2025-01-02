facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

What to buy in Almaty: 15 kazakh clothing and accessories brands
Shopping

18.12.2024

What to buy in Almaty: 15 kazakh clothing and accessories brands

Local brands in Kazakhstan create unique clothing and accessories, blending traditions with modern trends. Here's a list of 15 Kazakh brands in Almaty where you can find interesting items.


Dastyr, @dastur.qaz

Dastyr is a Kazakh brand that creates national jewelry and souvenirs. Their range includes leather, wood, felt, and ceramic items: wallets, chess sets, tubeteikas, malakhai hats, kamshy whips, and other accessories.


Ine Concept, @ine.concept

Ine Concept is a homegrown clothing brand offering stylish and high-quality coats, sports suits, blazers, jackets, and dresses. The brand combines modern design with comfort for everyday wear.


Design, @bb_design_kz

This brand creates bags with elements of traditional ornaments. Their collection also includes clutches and backpacks in various shades, made from eco-leather.


Qazaq Soul, @qazaq.soul

Qazaq Soul offers shoppers, t-shirts, phone cases, and scarves in an ethnic style.


Hey Baby, @heybaby.kz

Hey Baby is a Kazakh clothing brand offering dresses, suits, and coats. The brand helps create stylish looks for modern wardrobes.


Salta Addict, @salta_addict

Salta Addict is a Kazakh clothing brand offering pants, vests, bags, belts, and suits. The brand focuses on creating stylish and modern looks for everyday life.


Alibekov, @alibekovstore

Alibekov is a brand offering everyday clothing, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, hoodies, and other basic items.


Qazaq Republic, @qazaq.republic

Qazaq Republic is a popular brand of clothing and accessories. Their collection includes bags, shoppers, caps, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and pants.


Messa, @messa.int

Messa Made in Kazakhstan is a brand offering stylish clothing, including long sleeves, skirts, leather jackets, and sweatshirts. The products combine modern design and high quality, creating comfortable and fashionable looks.


Alkum Brand, @alkum.brand

Alkum is a local brand with locations across Kazakhstan offering stylish chapan coats, blazers, coats, and hats with Kazakh ornamentation. The brand blends traditional elements with modern design.


Mika, @miika__kz

Mika is a Kazakh brand specializing in ethnic chapan coats, kamzols, and clothing for men and women in the Kazakh style. The brand combines traditional elements with modern trends.


Niko Zardi, @niko_zardi

Niko Zardi is a Kazakh brand specializing in leather shoes made from natural materials. The collection includes handmade author’s shoes, such as sneakers, boots, and shoes, as well as suede products.


Shanyraq, @shanyraq_store_


Shanyraq is a brand offering Kazakh chapan coats, blazers, jackets, and kamzols with traditional Kazakh ornaments. They also have a range of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and headwear.


Darideiya, @darideiya

Darideiya is a Kazakh clothing brand offering chapan coats, capes, dresses, and jackets with elements of traditional ornamentation.


Torem Ethnic, @torem_ethnic


Torem Ethnic specializes in ethnic-style clothing. Their range includes corsets, bombers, jackets, and belts that combine traditional elements with modern design.

#almaty #kazakh #kazakhstan #brands #shopping
