Weekly Central Asia news: the most important updates from the region

Central Asian countries are deepening economic and diplomatic cooperation, with new investment strategies and infrastructure projects. Ongoing initiatives in green energy, digital transformation, and visa-free travel are shaping the region’s future.





Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan-Morocco visa-free agreement comes into force





The agreement eliminates visa requirements for citizens of both countries holding national passports. They can stay in the other country without a visa for up to 30 calendar days within every six-month period, starting from the date of entry.

Source: forbes.kz





New York Public Library adds works of famous Kazakh thinkers and composers





A ceremony was held at The New York Public Library to present books and materials featuring the works of renowned Kazakh poets and composers. These include the writings of Abai Kunanbayev, the research work Abai. Philosopher. Reformer. Humanist by Zhabaykhan and Raushan Abdildin, selected works of Shokan Ualikhanov, and collections of contemporary Kazakh prose and poetry.

Source: gov.kz





Kazakh production company collaborates on projects with Jackie Chan





Salem Entertainment is working on several international film projects, including collaborations with renowned actor and producer Jackie Chan and a number of American producers.

Source: inform.kz





$130 billion of foreign direct investment attracted over six years to the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan attracts strong foreign investment, backed by record credit ratings and growing trade ties. Foreign trade rose 1.5 times in six years, while exports of processed goods and machinery increased. The country is also boosting non-commodity industries and agro-sector investments.

Source: weproject.media





KT&G Scholarship Fund opens Korean Center in Kazakhstan





A new Korean Center opened in Kazakhstan to expand language studies and cultural exchange. It builds on an existing institute, offering courses and research on teaching methods. The initiative is part of a global scholarship program supporting talent in multiple countries.

Source: daryo.uz



Kyrgyzstan





China and Kyrgyzstan intend to significantly increase trade turnover by 2030





China and Kyrgyzstan aim to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030. Talks focused on economic reforms in Kyrgyzstan, GDP growth, anti-corruption efforts, and China’s plans to expand investment.

Source: trend.az





Kyrgyzstan plans to boost agricultural exports to China





Kyrgyzstan plans to increase agricultural exports to China by utilizing a new control warehouse in Ulugchat city. This facility enables efficient sorting, packaging, and customs procedures, including on-site phytosanitary and veterinary inspections. Initial exports include corn, with plans to expand to products like cherries, walnuts, melons, soybeans, and grapes. Farmers interested in exporting should consult the relevant department for guidance on compliance and registration.

Source: 24.kg





Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to expand air connections





Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are set to enhance their air connectivity. Representatives from Kyrgyzstan's trade mission in Tashkent met with Aero Nomad Airlines and leading Uzbek tour operators to discuss launching new flight routes. Aero Nomad Airlines' CEO, Timur Aralbaev, presented the airline's capabilities, and tour operators expressed interest in developing new destinations. These new routes aim to increase passenger traffic, boost tourism, and strengthen business ties between the two countries.

Source: 24.kg



Uzbekistan





Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed simplifying labor migration





For the first time in South Korea’s history, simplified procedures for issuing work visas to Uzbek citizens have been introduced through the Ulsan City Hall. As part of a pilot project, Uzbek citizens will undergo three-month professional training and Korean language courses, after which they will have the opportunity for employment with a work visa.

Source: kun.uz





Uzbekistan proposed creating joint industrial-logistics parks with the EU





Both sides expressed mutual interest in advancing joint projects and programs in transport and logistics, energy, digitalization, agriculture, water management, and other priority sectors.

Source: spot.uz





Malaysia to manufacture e-scooters in Uzbekistan





A Malaysian company is considering producing electric scooters in Uzbekistan, with an initial capacity of 5000 units per year, potentially expanding to 10 000 for export to Central Asia. Local production could also enhance delivery services.

Source: centralasia.org





Uzbekistan is implementing water supply projects with France worth €340 million





Uzbekistan is expanding private sector involvement in water and sewage projects. This year, 1600 km of water and 521 km of sewage networks will be built, with €340 million agreements signed with French firms. The country also plans $850 million in sewage tenders and a $125 million digitalization project by 2030.

Source: president.uz





Export policy reform: Uzbekistan introduces duties and simplifies procedures





Uzbekistan is reforming export policy by introducing duties on raw materials, removing permits for some goods, and simplifying procedures. The changes aim to boost local processing and align with WTO standards. These reforms enhance transparency and predictability in exports.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Kuwaiti company plans to film movies in Fergana region





Fergana Region officials met with Kuwait’s Ebla International to discuss cooperation in the film industry. The company plans projects on Uzbekistan’s history and heritage, with prospects for filming in the region.

Source: uzdaily.uz



Tajikistan





ADB plans nearly 20 projects in Tajikistan over the next four years





The Asian Development Bank has scheduled the implementation of approximately 20 projects in Tajikistan from 2025 to 2028. These initiatives will encompass sectors such as agriculture, urban development, social services, finance, public sector management, transportation, and energy.

Source: khovar.tj





Tajikistan and the European Union to cooperate on new technology implementation





Tajikistan and the European Union discussed collaboration on integrating new technologies to improve disaster prevention and emergency response. The parties emphasized the importance of modern solutions for enhancing safety and resilience.

Source: khovar.tj