Top 15 universities in Uzbekistan in 2025: where to apply

Uzbekistan continues to modernize its higher education system by opening international branches and implementing global academic standards. Below are 15 leading universities offering quality education and career opportunities both locally and abroad.





Central Asia University, @cauniversity.official

A modern private university with an international approach to education. Offers English-language programs with a focus on entrepreneurship, IT, and innovation. The campus meets global standards, and many faculty members have international experience.





Inha University in Tashkent, @inha_tashkent

A Korean university specializing in IT and engineering. Offers competitive education, strong practical training, and international accreditation.





Westminster International University in Tashkent, @wiutuni

The first British university in Uzbekistan. All courses are taught in English, and the diploma is recognized in the UK. A popular choice for students planning an international career.





Tashkent State University of Economics

One of the country’s leading institutions in economics and business. Graduates are in high demand, and the university maintains strong partnerships with foreign universities, offering dual-degree programs.





Tashkent State University of Law, @tsulofficial

Uzbekistan’s top law university. Trains future lawyers, judges, and civil servants. Closely integrated with the country’s legal system.





National University of Uzbekistan named after Mirzo Ulugbek, @nuu.uz

The oldest and largest university in the country. Combines strong academic foundations with scientific research. Ranked internationally and collaborates with academic centers worldwide.





University of World Economy and Diplomacy, @uwed_official

A prestigious institution focused on international relations and economics. Prepares graduates for careers in foreign affairs, international organizations, and global business. Courses are offered in multiple languages.





Lomonosov Moscow State University in Tashkent, @msu_uz

A branch of one of Russia’s most prestigious universities. Offers strong academic training in applied informatics, advertising, and other fields. Graduates receive an official Russian diploma.





Moscow State Institute of International Relations, @mgimo.tashkent

One of Russia’s top universities, now in Uzbekistan. Russian-language education with international standards, known for its programs in diplomacy and law.





Webster University in Tashkent, @websteruzbekistan

An American university with a campus in Tashkent. Offers English-language programs, a Webster University diploma, and international career opportunities.





Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers, @tiiameofficial

The leading technical university in the agricultural sector. Specializes in training engineers for water management and agriculture. One of the oldest universities in the country.





Tashkent Medical Academy

The main medical university in Uzbekistan. Combines education, clinical practice, and research. Trains qualified doctors across all major medical fields.





Uzbek State World Languages University, @uzswlu_official

The center of linguistic education in Uzbekistan. Trains teachers, translators, and experts in intercultural communication. One of the most popular universities among language-focused applicants.





Tashkent Institute of Textile and Light Industry

A unique university with a narrow specialization. Prepares professionals for the textile and fashion industries. Combines technical and creative programs in modern formats.





Tashkent State Technical University, @tdtu.edu.uz

The largest engineering university in the country. Trains future energy specialists, mechanical engineers, IT professionals, and geologists. Maintains strong partnerships with industrial companies.