Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/547/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/5473a2d1b8eac6ee6636cc7d39200bcf.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
waterfalls-tapchans-and-music-9-restaurants-in-dushanbe-with-oriental-cuisine
Waterfalls, tapchans and music: 9 restaurants in Dushanbe with Oriental cuisine
139
Main page

26.04.2022

Waterfalls, tapchans and music: 9 restaurants in Dushanbe with Oriental cuisine

Today, national clothes, jewelry and songs in native languages have returned to the trends. But the national cuisine best conveys the culture of the people. We share a list of restaurants in Dushanbe with a Tajik flavor.


Omar Khayam Teahouse, @omar.khayam.tj


ресторан таджикистан

One of the most popular establishments in the capital. There is a summer garden and its own fountain. In the courtyard of Omar Khayam you can have dinner with an open tables and booths, which are separated by light chiffon curtains.


Rohat Teahouse

Rohat teahouse is a popular place in Dushanbe with interesting, unusual architecture and delicious cuisine.


Buhoro Restaurant, @restaurantbuhoro


ресторан душанбе

Restaurant with a summer atmosphere, loud musical evenings and large portions. In the evenings, there is an entertainment program for guests, which includes a performance of the band and national dances.


Toqi Restaurant, @toqi.tj


ресторан национальной кухни

Suitable place to explore the national cuisine. Here you can taste the national dish kurutob. You need to come to the signature pilaf from 12 to 13 o'clock.


Navoi Deha Teahouse, @NavoiDeha

навой деха.jpg

The teahouse has become not only a place where you can have dinner, but also a center for cultural recreation. Here you can get acquainted with the national culture of Tajikistan. For example, Tajik wood carving, stone and plaster painting, glazing and other folk crafts were used in the decoration of the teahouse. Also each cot here has its own symbolism.


Bahori Acham Restaurant, @nasimibahordushanbe


насими бахор.jpg

The restaurant combines Southeastern, European and Asian cuisines. The interior is made in Oriental style.


Sayoh Teahouse, @sayoh_chaykhana


ресторан сайех

A teahouse for connoisseurs of Central Asian cuisine and culture. The entire interior is executed purely in the Tajik style. And the menu has delicious food at reasonable prices.


Pomir Restaurant, @restoranipomir


помир ресторан.jpg

It is one of the most beautiful restaurants in the city. A suitable place for a group of friends. Here you can taste European and national cuisine in the city center.


1001 Nights Restaurant


One of the prestigious institutions in Tajikistan, where residents prefer to hold festive events. For example, weddings or corporate parties.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#restaurant #tajikistan #dushanbe #wheretoeat
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Bisen Mereke about life in Vietnam, raising four children and a successful career
124
Why education in Harvard is prestigious and what for members of private clubs pay $50...
1881
How to work as a DJ in Japan, Germany and Kazakhstan: Music festivals and closed parties
1304
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.