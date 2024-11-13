Where to buy souvenirs in Baku: what to bring from the capital of Azerbaijan

One of the best ways to take a piece of a new city with you is through souvenirs. In this article, we will explore the most popular souvenir shops in Baku, where you can purchase memorable gifts.









“Flame.az” is a souvenir store in Baku that offers a wide range of keepsakes. The selection includes electronic gifts, home goods, and creative office accessories. You can find unique items for men, women, and children, including watches and various other accessories.









“İQAS Hediyyeler Alemi” is a souvenir shop in Baku with a diverse selection of gifts. The store features original souvenirs for all occasions, including personalized gifts, home goods, decorative items, accessories, figurines, exclusive jewelry, and much more.









“Folkart” is a souvenir shop in Baku where you can find handmade, designer souvenirs. The store offers unique products such as jewelry, textiles, ceramics, decorative elements, paintings, and toys.









“Ninka Cards & Gifts” is a souvenir shop in Baku offering a variety of classic personalized cards. Their selection includes A5-sized cards, framed cards, certificates, calendars, memory boxes, and personalized albums. Framed photo collages are also available. This shop is a great place to find original and memorable gifts.









“CraZzy Gifts & Souvenirs” is a souvenir shop in Baku offering unique accessories, ceramics, textiles, and ethnic items. The store features handmade shoppers, as well as jewelry such as brooches, earrings, rings, and necklaces made from steel and silver. Each item is handcrafted.





"Souvenir Shop"





The "Souvenir Shop" located at Nigyar Rafibeyli Street 23, offers a wide selection of souvenirs. Here, you will find a range of traditional souvenirs, including woven and knitted bags, wallets in traditional styles, as well as lamps, paintings, figurines, and crockery. You can also purchase plates, mugs, keychains, magnets, and scarves.





“Super Box”





“Super Box” is a souvenir shop in Baku where you can find a variety of gifts and keepsakes. The selection includes woven baskets in various sizes and other types of souvenirs.









“Azerbaijan Galereyasi” is a souvenir shop in Baku where you can buy a range of unique items. The store features unusual figurines, knives, paintings, samovars, and various types of tools and weapons. It is an ideal place to find original souvenirs.









“Lahij” is a souvenir and gift store in Baku where you can find traditional-style jewelry such as earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces. The selection also includes pitchers, jewelry boxes, and pottery in an ethnic style.









“Abad” is a souvenir shop in Baku offering a variety of memorable items. The selection includes magnets, maps, jewelry boxes, pitchers, and much more. This shop provides souvenirs that will help you preserve the memories of your visit to the capital of Azerbaijan.