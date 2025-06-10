Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Coworking spaces in Almaty for digital nomads
Places

05.06.2025

Coworking spaces in Almaty for digital nomads

Almaty is a growing hub for freelancers, creative and remote workers in Central Asia. The scenery, coffee culture and stable internet make the city more attractive to digital nomads. Here we present some coworking rooms where you can concentrate, network and enjoy the rhythm of the city.


SmArt.Point Coworking, smartpoint.me

A contemporary coworking venue, situated close to the city's core, provides a range of workspace options including adaptable desks, individual offices, conference facilities, and areas designated for events. Renowned for its vibrant creative spirit and thriving professional network, this location boasts amenities such as rapid internet access, quality coffee, and abundant daylight, contributing to its popularity.


Level8 Coworking, level8.kz

Situated on the 8th floor of the Esentai Tower, Level8 offers a premium workspace with panoramic views. It attracts entrepreneurs and startup teams. The environment is quiet, minimalistic, and designed for productivity.


28/8 work, @28_8_work

It has everything you need for fruitful work: seats for one or more people, meeting rooms, lounge area for relaxation. Residents are provided with air conditioners, MFPs and high-speed Internet during the working day.


Sail Coworking, @sail.coworking

Sail Coworking is an office space decorated in a high-tech style. By renting an office, you get round-the-clock access to it, 4 hours of free use of the conference room, a zoom room, technical support and reception services.


LES OFFICE, @les.office

This is the first 24-hour coworking space in Almaty. It operates on an all-inclusive basis. Residents of the office building have access to a legal address, a fitness room with showers, high-speed Internet, office equipment and free treats.

#almaty #digital #freelance #coworking
