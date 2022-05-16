What to read on Telegram: 52 interesting channels from Central Asia

Every day, Telegram is gaining popularity among the people of Central Asia. We compiled a large list of channels where you can find quality content.





News

Creative Asia is a channel with up-to-date news from Central Asia and the world, resources for self-education and opportunities for studying abroad. Every day authors publish vacancies for work in various fields, including remotely. It will be interesting to everyone who wants to keep up.





Tengrinews.kz. The official channel of the largest Kazakhstani information portal. Actual news from Central Asia and around the world, videos from the scene and structured information.

Zakon.kz — one of the oldest online publications in Kazakhstan, maintains an active Telegram channel, releasing up-to-date information posts about what is happening around the world.

ZTB | QAZAQSTAN is an information portal that launched in 2014. The Telegram channel of the publication is updated every day with posts with news and stories on various topics.

ORDA. Information and analytical portal channel with the latest news and links to interesting articles. From time to time, the authors release convenient collections with all the events that happened during the day.

Atameken Business is a Telegram channel with news from the world of finance, entrepreneurship and business.

Sputnik Kyrgyzstan — this channel publishes posts on important events that affect Kyrgyzstan.

AKIpress. News of Kyrgyzstan about different spheres of the country's life: culture, sports, economy, society.

24.kg. News agency where you can find the latest news from Kyrgyzstan and the rest of the world.

Digest — News of Uzbekistan. A news channel that publishes interesting and relevant materials in a short format.

Gazeta.uz — an online publication has existed since August 2008 with the motto «News for the people». In addition to news, here you will find interesting articles and media materials.

Educational

Grants, scholarships, internships. Project on education abroad. Here you can find useful information about world universities, the admission process and links to internship and scholarship programs.

Dixi Scholarships. Dixi, an online school for education, maintains a channel that posts grants, scholarships, internship opportunities and guides in various areas.





KIO Olympiad. Channel with information about current Kazakh Olympiads and competitions.

EDUgrant. The main content of the channel is scholarship and volunteer programs, information about future seminars and forums on various topics.

Neupusti is an online platform for opportunities for young people in the CIS in the field of education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Сollege hub. Channel about education with easy navigation. Main headings: opportunities, news, universities, interviews.

Lasting Peace is bringing together the youth of Eurasia through education and the provision of global opportunities.

Applicants from the School Desk. A channel for applicants in Uzbekistan with information that will be needed for admission to the university.

Courses, Trainings and Education in Uzbekistan. Lectures, webinars, courses from experts for those who live in Uzbekistan.

Education News — current news in the field of education in Uzbekistan and useful information for schoolchildren, applicants, students and their parents.

Technology

The Tech is a project about IT, startups and the digital sphere. News, articles and thematic analyzes are published here.

Astana Hub is the official channel of the international technopark of IT start-ups Astana Hub with useful information for those who are passionate about the field of information technology.





TSARKA. Information security news from the Center for Analysis and Investigation of Cyber ​​Attacks. It also publishes information about upcoming events in the industry.

Blue Screen | Digital Kazakhstan. Carefully selected and coolly presented events about IT technologies, games, cybersecurity, Kazakhstani and global trends.

Go to IT is a channel about digitalization in Kazakhstan. All about global trends, IT solutions, analytics. Expert opinions on various topics and announcements of events are also published.

Events | Devkg. A channel that publishes all information about the events of Kyrgyzstan in the field of IT.

MadDevsChannel. Telegram channel of one of the largest IT companies in Kyrgyzstan. Here they talk about the life of the organization, share knowledge and life hacks from the industry.

UzDev Jobs — IT Jobs. A channel that publishes vacancies in the field of information technology in companies in Uzbekistan and around the world.

IT Park Uzbekistan is the official Telegram channel of the Technopark of Uzbekistan. Its goal is to develop the IT sector in the country and create the necessary infrastructure.

Marketing

Marketing in Kazakhstan is a blog about marketing, advertising and performance improvement.

Go Viral, a project of the US diplomatic mission, is a networking community that holds an annual festival of ideas. In addition, participants hold webinars, meetings and conferences on the topic of media and marketing.

Pyatnitsky Marketing is a channel about business and marketing in Uzbekistan. Posts about events in the industry, interesting events and world news are published here.

Digitalism is an author's channel about the media market of Uzbekistan. Insiders and news of the market of advertising, marketing and business.

Daurova about SMM. A channel about social media, their development and the creation of high-quality content that will attract an audience.

Travel

HT.KZ travel agency is the official channel of the HT.KZ travel agency with hot offers and promotions from the company.

Nomad Soul. Here are the best holiday deals. Information about budget flights, interesting places and life hacks for travelers.





Aviata.kz. Telegram channel of the online booking service for air and railway tickets. The authors talk about world news, company affairs, promotions, new services.

Kazakh Tourism. Here you will find information about tourism in Kazakhstan - useful news, analytical materials, links and publications.

Kettik. Channel with news of the tourism sector of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the founders conduct author's tours and share information about upcoming events.

Localtours. The authors organize tours and adventures in Uzbekistan, Central Asia and around the world. On the channel you can see reports from trips, get carried away and immediately sign up.

Economics and finance

Kapital.kz — prompt and up-to-date information about business, economics and finance in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Energy Analytics — analytics and expert opinion on the energy and oil and gas sectors.

Savings and Investments — financial planning and long-term investments in Kazakhstan and beyond.





Kazakhstan Cheaper is a channel about a competent approach to everyday expenses and budget savings.

PULTOP.UZ — current exchange rates, deposits and credit information about Uzbek banks.

Buxgalter.uz — all about taxes and accounting in Uzbekistan. Advice and advice on taxation.

Foreign languages

Teacher's Notes. The author's channel of Adisa Kin, an English teacher from the USA. Here she talks about vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation in an unusual form — mixing words in two languages ​​in the text.

Easy English is a channel that publishes excerpts from popular shows and their transcription in English and Kyrgyz. A great opportunity to immediately see what certain words mean.

Turk dili. The main content of the channel is dictionaries with translation of Turkish words and expressions into Kyrgyz and Uzbek.

Korean dictionary — everything for those who learn Korean: dictionaries, grammar, videos and songs. In addition, you can learn more about Korean culture here.

SAM IELTS is a useful channel if you are learning English and preparing for the IELTS exam.