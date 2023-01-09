Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/4e9/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/4e9aa9d33cb0efd42c12365c61470829.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
it-conference-marathon-and-13-more-events-in-2023-in-central-asia
IT conference, marathon and 13 more events in 2023 in Central Asia
30
Main page
/
Events

Today at 19:45

IT conference, marathon and 13 more events in 2023 in Central Asia

In 2023, a large number of events are planned in a variety of areas. We talk about the most interesting of them in the material.


Kazakhstan

Non-conference for businessmen and developers, terricon.kz


it
Date: January 27

Where: Karaganda

A large-scale networking event for IT & digital professionals. It will be of interest to those who wish to learn about the commercial development and development of projects, as well as the implementation of IT and marketing solutions in business.

Digital Almaty 2023, almatydigital.kz


 Date: February 2-3

Where: Almaty, KTsDS "Atakent"

A dialogue platform for discussing the digital agenda, new strategies for digital transformation and trends in the field of digital technologies.

Representatives from more than 30 countries, 10 country technology parks, more than 150 speakers will take part. The event will also feature the Astana Hub Battle, a contest where startups can win up to $10,000.

Kolesa JunDay, junday.kolesa.group


Date: February 17

Where: Almaty, SEC Forum, Event Space

A large-scale and useful IT event for students. All up-to-date information on eight trending areas: Backend, Frontend, Product Analytics, Mobile, Product management, Product design, QA, IT career.

Participants are waiting for relevant reports, networking, advice from HR, activities and unique merchandise.

Otaku Fest, @otakufest.kz


Date: March 19

Where: Almaty, SEC Forum, Event Space

An anime festival with a cosplay contest, popular bloggers, merchandise fairs, interactive stands and other themed entertainment.

Robotek Grand Tournament, rgt.robotek.kz


Date: May 4-5

Where: Astana

Republican championship in robotics among schoolchildren. The goal of the tournament is to identify and support talented children in the field of robotics, engineering and programming.

The championship will be held in seven categories: Robo-Sumo, Kegelring Quadro, Line Racing, Biathlon, Relay, Labyrinth.

PROFIT Integrator Day, profitday.kz


 Date: May 19

Integrator Day is a conference during which Kazakhstani integration specialists will talk about their cases, opportunities and solutions, and will also be able to talk with customers and find out their problems.

PROFIT Culture & Sport Day, profitday.kz
Date: June 30

Where: Almaty

Conference on the digitalization of culture and sports in Kazakhstan. It takes place both offline and online.

PROFIT Logistics Day, profitday.kz


Date: September 15

Where: Almaty, InterContinental Almaty

Conference speakers and experts will discuss digital solutions and talk about topical issues related to the theme of the event: market trends and innovations, business automation, optimization of work with partners and customers.

Marathons from Almaty Marathon, @almatymarathon


Almaty

Where: Kazakhstan

Sports races, marathons, swims, races - in 2023 Almaty Marathon will hold more than ten events in different cities of Kazakhstan.

The first event, Winter Run, starts on February 19 in Almaty.

Kyrgyzstan


Digital Kyrgyzstan


it

Date: March 15

Where: Bishkek

Among the key topics of the PLUS-Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan:
— fintech as a culture of the banking industry
— digital transformation 2023
— digitalization of public services
— Cryptocurrency industry 2023. Current state and main trends. Expected scenario for the development
of the crypto market
- customer experience in the digital age
— Open Banking and Open API. How they are changing the traditional banking market.

IT Business Forum and Central Asian Tech Awards, kssda.kg


Date: March 24

Where: Bishkek, Sheraton Hotel

The purpose of the forum: to announce new digital products, organize and expand networking, popularize IT specializations. Presentations, panel sessions and a special competition will be held here, the main prize of which is a trip to the US Silicon Valley.

Uzbekistan


Open Data Challenge, datahack.uz


it

Date: January 27-29

Annual hackathon on developing solutions using open data. It will be held in the following areas: "public sector", "social sector", "business" and "anti-corruption".

In 72 hours, participants - no more than three people in a team - must create a digital solution using open data. The winners are waiting for valuable prizes.

Men's World Boxing Championship


Date: May 1-14

Where: Tashkent

Athletes from all five continents will take part in the championship. Boxers will compete for medals in 13 weight categories, which were approved by the Board of Directors of the International Amateur Boxing Association.

The total prize pool will be $5.2 million. The first licenses for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be played here.

PLUS Forum, www.plus-forum.com


Date: May 30-31

Where: Tashkent, International Hotel

A platform for productive business communication between participants: fintech companies and startups, IT parks, accelerators, business angels, venture capital companies and other market representatives.

Retail Central Asia, rca.plus-forum.com


Date: November 22-23

Where: Tashkent, International Hotel

The forum is dedicated to the current state and prospects for the development of the retail industry and online trading in the CIS countries, Central Asia and far abroad.

Participants will be able to talk to international experts who will talk about projects and cases that have become successful.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#it #centralasia #forum #conference
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Where to look for networking in December: 13 forums, conferences and festivals worth ...
470
Impressions of Israeli musicians, who are for the first time in Kazakhstan
2387
The poster of events in theaters of Nur-Sultan for the holiday weekend
7594
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.