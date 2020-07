New people. 24 talented kids from Central Asian countries

Sofi Manassyan, 12 years old, blogger, @sofimanassyan









I am a dancer, pianist and actress. If possible, I want to become a world famous actress.





Nurali Beisekozha, 14 years old, Almaty, violinist, composer, pianist, laureate of international and national competitions, @beisekozhanurali









I am a musician, author and performer. I play the violin and piano. Today I have more than 100 pieces.





Zhibek Kulumbetova, 13 years old, Almaty, athlete, @zhibek_bjj









My favorite hobby is jujitsu. This sport has become an integral part of my life. For more than two years, I have been studying in the Almaty region in the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Hall - Sagadat Batyr.





Zarina Nurzhanova, 15 years old, Shymkent, blogger, actress









I am cheerful person. Two and a half years ago, my mother helped me begin my career as a blogger and a viner. At that time, I did not even know what Instagram was and how to use it. Relatives helped with editing and filming. I just wanted to share positive, good mood.





Madina Kemelhanova, 16 years old, Zhanaozen, blogger, @kemelhanovvaа









I am a model, blogger and entrepreneur. First, I started blogging, and then I became interested in cooking. I organized master classes for schoolchildren, which were attended by more than 200 people in a year. I also have my own beauty salon, where I work as a makeup artist. Sometimes I work as a model in small agencies.





Lily, 11 years old, Nur Sultan, @lil_ya









I am in fifth grade, studying in art school and attending vocal classes. In my leisure time, I shoot videos at Likee.





Edel Kasenova, 10 years old, Bishkek, gymnast, model, @edel_kasenova









I was born in Kyrgyzstan, and eight years later my family and I moved to the USA. Today we live in Miami, where I study at a prestigious American school and do rhythmic gymnastics.





Young talents in Central Asia: singers, actresses and dancers













Aminka Vitaminka is a small video blogger that shoot challenges, vlogs, and vines.





Danelia Tuleshova, @tuleshova_daneliya





Danelia is a singer, winner of the fourth season of Voice Kids Ukraine, winner of the audience’s prize for the New Wave kids contest.













Albina Koikelova is a participant of the Central Asia Got Talent show.













Alina Sansyzbay is a singer and participant of the Voice Kids show in Ukraine and in Russia.













Dina Manar is an actress, model, and blogger.













Nurperi Turgunalieva became famous thanks to dancing. The girl participated in the show Luchshe Vseh on Channel One Russia. She won the X-Factor Talent Show.





Aizhan Sezdbekova





Aizhan is a chess player. She has won several awards among juniors.













Milana Pak is a singer, winner of the Yulduzcha children's contest.





Sevinch Khodieva









Sevinch Khodieva is a young singer. She participated in the second season of the children's vocal contest You are super! on NTV.

Tajikistan













Samir has been playing the piano since the age of five. He lives in Sweden, but his parents are from Tajikistan. Therefore, at competitions the musician represents two countries.





Shakhlo Soyarkulova









She is a talented singer from Tajikistan.













She fourteen-year-old singer, who also sing in @WD67_official rock band.





Abdurozik, @abdu_rozik





Abdurozik is a singer from Tajikistan who performs songs in Tajik in rap style.





Nigora Ashrapova









Nigora is engaged in robotics, and participates in international competitions.





Nozia Davlatova









Nozia is a talented girl from Tajikistan who participated in the Central Asia Got Talent contest.





Sabrina Abrorova









Sabrina is a chess player. She is the first world chess champion in her age category from Tajikistan.













Ikbol is a programmer. He writes codes for programs.