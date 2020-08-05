Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

how-personal-brand-affects-company-value
How personal brand affects company value
14
/

05.08.2018

How personal brand affects company value

When we talk about examples of a strong personal brand, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and many more come to mind. A person is more likely to choose to buy shares in Mark Zuckerberg's social network than another social network, due to the strong personal brand of the owner of Facebook.

A personal brand is more than just an effective means of achieving business goals, a successful personal brand helps a company increase its value in the market.

main.jpg

Personal brand promotion is important for both large and small businesses. Even small startups that develop a personal brand are more likely to find a potential client or investor than a business without a key brand persona. For customers, an important factor is the one behind this business, whether it can be trusted. The business owner, promoting a personal brand, increases the value of the company, because he takes responsibility for it, and the quality of provided services. Therefore, it is important to closely monitor the released content not only in corporate media, but also in the personal social networks of the brand persona. Think in advance whether the information published in the personal accounts of the business owner is suitable for the strategy and brand positioning. Taking into account the development of social media, one careless statement, even deleted one, can be recorded and used against you. this can reduce the value of the company.⠀

We recall the same Elon Mask and the fall of Tesla shares after careless statements about the service on Twitter. The development and scalability of a company is also affected by the creation of expert content by the business owner, PR promotion in the media, participation in thematic conferences, on television, and radio broadcasts. It is necessary to build not just a personal brand, but a strong and voluminous brand that will be viable and successful regardless of socio-economic conditions.

10 examples of a strong personal brand of the first company leader:


2 (1).jpg

3.jpg


WE communication agency is an agency with expertise in PR and digital promotion has been working in the advertising and marketing of Central Asia and Kazakhstan for over 17 years.

баннер wecom.jpg

#business #brands #pr #marketing #specialists
