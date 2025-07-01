Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Where freelancers can work in Bishkek: coworking spaces and cafés with free Wi-Fi
Places

26.06.2025

Where freelancers can work in Bishkek: coworking spaces and cafés with free Wi-Fi

For IT professionals and freelancers in Bishkek, coworking spaces offer the perfect environment for productive work and creative collaboration. These spaces are equipped with modern technology and amenities that support efficient task execution and help build connections with like-minded people. Discover the best coworking spots in Bishkek for your professional needs and goals in our guide.


ololoPlanet


Location: Yunusaliev St. 80

Working in this creative hub offers a productive atmosphere where everyone is focused on their goals — which helps you stay motivated, too. With ready-to-use infrastructure and stable Wi-Fi speeds of up to 70 Mbps, it’s easy to stay on task. Flexible rates for half-days, full days, weeks, or months let you work when it suits you — without being tied to a fixed office.


Technopark


Location: Gorky St. 1/2

This 24/7 IT hub in Bishkek offers 3,500 m² of space with 400 workstations, including spots for freelancers and private offices for teams. The space features high-speed Wi-Fi (up to 500 Mbps), free parking for 400 cars, and round-the-clock security. A 24-hour trial visit is available free of charge, with flexible pricing options.


Coldo_hub


Location: Moskovskaya St. 7

A coworking café designed for those who value productivity in a cozy, comfortable setting. Here you'll find comfortable desks, free Wi-Fi, quality coffee, and snacks. It’s a place to work, hold meetings, join events, and enjoy a creative atmosphere.


Hi-tech

Location: Kulatov St. 3a

Hi-tech coworking center offers private rooms in three unique styles: classic, loft, and ethno. Each room is designed for comfort and inspiration, providing ideal conditions for focused work and business productivity.


Collab


Location: Tokombayev St. 9B

Collab provides 24/7 access to modern workspaces, ideal for focused work and creativity. Meeting rooms and discussion zones create a professional setting for business meetings and events.


Coworking Space Sabi

Location: Radishchev St. 35

SABI coworking center offers a range of office solutions, from small private offices for two to larger spaces for up to 20 people. A 15-seat conference room is available for effective meetings. The open space area is available by reservation, offering flexibility for work and group projects.


Skyberry


Location: Toktogul St. 125/1, Avangard Business Center

Skyberry is a cozy lounge café and a great spot for freelancers who value comfort and style. The café also features a VIP room for special meetings.


Ant’s

Location: Erkindik Boulevard 35

This café offers a pleasant atmosphere with quality coffee and reliable Wi-Fi. The spacious and bright interior includes comfortable workstations — perfect for freelancers and remote workers.


Bublik


Location: 10th Microdistrict, 33

Bublik features a spacious and stylish environment suitable for both friendly gatherings and solo work sessions. Enjoy a range of meals in a cozy setting that helps you recharge for a productive day.

#foreigners #work #digital #bishkek #coworking
