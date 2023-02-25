Networking and professional development: 12 March events in Central Asia

In the first month of spring, cool events are planned that are definitely worth a visit. We tell you more about each in our material.
Kazakhstan
CFO Summit Idea Exchange & Networking Event, @kazakhstan_growth_forum
Date: March 2
Where: Almaty, The Ritz-Carlton, Almaty
Anniversary tenth CFO Summit Idea Exchange & Networking Event. Guests will enjoy a large-scale daily program with the participation of more than 30 CFOs from Kazakhstani and foreign companies, bankers, independent economists and politicians, an evening buffet and Speed Mentoring.
Biathlon World Championship in Kazakhstan
Date: March 4-12
Where: Shchuchinsk
From March 4 to March 12, 2023, the Junior and Youth Biathlon World Championships will be held in Schuchinsk. The event will bring together about 800 participants from all over the world.
Date: March 6
Where: Almaty, Ramada By Wyndham Almaty Hotel
An educational event during which participants will be able to learn more about business degrees - MBA and Executive MBA, and personally communicate with the directors of admissions committees of leading international business schools.
Central Asia Fashion, @centralasiafashion
Date: March 13-15
Where: Almaty, Exhibition Center "Atakent"
An international fashion exhibition during which international brands will present their collections to visitors who can order them and get information about new trends and fashion trends.
Date: March 16
Where: Almaty, InterContinental Hotel
Conference for business owners, managers, IT and information security managers, middle managers and specialists. Here, the realities and problems of using clouds and big data in Kazakhstan will be discussed.
Otaku Fest, @otakufest.kz
Date: March 19
Where: Almaty, SEC Forum, Event Space
An anime festival with a cosplay contest, popular bloggers, merchandise fairs, interactive stands and other themed entertainment.
Date: March 31
Where: Almaty, InterContinental Hotel
Conference on new technologies in retail in Kazakhstan. The event will bring together representatives of the shopping mall and retail chains, cafes and restaurants, cinemas, hotels, banks.
Topics include seamless interaction between offline and online, marketplaces, smart checkouts and delivery.
Kyrgyzstan
Meetup Analyst in the Multiverse of I.T.
Date: March 9
Where: High Technology Park of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chuy Avenue 265/1
At the meetup, they will tell you who an analyst is, what types of analysts exist in IT, what they do in a team.
The speaker of the event will be Daniel Eshmatov, IT system integration analyst, Namba One company.
Date: March 15
Where: Bishkek
Among the key topics of the PLUS-Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan:
— fintech as a culture of the banking industry
— digital transformation 2023
— digitalization of public services
— Cryptocurrency industry 2023. Current state and main trends. Expected scenario for the development of the crypto market
- customer experience in the digital age
— Open Banking and Open API. How they are changing the traditional banking market.
The first stage of Kyrgyzstan in aquathlon
Date: March 18
Where: the city of Kara-Balta
Aquathlon is a type of triathlon that takes place in two stages, including one swim in the pool and a run in the stadium.
IT Business Forum and Central Asian Tech Awards, @kssda.kg
Date: March 24
Where: Bishkek, Sheraton Hotel
The purpose of the forum: to announce new digital products, organize and expand networking, popularize IT specializations. It will host presentations, panel sessions and a special Central Asian Tech Awards, the main prize of which is a trip to Silicon Valley USA.
Uzbekistan
Date: March 11
Where: Tashkent region, Yangibazar village, Astrum Academy
Tumaris.Tech is a project to support women's entrepreneurial initiatives, within which participants are provided with comprehensive support.
At the event, 20 teams from all countries of Central Asia will present their technological projects at the international exhibition.