Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
science-and-literature-8-useful-and-interesting-books-that-will-tell-more-about-uzbekistan
Science and literature: 8 useful and interesting books that will tell more about Uzbekistan
91
Main page
/
Education

21.11.2022

Science and literature: 8 useful and interesting books that will tell more about Uzbekistan

We have collected a selection of interesting books that will tell about Uzbekistan from a literary and scientific point of view.


“My Uzbekistan”, Daria Sirotina

pexels-monstera-5634667.jpg

A guide book with up-to-date information about modern Uzbekistan. Inside there are 27 recipes of regional Uzbek cuisine, an essay on Uzbek winemaking, 90 craft workshops and showrooms and more than 200 colorful author's photographs.


"Uzbekistan: Tashkent, Samarkand, Shakhrisabz, Bukhara, Khiva", Natalia Yakubova

Relevant and useful information about the country, tips on how best to spend the first days, where to go and what sights are worth seeing. In the guide you will find descriptions of the most interesting places in Tashkent, Samarkand, Shakhrisabz, Bukhara and Khiva, and convenient maps will help you navigate the area.


"History of the origin of the Uzbek people", Ahmadali Askarov

The book explores the processes of formation of the Uzbek people as a nation, the concept and peculiar aspects of the national mentality. The scientific analysis of rich cultural and written sources is interesting.


"On the sunny side of the street", Dina Rubina

Uzbekistan-1_0.jpg

Источник фотографии: planetofhotels.com

Researchers call the work "Tashkent novel". The author recreates Tashkent in the novel with the help of his memoirs and according to the memory of the respondents. There are two storylines in the work: the first is connected with Katya Shcheglova, the second with her daughter Vera — characters opposite in character and behavior.


"Samarkandia", Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin

In 1921, the author was included in the expedition for museums, the protection of monuments of art, antiquity and nature. For four months, the artist completed paintings and graphic works, and also left interesting memories of the region.


"Tales of the past. Little Bird", Abdulla Kahkhar

The book of the classic of Uzbek literature consists of an autobiographical story, where the author shows through the eyes of a child the life of the Uzbek people and a story about contemporary life.


“Uzbekistan. Nature. Story. Economy. Attractions. Religious centers”, Vera Glushkova

pexels-polina-tankilevitch-5418608.jpg

The author talks about the economic regions of Uzbekistan, shares the history of famous cities — Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Tashkent, describes famous mosques and madrasas, folk customs and traditions.


"History of the peoples of Uzbekistan"

Collective scientific work, the purpose of which is to tell about the fate of the peoples who lived on the territory of modern Uzbekistan. The first volume covers the historical period from ancient times to the beginning of the 16th century.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#uzbekistan #book #history #whattoread #literature
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Why foreigners and Kazakhstanis move to Semey to study at the Medical University
1749
Communication audit of dairy brands in Kazakhstan: major mistakes
1021
Singapore schools: How works education system in one of the most successful countries
2013
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.