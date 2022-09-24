What to visit in Central Asia in October: forums, conferences, competitions

New month, new events. We tell you what interesting events take place in October in the Central Asian region.





Kazakhstan

Kolesa Conf 2022





: Almaty

When: October 8

Annual conference for developers, startups, QA engineers, data specialists, managers and other representatives of the IT community.

In one day, four streams will be held in popular areas: Web, Mobile, Data, Management. Online participation is free. Among the speakers are representatives of such companies as: Tinkoff, Dodo Brands, Percona, Arbuz.kz, Aviasales, Yandex.





Media Camp Fest

: Almaty

When: October 8-10

Central Asian Media Festival. Its main goal is to support journalists. The event will include master classes, discussions and networking sessions.





Central Asian Trade Forum





: Astana

When: October 12-13

USAID will host the 12th Central Asian Trade Forum. It will be attended by representatives of the countries of Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Singapore, the EU and the United States.

The topic of the forum is «Digitalization of customs services». The specialists of the sphere will share their experience in the use of digital tools and technologies.





PROFIT Health Care Day

: Almaty

When: 14 October

Within the framework of the event, modern Kazakh medicine and ways to introduce innovative technologies into the professional sphere will be discussed.

PROFIT Healthcare Day will be held in a hybrid format. About 100 people will attend the offline conference, and more than 300 viewers will attend the live broadcast.





Beyond the Limits

: Almaty

When: October 15

The forum is held by the Equium Kazakhstan business community. «Beyond the Limits» is dedicated to the mistakes of entrepreneurs that should not be repeated.

The mission of the forum is to show what novice businessmen should not do. Among the speakers: Evgeny Chernyak, Aidyn Rakhimbaev, Oskar Hartmann.





Big Money Forum

: Astana

When: October 15

Large-scale business forum Erasing Borders. The event will feature eminent speakers who will share their energy and experience, and you will be able to make new business contacts.

The event provides an opportunity to get to a private party and build useful networking.





Turkistan Marathon 2022





: Turkestan

When: October 28-30

Great running start for sports lovers. To participate, you must register online and pay the entry fee.

Registration will last until October 17 or until the limit of participants is reached. Distances: 42, 21, 10, 3 kilometers.

Kyrgyzstan

Snow Leopard Run 2022

: Bishkek

When: October 9

The Snow Leopard Run is part of the international charity half marathons. A significant part of the funds from the entry fees of participants will go to the Global Program for the Conservation of the Snow Leopard and its Ecosystems.

Distances: 500 meters, 1 kilometer, 5 kilometers, 14 kilometers, 21.1 kilometers.





DIGITAL FEST 2022





: Bishkek

When: 16 October

The forum is dedicated to the development of the digital and creative economy, the export of goods and services, and the digitalization of business.

Experts from VK Group, TikTok, Facebook, Google, Yandex, BYYD, Semantic Force, MMT and many others will speak at the event. They will share the latest digital trends and tell you how to work in the new digital reality mode and achieve great success in brand promotion.





Innovations in IT education

: Bishkek

When: October 20-22

The purpose of the conference is to exchange ideas and experience, discuss technological innovations that can be introduced into educational processes.

The event is supported by the German Ministry of Education, DAAD, High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Kyrgyz Association of Software and Services Developers.





Women's Entrepreneurship EXPO

: October 26-27

Women's Entrepreneurship EXPO is a platform created to develop and promote women's entrepreneurship.

Within the framework of the event, an exhibition of the participants' products will be held, which will end with a presentation to potential investors.

Uzbekistan

Digital business models: tools, best practices, monetization

: Tashkent

When: October 6

The forum is designed for representatives of banks, retail chains, top management, IT directors, executives and everyone who is interested in business development in modern conditions

Participants are waiting for the best practices for business digitalization, as well as answers to questions:

— why change is needed right now and how it matters to the business

— how to go digital at the lowest cost and reach new revenues

— how to competently build information security during the digital reform

— why Low-code platform is the best tool for business automation.





Asian Triathlon Cup

: Samarkand

When: October 8-9

On the first day of the event, Elite athletes will take part, on the second day — AGE Group amateurs.

Distance — Standard: swimming — 1500 meters, cycling — 40 kilometers, running — 10 kilometers. Citizens of any state can take part.





UzTextile Expo





: Tashkent

When: October 12-14

At the exhibition, you can see the achievements and novelties of the textile business and the fashion industry from the world's leading manufacturers.

The event will include an international textile conference, B2B meetings, fashion shows and master classes from designers.





ICT WEEK UZBEKISTAN 2022

Where: Samarkand

When: October 24-27

An event that will combine several events at once. It will include:

— a summit summarizing the results of the development of the field of information technology and communications of the current year

— Digital Eurasia forum

— exhibition of information and communication technologies of Uzbekistan — ICT EXPO.