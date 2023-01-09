IT conference, marathon and 13 more events in 2023 in Central Asia

Kazakhstan
Non-conference for businessmen and developers, terricon.kz
Date: January 27
Where: Karaganda
A large-scale networking event for IT & digital professionals. It will be of interest to those who wish to learn about the commercial development and development of projects, as well as the implementation of IT and marketing solutions in business.
Digital Almaty 2023, almatydigital.kz
Date: February 2-3
Where: Almaty, KTsDS "Atakent"
A dialogue platform for discussing the digital agenda, new strategies for digital transformation and trends in the field of digital technologies.
Representatives from more than 30 countries, 10 country technology parks, more than 150 speakers will take part. The event will also feature the Astana Hub Battle, a contest where startups can win up to $10,000.
Kolesa JunDay, junday.kolesa.group
Date: February 17
Where: Almaty, SEC Forum, Event Space
A large-scale and useful IT event for students. All up-to-date information on eight trending areas: Backend, Frontend, Product Analytics, Mobile, Product management, Product design, QA, IT career.
Participants are waiting for relevant reports, networking, advice from HR, activities and unique merchandise.
Otaku Fest, @otakufest.kz
Date: March 19
Where: Almaty, SEC Forum, Event Space
An anime festival with a cosplay contest, popular bloggers, merchandise fairs, interactive stands and other themed entertainment.
Robotek Grand Tournament, rgt.robotek.kz
Date: May 4-5
Where: Astana
Republican championship in robotics among schoolchildren. The goal of the tournament is to identify and support talented children in the field of robotics, engineering and programming.
The championship will be held in seven categories: Robo-Sumo, Kegelring Quadro, Line Racing, Biathlon, Relay, Labyrinth.
PROFIT Integrator Day, profitday.kz
Date: May 19
Integrator Day is a conference during which Kazakhstani integration specialists will talk about their cases, opportunities and solutions, and will also be able to talk with customers and find out their problems.
PROFIT Culture & Sport Day, profitday.kz
Date: June 30
Where: Almaty
Conference on the digitalization of culture and sports in Kazakhstan. It takes place both offline and online.
PROFIT Logistics Day, profitday.kz
Date: September 15
Where: Almaty, InterContinental Almaty
Conference speakers and experts will discuss digital solutions and talk about topical issues related to the theme of the event: market trends and innovations, business automation, optimization of work with partners and customers.
Marathons from Almaty Marathon, @almatymarathon
Where: Kazakhstan
Sports races, marathons, swims, races - in 2023 Almaty Marathon will hold more than ten events in different cities of Kazakhstan.
The first event, Winter Run, starts on February 19 in Almaty.
Kyrgyzstan
Digital Kyrgyzstan
Date: March 15
Where: Bishkek
Among the key topics of the PLUS-Forum Digital Kyrgyzstan:
— fintech as a culture of the banking industry
— digital transformation 2023
— digitalization of public services
— Cryptocurrency industry 2023. Current state and main trends. Expected scenario for the development
of the crypto market
- customer experience in the digital age
— Open Banking and Open API. How they are changing the traditional banking market.
IT Business Forum and Central Asian Tech Awards, kssda.kg
Date: March 24
Where: Bishkek, Sheraton Hotel
The purpose of the forum: to announce new digital products, organize and expand networking, popularize IT specializations. Presentations, panel sessions and a special competition will be held here, the main prize of which is a trip to the US Silicon Valley.
Uzbekistan
Open Data Challenge, datahack.uz
Date: January 27-29
Annual hackathon on developing solutions using open data. It will be held in the following areas: "public sector", "social sector", "business" and "anti-corruption".
In 72 hours, participants - no more than three people in a team - must create a digital solution using open data. The winners are waiting for valuable prizes.
Men's World Boxing Championship
Date: May 1-14
Where: Tashkent
Athletes from all five continents will take part in the championship. Boxers will compete for medals in 13 weight categories, which were approved by the Board of Directors of the International Amateur Boxing Association.
The total prize pool will be $5.2 million. The first licenses for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be played here.
PLUS Forum, www.plus-forum.com
Date: May 30-31
Where: Tashkent, International Hotel
A platform for productive business communication between participants: fintech companies and startups, IT parks, accelerators, business angels, venture capital companies and other market representatives.
Retail Central Asia, rca.plus-forum.com
Date: November 22-23
Where: Tashkent, International Hotel
The forum is dedicated to the current state and prospects for the development of the retail industry and online trading in the CIS countries, Central Asia and far abroad.
Participants will be able to talk to international experts who will talk about projects and cases that have become successful.