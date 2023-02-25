Networking and professional development: 12 March events in Central Asia

In the first month of spring, cool events are planned that are definitely worth a visit. We tell you more about each in our material.





Kazakhstan

CFO Summit Idea Exchange & Networking Event, @kazakhstan_growth_forum

Date: March 2

Where: Almaty, The Ritz-Carlton, Almaty

Anniversary tenth CFO Summit Idea Exchange & Networking Event. Guests will enjoy a large-scale daily program with the participation of more than 30 CFOs from Kazakhstani and foreign companies, bankers, independent economists and politicians, an evening buffet and Speed Mentoring.





Biathlon World Championship in Kazakhstan

Date: March 4-12

Where: Shchuchinsk

From March 4 to March 12, 2023, the Junior and Youth Biathlon World Championships will be held in Schuchinsk. The event will bring together about 800 participants from all over the world.





One-to-One MBA Event 2023

Date: March 6

Where: Almaty, Ramada By Wyndham Almaty Hotel

An educational event during which participants will be able to learn more about business degrees - MBA and Executive MBA, and personally communicate with the directors of admissions committees of leading international business schools.





Central Asia Fashion, @centralasiafashion

Date: March 13-15

Where: Almaty, Exhibition Center "Atakent"

An international fashion exhibition during which international brands will present their collections to visitors who can order them and get information about new trends and fashion trends.





PROFIT Cloud Day

Date: March 16

Where: Almaty, InterContinental Hotel

Conference for business owners, managers, IT and information security managers, middle managers and specialists. Here, the realities and problems of using clouds and big data in Kazakhstan will be discussed.





Otaku Fest, @otakufest.kz

Date: March 19

Where: Almaty, SEC Forum, Event Space

An anime festival with a cosplay contest, popular bloggers, merchandise fairs, interactive stands and other themed entertainment.





PROFIT Retail Day

Date: March 31

Where: Almaty, InterContinental Hotel

Conference on new technologies in retail in Kazakhstan. The event will bring together representatives of the shopping mall and retail chains, cafes and restaurants, cinemas, hotels, banks.

Topics include seamless interaction between offline and online, marketplaces, smart checkouts and delivery.

Kyrgyzstan





Meetup Analyst in the Multiverse of I.T.

Date: March 9

Where: High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chuy Avenue 265/1

At the meetup, they will tell you who an analyst is, what types of analysts exist in IT, what they do in a team.

The speaker of the event will be Daniel Eshmatov, IT system integration analyst, Namba One company.





Digital Kyrgyzstan





Date: March 15

Where: Bishkek

Among the key topics of the PLUS-Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan:

— fintech as a culture of the banking industry

— digital transformation 2023

— digitalization of public services

— Cryptocurrency industry 2023. Current state and main trends. Expected scenario for the development of the crypto market

- customer experience in the digital age

— Open Banking and Open API. How they are changing the traditional banking market.





The first stage of Kyrgyzstan in aquathlon

Date: March 18

Where: the city of Kara-Balta

Aquathlon is a type of triathlon that takes place in two stages, including one swim in the pool and a run in the stadium.





IT Business Forum and Central Asian Tech Awards, @kssda.kg

Date: March 24

Where: Bishkek, Sheraton Hotel

The purpose of the forum: to announce new digital products, organize and expand networking, popularize IT specializations. It will host presentations, panel sessions and a special Central Asian Tech Awards, the main prize of which is a trip to Silicon Valley USA.

Uzbekistan

Tumaris Expo

Date: March 11

Where: Tashkent region, Yangibazar village, Astrum Academy

Tumaris.Tech is a project to support women's entrepreneurial initiatives, within which participants are provided with comprehensive support.

At the event, 20 teams from all countries of Central Asia will present their technological projects at the international exhibition.