Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
nice-eco-shops-in-nur-sultan-and-almaty
Nice eco shops in Nur-Sultan and Almaty
24
/

Today at 10:13

Nice eco shops in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

Nur-Sultan

Brusnika, @brusnika_nursultan

brusnika.jpg

This eco-shop sells unusual products for those who want to be healthy. Here you can find different food items for healthy lifestyle.

Address: 22 Kazhimukan St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 776 392 35 35

Nevrednyi, @nevrednyi.ft.amarant

nevrednyi.jpg

Popular eco shop in the capital. Here you can find unusual healthy products like ghee and spelled pasta. Delivery service included.

Address: 32 Bokeikhan St.; 16 Imanov St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 777 077 00 93; 8 777 880 86 44

Eco shop, @astana_ecoshop

astana_ecoshop.jpg

The store where you can find products for healthy lifestyle, household products and much more. Also it has online shop.

Address: 18b Imanov St.; 2 Koshkarbaev St.; 18 Turkestan St.; 15 Dostyk St.; 23 Kuyshy Dina St.; 15 Saryarka Ave.; 48/5 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 778 734 34 94

Bio Organica, @bio_organica_astana

bio_organica_astana.jpg

Eco shop where can be find natural products for health. There are almost everything from body cream to herb teas. Delivery service in Kazakhstan.

Address: 37/1 Koshkarbaev Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 791 78 55

Eco Life, @ecolife_kz

ecolife_kz.jpg

It is the online shop where you can find eco-friendly products. There are big variety of household products and body cosmetics.

Contact: 8 707 657 60 20

Almaty

Jagannath, @jagannath.kz

jagannath.kz.jpg

Eco shop where you can find different vegetarian and vegan products as well as household products. Delivery service in Kazakhstan.

Address: 143/1 Turkebaev St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 707 301 99 00

Ecoshop, @ecoshop.almaty

ecoshop.almaty.jpg

There are healthy eco products for the whole family. There you can find products of proper nutrition, cosmetics, and household non-chemicals products.

Address: 27 Dostyk Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 777 647 76 51

BiOrganic.kz, @biorganic.kz

biorganic.kz.jpg

Online shop of healthy products. There are a lot of food and body health products. Delivery service.

Contacts: 8 775 844 05 58

Ayala, @ayala.alaya

ayala.alaya.jpg

The online store specializes in reusable eco-friendly pouches and borosilicate glass cups with cork holder. Delivery service included.

Contacts: 8 777 798 81 00

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#vegetarian #ecoshopinalmaty #ecoshop #ecoshopinastana #healthyfood
Read this article
What to bring to foreign friends from Uzbekistan: top 8 gifts
645
5 stores in Astana, where it is possible to buy everything for 350 KZT and 900 KZT
2892
10 popular brands that still are not in Central Asia
395