Best places to buy national souvenirs in Bishkek
56
/

Yesterday at 11:07

Best places to buy national souvenirs in Bishkek

Tumar Art Salon, @tumar_shop_kg

tumar.jpg

Here you can find high quality ceramics, bags, toys, various ethnic souvenirs and clothes for the gift.

Address: 80 Isanova st.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00

Contacts: +996 555 931680

Epos gifts, @eposgift

epos.jpg

There are wide variety of souvenirs for home and accessories made of leather, wood and wool.

Address: 128 Chuy ave.; 127 Chuy ave.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 19:00

Contacts: +996 775 717171

Akbakai, @akbakai.kg

akbakai.jpg

One of the famous souvenir shop in Bishkek. Here you can buy national musical instruments, leather bags, and utensil.

Address: 202 Chuy ave.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 18:00

Contacts: +996 556 715222

Patriot, @patriot.kyrgyzstan

patriot.jpg

There ca me find interesting keychains, utensils made of wood, other souvenirs with national ornaments.

Address: 297 Tynystanova st.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 17:00

Contacts: +996 554 939993

Osh bazaar

osh bazaar silk road explore.jpg

An excellent place to buy national souvenirs, leather bags in the national style, felt slippers, silk scarves with felt printing, wooden and leather souvenirs.

Address: B. Beyshenaliev st.

Opening hours: 08:30 — 18:00

#kyrgyzstan #bishkek #shopping #souvenirs #souvenirsinbishkek
