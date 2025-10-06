Central Asia weekly: science, sports, and global partnerships highlight regional momentum

From Kazakhstan’s energy and AI milestones to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan’s expanding educational, technological, and football initiatives, Central Asia is advancing across science, sports, and diplomacy. Tajikistan’s achievements in hydrometeorology and judo, along with Azerbaijan’s gymnastics and Champions League victories, underscore the region’s growing influence in innovation, culture, and international collaboration.





Kazakhstan





SCAT Airlines to launch direct Kazakhstan-Latvia Flights in 2026







SCAT Airlines will open a direct passenger route between Kazakhstan and Latvia in spring 2026, announced at the October 2 Kazakhstan-Latvia business forum in Almaty. The new flights are expected to ease travel, strengthen cultural and business ties, expand tourism, and boost investment. Latvia highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a bridge between Asia and Europe, while Kazakhstan recognized Latvia as a reliable partner, according to the Ministry of Transport. Cargo transit through Latvian ports and growing rail cooperation were also noted as key drivers of bilateral logistics and trade.

Source: astanatimes.com





Kazakhstan highlights investment and energy cooperation at KEW 2025







Kazakhstan hosted Energy Week 2025 and the 16th Eurasian Forum KAZENERGY in Astana, bringing together over 2500 delegates from 50 countries. The forum focused on boosting investment, advancing energy partnerships, and promoting industrial diversification, while also marking the 20th anniversary of the KAZENERGY Association. Key sessions addressed investment reforms, regional electricity cooperation, and major energy projects, underscoring Kazakhstan’s growing role as a regional hub for energy and business.

Source: astanatimes.com





Kazakhstan hosts Digital Bridge Forum with focus on AI and venture mindset





The Digital Bridge forum opened in Astana with bold discussions on AI, including Telegram’s launch of a new AI lab at the Alem AI center and calls for a global venture mindset. World leaders, tech innovators, and academics highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing role as a digital hub, stressing opportunities in AI, investment, and cross-border collaboration. The forum, running through October 4, features key sessions, startup pitches, and international partnerships shaping the future of technology and innovation.

Source: astanatimes.com

Kyrgyzstan





Kent State University to open English Language Center in Bishkek





Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation has agreed with Kent State University, Ohio, USA, to launch new joint initiatives, including an English Language Center at Kyrgyz State Technical University. The partnership also includes English courses for university leaders and civil servants, as well as expanded academic mobility programs to strengthen educational quality and international cooperation.

Source: 24.kg





Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan sign an agreement on Theater Cooperation





Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have signed an agreement to strengthen creative ties between their national theaters, according to the Ministry of Culture. The partnership envisions joint projects, cultural exchanges, and deeper collaboration in stage arts, marking a step toward strengthening friendship and building cultural bridges between the two nations.

Source: 24.kg





The success of Kyrgyz cinema at the Busan International Film Festival





From September 17 to 27, 2025, the Busan International Film Festival—Asia and Oceania’s largest film event—celebrated its 30th anniversary in South Korea. Kyrgyz filmmakers made a strong showing: the film Kurak won two awards, while other directors presented projects in competitive sections, documentary programs, and the Asian Project Market. Their participation not only highlighted the creativity of Kyrgyz cinema but also strengthened its international standing and opened new growth opportunities.

Source: minculture.gov.kg





Kyrgyzstan and Haiti to establish diplomatic relations





Kyrgyzstan and Haiti will formally establish diplomatic relations following a presidential decree approving a joint communiqué between the two countries. The signing authority has been delegated to Aida Kasymalievа, Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York. The move marks a step toward expanding Kyrgyzstan’s international ties, adding cooperation with the Caribbean nation of Haiti, whose capital is Port-au-Prince.

Source: 24.kg

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan appoints first Ambassador to South Africa





Uzbekistan has officially opened its first diplomatic mission in South Africa, with Ashraf Khodjaev assuming the role of ambassador. During a ceremony in Pretoria, he presented his credentials to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Khodjaev, a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry, previously served as ambassador to Qatar and will now also lead the mission in South Africa.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Uzbekistan and the EU discuss expanding investment and financial cooperation





On October 2, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Shokhrukh Gulamov, met with the European Union’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Toivo Klaar. They discussed prospects for joint projects involving European financial institutions and government organizations, focusing on investment and financial collaboration. Both sides confirmed their commitment to continuing constructive dialogue and working on initiatives to strengthen the Uzbekistan-EU partnership.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Uzbekistan and Space Compass discuss cooperation in space technologies





Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies met with the Japanese company Space Compass at the International Astronautics Congress to explore collaboration in space technologies, satellite communications, and advanced data transmission. Both sides expressed readiness to implement joint projects and share expertise to advance high-tech initiatives in Uzbekistan.

Source: uzdaily.uz





Uzbekistan and Latvia explore transport and trade collaboration





On October 2, Uzbekistan and Latvia discussed expanding collaboration in transport, logistics, and trade, including increased cargo via Latvian ports and railway routes. The talks also covered joint projects in key industries, direct flights, and developing e-commerce with Latvia as a regional hub.

Source: uzdaily.uz

Tajikistan





Tajikistan secures first medals at 2025 CIS Games





Tajikistan kicked off its campaign at the 2025 CIS Games in Azerbaijan by winning its first medals in WT Taekwondo and Sambo. Abdujafar Bahodur, 54 kg, and Nurullo Murodov, 74 kg, earned bronze in Taekwondo, while Sambo wrestlers Nazarali Kholov, 64 kg, and Yosin Hukumatov, 71 kg, also claimed bronze. The 142-athlete delegation, participating for the third time, will next compete in boxing, judo, wrestling, shooting, and team sports.

Source: asiaplustj.info





Tajikistan showcases Hydrometeorology advances at CIS meeting





At the CIS Hydrometeorology Council session in Tashkent, Tajikistan, the country highlighted its new automatic weather stations, an avalanche monitoring site, and its modern Hydromet complex in Dushanbe. The government also showcased international collaborations and drone-based monitoring, as chairmanship passed to Uzbekistan.

Source: asiaplustj.info





Tajikistan reaches top 10 at Qingdao Judo Grand Prix





At the 2025 Judo Grand Prix in Qingdao, Tajikistan secured a top-10 finish among 26 countries, winning a silver medal for Obid Jebov 66 kg and a bronze for Jahongir Majidov 100 kg. Several other judokas delivered strong performances, earning valuable ranking points for future international competitions.

Source: asiaplustj.info

Azerbaijan





Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold and bronze at the 3rd CIS Games





At the 3rd CIS Games in Sheki, Azerbaijani gymnasts excelled in trampoline competitions. Magsud Mahsudov claimed gold in the boys’ individual event with 60.19 points, while Nikita Tumakov of Kazakhstan earned bronze. In the girls’ event, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova took bronze, finishing behind Belarus’ Lana Lebedeva, gold, and Russia’s Angela Bladcheva, silver.

Source: 1news.az





Azerbaijan to Co-Host 2027 U-20 World Cup





Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been selected to jointly host the final stage of the 2027 U-20 FIFA World Cup, announced at the FIFA Executive Committee meeting on October 2. This marks the first time the men’s youth tournament will take place in Azerbaijan, where the national team will also make its debut in the finals. The decision reflects the successful sports policies of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Source: 1news.az