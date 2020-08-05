Communication audit of dairy brands in Kazakhstan: major mistakes

Article prepared by wecom.agency communication agency.

WE communication is an agency with expertise in PR and digital promotion. It has been working in the advertising and marketing market in Central Asia and Kazakhstan for over 17 years. Our team knows how important it is to periodically conduct an audit to identify errors that prevent the business from progressing.

We conducted a communication audit of dairy brands in Kazakhstan, analyzed the sites, social networks of companies, and their presence in the media. here is what we managed to find out.

Company websites

Brands do not pay enough attention to website design, and the strength of SEO promotion is not taken into account. Basically, the websites have accessible and understandable sections about the company, news, contact details, but they all look up-to-date. There are interesting ideas, such as interactive elements, but they are poorly designed, freeze and can annoy the visitor.

Some websites have too much text describing the products.

Social networks





Companies actively maintain Instagram pages. However in other social networks, such as Facebook, Odnoklassniki, and VK brands prefer to duplicate the content. Publications are mostly useful, selling and entertaining.

Some brands use the right promotion strategy, collaborating with opinion leaders and bloggers, but others still posts poor quality photos, forgetting that Instagram is primarily a visual social network.

In 2020, YouTube surpassed Facebook as the # 1 platform that affects consumer behavior, where consumers try new brands and make purchases. However, the presence of Kazakhstan's dairy brands on the YouTube platform is still not practical.

Media

Brands practically do not use the media as a channel for communication with their existing and potential customers. Some brands in the media do not even have information about the first head of the company.

If a company plans to enter foreign markets or occupy a leading position, it is important to publish in the media and create content that will tell about your company what you want to broadcast.

Conclusion





A progressive audience is used to perceiving information on the Internet, so brands need to increase their online presence. It is better to analyze other social networks to expand the audience through special projects with bloggers and influencers. It is important to update websites, make them easier, more understandable, more relevant, and use digital marketing tools and the media to convey the main positioning and mission of the brand. It’s also important to pay attention to YouTube and create native advertising content.



