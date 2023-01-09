IT conference, marathon and 13 more events in 2023 in Central Asia

Kazakhstan





January 27KaragandaA large-scale networking event for IT & digital professionals. It will be of interest to those who wish to learn about the commercial development and development of projects, as well as the implementation of IT and marketing solutions in business.February 2-3Almaty, KTsDS "Atakent"A dialogue platform for discussing the digital agenda, new strategies for digital transformation and trends in the field of digital technologies.Representatives from more than 30 countries, 10 country technology parks, more than 150 speakers will take part. The event will also feature the Astana Hub Battle, a contest where startups can win up to $10,000.February 17Almaty, SEC Forum, Event SpaceA large-scale and useful IT event for students. All up-to-date information on eight trending areas: Backend, Frontend, Product Analytics, Mobile, Product management, Product design, QA, IT career.Participants are waiting for relevant reports, networking, advice from HR, activities and unique merchandise.March 19Almaty, SEC Forum, Event SpaceAn anime festival with a cosplay contest, popular bloggers, merchandise fairs, interactive stands and other themed entertainment.May 4-5AstanaRepublican championship in robotics among schoolchildren. The goal of the tournament is to identify and support talented children in the field of robotics, engineering and programming.The championship will be held in seven categories: Robo-Sumo, Kegelring Quadro, Line Racing, Biathlon, Relay, Labyrinth.May 19Integrator Day is a conference during which Kazakhstani integration specialists will talk about their cases, opportunities and solutions, and will also be able to talk with customers and find out their problems.June 30AlmatyConference on the digitalization of culture and sports in Kazakhstan. It takes place both offline and online.September 15Almaty, InterContinental AlmatyConference speakers and experts will discuss digital solutions and talk about topical issues related to the theme of the event: market trends and innovations, business automation, optimization of work with partners and customers.KazakhstanSports races, marathons, swims, races - in 2023 Almaty Marathon will hold more than ten events in different cities of Kazakhstan.The first event, Winter Run, starts on February 19 in Almaty.March 15BishkekAmong the key topics of the PLUS-Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan:— fintech as a culture of the banking industry— digital transformation 2023— digitalization of public services— Cryptocurrency industry 2023. Current state and main trends. Expected scenario for the developmentof the crypto market- customer experience in the digital age— Open Banking and Open API. How they are changing the traditional banking market.March 24Bishkek, Sheraton HotelThe purpose of the forum: to announce new digital products, organize and expand networking, popularize IT specializations. Presentations, panel sessions and a special competition will be held here, the main prize of which is a trip to the US Silicon Valley.January 27-29Annual hackathon on developing solutions using open data. It will be held in the following areas: "public sector", "social sector", "business" and "anti-corruption".In 72 hours, participants - no more than three people in a team - must create a digital solution using open data. The winners are waiting for valuable prizes.May 1-14TashkentAthletes from all five continents will take part in the championship. Boxers will compete for medals in 13 weight categories, which were approved by the Board of Directors of the International Amateur Boxing Association.The total prize pool will be $5.2 million. The first licenses for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be played here.May 30-31Tashkent, International HotelA platform for productive business communication between participants: fintech companies and startups, IT parks, accelerators, business angels, venture capital companies and other market representatives.November 22-23Tashkent, International HotelThe forum is dedicated to the current state and prospects for the development of the retail industry and online trading in the CIS countries, Central Asia and far abroad.Participants will be able to talk to international experts who will talk about projects and cases that have become successful.