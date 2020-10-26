nice-eco-shops-in-nur-sultan-and-almaty

Nur-Sultan



Brusnika, @brusnika_nursultan





This eco-shop sells unusual products for those who want to be healthy. Here you can find different food items for healthy lifestyle.

Address: 22 Kazhimukan St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 776 392 35 35

Nevrednyi, @nevrednyi.ft.amarant

Popular eco shop in the capital. Here you can find unusual healthy products like ghee and spelled pasta. Delivery service included.

Address: 32 Bokeikhan St.; 16 Imanov St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 777 077 00 93; 8 777 880 86 44

Eco shop, @astana_ecoshop





The store where you can find products for healthy lifestyle, household products and much more. Also it has online shop.

Address: 18b Imanov St.; 2 Koshkarbaev St.; 18 Turkestan St.; 15 Dostyk St.; 23 Kuyshy Dina St.; 15 Saryarka Ave.; 48/5 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 778 734 34 94

Bio Organica, @bio_organica_astana

Eco shop where can be find natural products for health. There are almost everything from body cream to herb teas. Delivery service in Kazakhstan.

Address: 37/1 Koshkarbaev Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 791 78 55

Eco Life, @ecolife_kz

It is the online shop where you can find eco-friendly products. There are big variety of household products and body cosmetics.

Contact: 8 707 657 60 20

Almaty

Jagannath, @jagannath.kz

Eco shop where you can find different vegetarian and vegan products as well as household products. Delivery service in Kazakhstan.

Address: 143/1 Turkebaev St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 707 301 99 00

Ecoshop, @ecoshop.almaty

There are healthy eco products for the whole family. There you can find products of proper nutrition, cosmetics, and household non-chemicals products.

Address: 27 Dostyk Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: 8 777 647 76 51

BiOrganic.kz, @biorganic.kz

Online shop of healthy products. There are a lot of food and body health products. Delivery service.

Contacts: 8 775 844 05 58

Ayala, @ayala.alaya

The online store specializes in reusable eco-friendly pouches and borosilicate glass cups with cork holder. Delivery service included.

Contacts: 8 777 798 81 00