how-korean-university-unist-helped-central-asian-graduates-in-their-life-and-work

Temur Makhsudov, 24 years old, city — Copenhagen, e-commerce, and business analytics manager, Facebook









About admission

The first semester of study is free and a scholarship is allocated, further depends on the student's academic performance — GPA

About the atmosphere

Who is a UNIST student

About the alumni community

About the work

About the plans

Since childhood, I wanted to study abroad, as I realized that this has opened up many opportunities. This is one of the few ways to open the world for a boy from the small town of Nukus in Uzbekistan. In the second year of college, I learned from a friend about a young ambitious university where education is in English, and if you prepare, you can win a grant. I applied and got in.Before the semester, the student chooses the subjects that they want to study. But there are also mandatory ones. A student can get two majors: major and minor. For me, it's Finance and Management.Extracurricular activities are valued — sports, music, chess, and other hobbies. The first semester is free of charge and a scholarship is allocated, which depends on the student's progress-GPA. A hostel is provided, and the cafeteria on the campus is inexpensive. You can work as a teacher's assistant, check exams, improve your knowledge of Junior courses in higher mathematics, physics, and other subjects. The University has a hub for Korean and foreign students, where English is taught.An agreement has been signed with Turkish lyceums. Students come at a young age when they want to make friends, so the atmosphere is open and friendly. They organize sports, cultural events, and events such as International Day, when different cultures, national dishes, costumes, games, songs, and dances are presented. The administration helps foreign students integrate into Korean culture.I was seventeen years old when I left my home, family, and friends. The University helped to become open to a new environment, country, and something unfamiliar.Therefore, it has a lot of engineers, and this contributes to the development of the stereotype of nerds. The trait of students is ambition, the desire to grow comprehensively.I communicate with people in Korea, Turkey, Mongolia, Singapore, and Europe.It is important to be inspired and have people who support you in your achievements. I was lucky in this with UNIST. We learn from each other, share goals and projects. I try to help Uzbek people interested in entering this University.I studied e-business. Last summer, I was offered a job at Water and Life, where I was an Intern. This is a Danish sportswear brand that sells online on Amazon. I work as a Commerce Manager, responsible for the USA, Canada, Japan segments, and the company's business analytics.When I feel that I am a good expert, I will return to Uzbekistan in the long term and help its development.

Akyl Chatkalbay Kyzy, 23 years old, city — Ulsan, co-founder of the consulting and language firm Ask Consulting, @chatkalbaevna









About admission



About the atmosphere

Who is a UNIST student

UNIST students have an entrepreneurial spirit

About the alumni community

About the work

About the plans

I chose it at the call of my heart. I heard about the University while preparing for the Olympics in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Women's Sabad Lyceum and decided to study here. I went to three universities in Korea, but I was more interested in UNIST and its close-knit community.I studied Finance and Computer Programming. The status of a technical state University provides great opportunities. The country invests in start-up centers and projects, mentors such as large companies as Hyundai and LG. We in a team of three Kyrgyz were finalists of the LG competition, after which we had sponsored expeditions. The University sends internships to top companies in the world, supporting them with finances.The main features and advantages of UNIST are the promotion of student initiatives, networking, collaboration with large companies, and e-learning.All students accepted on a budget basis and receive a scholarship, and the competition is great. About 50-70 international students will be able to enroll per year. They take into account achievements at Olympiads, competitions, and participation in charity. It is important to have achievements in a certain area.I've never met anyone who only works in their lab. At least they do sports.They are hard-working people who like to get new knowledge. Technical University always requires more, so the rhythm of life is active. Libraries are open 24/7. Once I came to work at three in the morning and didn't expect to see anyone, but it turned out that the guys didn't even go to bed.But I made friends from different countries and realized that we can be different and each has its truth.This is a stereotype, and children from other schools also enter and study here.This is partially true, but do not forget about worthy students of recognition of their achievements even without certificates.UNIST destroys it by the fact that students are interested in diverse development from participation in cultural events to various hobbies. In particular, Kyrgyz who graduated from Korea are excellent cooks. The reason is that not everyone likes Korean food.The University has created conditions for them to study and develop, and they are also trying to open their own business in the future, where employees will feel comfortable working.I communicate with my compatriots and help with tickets. I keep in touch with graduates in groups on social networks.We meet them in our country and spend time with them. We have many joint projects: we organized a Kurultai of Kyrgyz students, then opened an organization in Malaysia and Europe.We help young people to enroll and study abroad. At the same time, we are preparing for TOEFL and IELTS courses at the family language school and will soon start preparing for GRE/GMAT. It is necessary for those who enter the master's program.We are now planning to implement this project.

Islam Talapbayev, 26 years old, senior product manager, city — Nur-Sultan, Linkedin









About admission







About the atmosphere

Who is a UNIST student

In Ulsan, it is easy to recognize a UNIST student: it is is a modern, smart and well-mannered person





About the alumni community





About the work

About the plans

In Kazakhstan, I studied at the Kazakh-Turkish Nur-Orda Lyceum. I liked the IT field, and for three years I was involved in the programming Olympiad. After the presentation of UNIST at school, I decided to take a chance, applied, and entered.For a good start, you need skills in mathematics, chemistry and physics, biology, computer science, and other basic knowledge. I was lucky that the Lyceum built the right foundation that helped me adapt and continue my education. But despite this, I also experienced difficulties that nurtured my character.Therefore, students at UNIST have three paths. The first is to study and earn money being independent to pay for your studies, and the second is to study for free while interning, doing projects, and the third is when you stop going further and remain without the status of a student. There were many such cases.By 2020, it has implemented a plan to enter the top twenty universities in research. Students are also trained to become leaders: we were obliged to take social disciplines: society and culture, leadership. As a student, they seemed insignificant subjects to me, but now I understand that these drops of knowledge help to make decisions. For techies, the ability to communicate with other people, show leadership qualities, and other soft skills are important in life and work.Therefore, I easily merged with foreign students who were friendly and friendly with me. I felt comfortable in the circle of my native brothers Kazakhs, with whom I acted together. There were thirteen of us. We lived in three houses, met often, played football, and had tea every day and discussed work, life, and school. If the day went badly, then in the evening during such meetings they forgot about unpleasant moments and received support. Thanks to this friendship, I realized how important it is to preserve identity and values such as sincere friendship and shared culture.I became president of the Association of International Students, worked, interned at seven companies, such as PwC, and created startup projects. I participated in sports clubs: basketball, football, and rowing, of which I became president. Then I began to understand that I also have organizational skills and leadership.At first, in order not to lose the grant, I studied hard, but later I looked for other ways out part-time work, assistance to a Korean company in marketing materials for Russia, Kazakhstan, translations, and taught children English. It covered my school expenses and helped me understand what I wanted. UNIST taught me life, and I grew in my eyes.The Korean school of life teaches polite treatment, respect for culture, and tact. They try to avoid conflict situations.When we lived and worked in Korea, we often gathered, help with employment, and sent letters of recommendation to each other. We continue to maintain this attitude and respect to this day.It was founded by compatriots Dulat and Alikhan to share information and advice with young students.This is a large startup company in Kazakhstan with a staff of five hundred people. I am a senior product manager, head of the DosMart cashback service, which provides people with the opportunity to make profitable purchases. We help the Ministry of Trade control prices for socially important goods. I have over forty people on my team.In February of this year, I returned to Kazakhstan, as I realized that it was possible and time to return. I plan to raise the product that our team is engaged in.