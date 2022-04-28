Waterfalls, tapchans and music: 9 restaurants in Dushanbe with Oriental cuisine

Today, national clothes, jewelry and songs in native languages have returned to the trends. But the national cuisine best conveys the culture of the people. We share a list of restaurants in Dushanbe with a Tajik flavor.





Omar Khayam Teahouse, @omar.khayam.tj





One of the most popular establishments in the capital. There is a summer garden and its own fountain. In the courtyard of Omar Khayam you can have dinner with an open tables and booths, which are separated by light chiffon curtains.





Rohat Teahouse

Rohat teahouse is a popular place in Dushanbe with interesting, unusual architecture and delicious cuisine.









Restaurant with a summer atmosphere, loud musical evenings and large portions. In the evenings, there is an entertainment program for guests, which includes a performance of the band and national dances.









Suitable place to explore the national cuisine. Here you can taste the national dish kurutob. You need to come to the signature pilaf from 12 to 13 o'clock.





Navoi Deha Teahouse, @NavoiDeha





The teahouse has become not only a place where you can have dinner, but also a center for cultural recreation. Here you can get acquainted with the national culture of Tajikistan. For example, Tajik wood carving, stone and plaster painting, glazing and other folk crafts were used in the decoration of the teahouse. Also each cot here has its own symbolism.





Bahori Acham Restaurant, @nasimibahordushanbe





The restaurant combines Southeastern, European and Asian cuisines. The interior is made in Oriental style.









A teahouse for connoisseurs of Central Asian cuisine and culture. The entire interior is executed purely in the Tajik style. And the menu has delicious food at reasonable prices.









It is one of the most beautiful restaurants in the city. A suitable place for a group of friends. Here you can taste European and national cuisine in the city center.





1001 Nights Restaurant





One of the prestigious institutions in Tajikistan, where residents prefer to hold festive events. For example, weddings or corporate parties.