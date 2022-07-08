Cheese factory, mountains and lakes: what to see in the national park «Buiratau»

Summer is the best time to travel. If you have only one day for this, we recommend visiting the «Buiratau» park to admire nature, touch history and take beautiful pictures.





What is «Buiratau»

The «Buiratau» State National Natural Park was established in 2011. Its area is 88 968 hectares. Here you can see the North Kazakhstan mountain sheep, included in the Red Book of Kazakhstan, 55 species of mammals and 160 species of birds. The area will delight those who are fond of flora. 610 species of plants grow here, some of which are also listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan.

Artisan's house

The path to the park runs through the village of Torgai, Yereymentau region. Here you can visit the artisan's house and get acquainted with how local craftsmen produce national clothes: chapans, camisoles, slippers and wood products, for example, astau.

Cheese factory «Syrodelkino»

In the same village there is a cheese factory «Syrodelkino». Here you can plunge into the process of making different types of cheeses: buratta, stracciatella, mozzarella and more. All products are made from environmentally friendly ingredients based on natural milk. «Syrodelkino» products can also be found in Astana stores.

Archaeological and ethnographic complex «Kumai»

An excellent place for the next stop will be the archaeological and ethnographic complex «Kumai». There you can find balbals — stone statues that symbolize spiritual culture. The most ancient of them were established in the XVII-XVIII centuries. The monuments «Kos Batyr» — two warriors, preserved from the Turkic period, stand out especially.

Zhaushoky or Falcon Mountains

One of the attractions of the «Buiratau» park is the Zhaushoky or Falcon Mountains, about 450 meters high. From the top there is a great view of the area covered with herbs and plants. A great place to take a breath and take some memorable photos.

Lake Teniz

This lake is located in a tectonic hollow that was formed thousands of years ago. Now it is known as a good place to relax. In warm and clear water, you can swim and look at the never-ceasing water surface.

Lake Kobeytuz

Another Instagram-like place is Lake Kobeytuz, which everyone knows as «pink lake». Today it has lost a bit of its saturated color, but still remains a point that attracts the attention of tourists.