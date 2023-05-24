Festivals, forums and marathons: 10 June events in Central Asia

We have collected the brightest business forums, entertainment festivals and sports events that will be of interest to active residents of Central Asia in June.





Kazakhstan





Central Eurasian Venture Forum

When: June 2

Where: Almaty, Swissôtel Wellness Alatau Almaty

MOST Holding and the UMAY Angels Club, together with the Akimat of Almaty city and the Digitalization Department, the US Agency for International Development, will hold the Central Eurasian Venture Forum. This is a large-scale event for participants in the startup ecosystem. This year, the forum has expanded the geography of participants and covers the whole of Central Asia.





Astana Finance Days

When: June 7

Where: Astana, AIFC

Astana International Financial Center is once again hosting the Astana Finance Days 2023 conference. AFD is an annual financial conference of the Eurasian region, which since 2018 has been serving as a platform for government officials, financial industry experts, investors and business leaders to discuss contemporary issues, trends and opportunities in the financial industry.





SATISFACTION FESTIVAL ASTANA

When: June 10

Where: Astana, Astana Golf Club

The festival will take place in a small oasis in the middle of the steppe, in the Astana Golf Club. There will be a lot of good music, summer vibes, delicious food and cocktails.





Picnic by Partners

When: June 10

Where: Almaty, golf club "Arial"

Star guests, summer vibe of fun and freedom, sincere and pleasant communication. You can come with family and children, friends and loved ones. Musical headliners of the evening will be Kazakh performers ZOLOTO, Ayau, Liili.





Astana Half Marathon 2023

When: June 18

Where: Astana, International Exhibition Center EXPO

One of the most anticipated running events in the capital of Kazakhstan, which for the second year in a row brings together thousands of runners and a healthy lifestyle.

Participants will run a route passing through the most iconic sights of the metropolis.





International Forum of Volunteers

When: June 20-21

Where: Astana

The forum is scheduled for June 20-21 and will become one of the largest international events for volunteers and volunteer organizations. It is planned to be attended by representatives fr om more than 30 countries of the world, as well as delegates from the regions of Kazakhstan. In total, about 400 people are expected to attend.





"Creatorium 3.0"

When: June 25

Where: Almaty, Almaty circus

The organizers plan to gather 1200 people: marketers, entrepreneurs, freelancers, experts, producers.

Uzbekistan

Asia Triathlon Cup Samarkand 2023

When: June 10-11

Where: Samarkand

The first triathlon of the season in Uzbekistan.

On June 10, there will be a race for the Elite category. On June 11, the Triathlon Championship of Uzbekistan will be held as part of the Asia Triathlon Cup Samarkand 2023.

Registration will close on May 20 or when the lim it of participants is reached.





PLUS-Forum "Fintech, banks and retail"

When: June 21-22

Where: Tashkent

More than 2000 delegates and more than 120 speakers are expected, recognized experts in the field of banking, eGOV, fintech and retail.

As part of the two-day conference program and a representative exhibition of promising solutions and services, Forum participants will be able to directly get acquainted with the innovative developments of the most advanced companies in the world and the CIS countries, as well as with the experience of their use by financial institutions and retail chains.

Kyrgyzstan





One Run

When: June 4

Where: Bishkek

On June 4, a half marathon with a synchronized start One Run will be held in several countries. The race will take place in Russia, China, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. In total, about 160,000 people will start the international half marathon.

The race starts at 9:00 Moscow time. In Bishkek, the route will cover the Old Square, the Government House, the Historical Museum and the Central Ala-Too Square.