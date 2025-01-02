What to buy in Almaty: 15 kazakh clothing and accessories brands

Local brands in Kazakhstan create unique clothing and accessories, blending traditions with modern trends. Here's a list of 15 Kazakh brands in Almaty where you can find interesting items.





Dastyr, @dastur.qaz

Dastyr is a Kazakh brand that creates national jewelry and souvenirs. Their range includes leather, wood, felt, and ceramic items: wallets, chess sets, tubeteikas, malakhai hats, kamshy whips, and other accessories.





Ine Concept, @ine.concept

Ine Concept is a homegrown clothing brand offering stylish and high-quality coats, sports suits, blazers, jackets, and dresses. The brand combines modern design with comfort for everyday wear.





Design, @bb_design_kz

This brand creates bags with elements of traditional ornaments. Their collection also includes clutches and backpacks in various shades, made from eco-leather.





Qazaq Soul, @qazaq.soul

Qazaq Soul offers shoppers, t-shirts, phone cases, and scarves in an ethnic style.





Hey Baby, @heybaby.kz

Hey Baby is a Kazakh clothing brand offering dresses, suits, and coats. The brand helps create stylish looks for modern wardrobes.





Salta Addict, @salta_addict

Salta Addict is a Kazakh clothing brand offering pants, vests, bags, belts, and suits. The brand focuses on creating stylish and modern looks for everyday life.





Alibekov, @alibekovstore

Alibekov is a brand offering everyday clothing, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, hoodies, and other basic items.





Qazaq Republic, @qazaq.republic

Qazaq Republic is a popular brand of clothing and accessories. Their collection includes bags, shoppers, caps, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and pants.





Messa, @messa.int

Messa Made in Kazakhstan is a brand offering stylish clothing, including long sleeves, skirts, leather jackets, and sweatshirts. The products combine modern design and high quality, creating comfortable and fashionable looks.





Alkum Brand, @alkum.brand

Alkum is a local brand with locations across Kazakhstan offering stylish chapan coats, blazers, coats, and hats with Kazakh ornamentation. The brand blends traditional elements with modern design.





Mika, @miika__kz

Mika is a Kazakh brand specializing in ethnic chapan coats, kamzols, and clothing for men and women in the Kazakh style. The brand combines traditional elements with modern trends.





Niko Zardi, @niko_zardi

Niko Zardi is a Kazakh brand specializing in leather shoes made from natural materials. The collection includes handmade author’s shoes, such as sneakers, boots, and shoes, as well as suede products.





Shanyraq is a brand offering Kazakh chapan coats, blazers, jackets, and kamzols with traditional Kazakh ornaments. They also have a range of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and headwear.





Darideiya, @darideiya

Darideiya is a Kazakh clothing brand offering chapan coats, capes, dresses, and jackets with elements of traditional ornamentation.





Torem Ethnic specializes in ethnic-style clothing. Their range includes corsets, bombers, jackets, and belts that combine traditional elements with modern design.