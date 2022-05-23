Helping Ours: about the largest community of Russian speakers abroad

We met with a representative of the Helping Ours community and talked about how compatriots help visitors during the period of adaptation in a new country.





Tatiana Toussaint, 43 years old, city — New York, development director of the project Helping Ours





About myself

I am an immigrant. I live in New York. Head of the project Helping Ours.

How it all started

The project Helping Ours was created based on Facebook 11 years ago. We wanted Russian-speaking immigrants to help and support each other during their adaptation in a new country.





We currently represent our support groups in 44 countries. We have about 400 groups on Facebook.



About purpose and idea

In the US, we have 140 groups on various topics. The main theme is work. The second-class groups are services, the third are housing. These three areas cover the basic needs of a person who has arrived in the country and who needs support. Those who are not yet fluent in English and who need any advice and help can contact us.

The main idea behind the creation of the project is to help new arrivals to adapt. When people take a big step like immigration, they need support. Each country has different laws, labor features, medicine, housing. All this needs to be known. You can deal with this alone. But we offer an easier and faster option.



About community activities

We have support groups in every state. They are easy to find on Facebook. It is enough to enter in the search query: «New York Work Helping Ours», «Hawaii Job Helping Ours», «New Jersey Job Helping Ours» — these are locomotive groups in the direction of «Work». There, vacancies are provided by our compatriots who immigrated to the country earlier. They do not mind taking people for the first time and pay in cash, provide all kinds of assistance.

In terms of legislation, you can always find some information. Ask, clarify and find out answers to questions like: «How to get a license», «How to become a teacher», «How to realize yourself as a programmer» and so on. The task of the work groups is to ensure that everything that you have worked out in your countries is not wasted and you do not work in auxiliary positions.





The USA is a country of immigrants. The community that prompts and helps is always there to help. Our project is an instruction for using the country.

How to become a community member







About plans





A year ago, we created a big new project — our own social network. We invite everyone who shares our goals there.

Our admins and moderators are working to keep the content up to par.Our community is open. You can read the information even when planning immigration. We help all Russian speakers.The community is open to kind people who sincerely share information on various topics.