Science and literature: 8 useful and interesting books that will tell more about Uzbekistan





“My Uzbekistan”, Daria Sirotina





A guide book with up-to-date information about modern Uzbekistan. Inside there are 27 recipes of regional Uzbek cuisine, an essay on Uzbek winemaking, 90 craft workshops and showrooms and more than 200 colorful author's photographs.





"Uzbekistan: Tashkent, Samarkand, Shakhrisabz, Bukhara, Khiva", Natalia Yakubova

Relevant and useful information about the country, tips on how best to spend the first days, where to go and what sights are worth seeing. In the guide you will find descriptions of the most interesting places in Tashkent, Samarkand, Shakhrisabz, Bukhara and Khiva, and convenient maps will help you navigate the area.





"History of the origin of the Uzbek people", Ahmadali Askarov

The book explores the processes of formation of the Uzbek people as a nation, the concept and peculiar aspects of the national mentality. The scientific analysis of rich cultural and written sources is interesting.





"On the sunny side of the street", Dina Rubina





Researchers call the work "Tashkent novel". The author recreates Tashkent in the novel with the help of his memoirs and according to the memory of the respondents. There are two storylines in the work: the first is connected with Katya Shcheglova, the second with her daughter Vera — characters opposite in character and behavior.





"Samarkandia", Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin

In 1921, the author was included in the expedition for museums, the protection of monuments of art, antiquity and nature. For four months, the artist completed paintings and graphic works, and also left interesting memories of the region.





"Tales of the past. Little Bird", Abdulla Kahkhar

The book of the classic of Uzbek literature consists of an autobiographical story, where the author shows through the eyes of a child the life of the Uzbek people and a story about contemporary life.





“Uzbekistan. Nature. Story. Economy. Attractions. Religious centers”, Vera Glushkova





The author talks about the economic regions of Uzbekistan, shares the history of famous cities — Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Tashkent, describes famous mosques and madrasas, folk customs and traditions.





"History of the peoples of Uzbekistan"

Collective scientific work, the purpose of which is to tell about the fate of the peoples who lived on the territory of modern Uzbekistan. The first volume covers the historical period from ancient times to the beginning of the 16th century.