best-places-to-buy-national-souvenirs-in-bishkek

Tumar Art Salon, @tumar_shop_kg
Here you can find high quality ceramics, bags, toys, various ethnic souvenirs and clothes for the gift.
Address: 80 Isanova st.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 20:00
Contacts: +996 555 931680
Epos gifts, @eposgift
There are wide variety of souvenirs for home and accessories made of leather, wood and wool.
Address: 128 Chuy ave.; 127 Chuy ave.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 19:00
Contacts: +996 775 717171
Akbakai, @akbakai.kg
One of the famous souvenir shop in Bishkek. Here you can buy national musical instruments, leather bags, and utensil.
Address: 202 Chuy ave.
Opening hours: 09:00 — 18:00
Contacts: +996 556 715222
Patriot, @patriot.kyrgyzstan
There ca me find interesting keychains, utensils made of wood, other souvenirs with national ornaments.
Address: 297 Tynystanova st.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 17:00
Contacts: +996 554 939993
Osh bazaar
An excellent place to buy national souvenirs, leather bags in the national style, felt slippers, silk scarves with felt printing, wooden and leather souvenirs.
Address: B. Beyshenaliev st.
Opening hours: 08:30 — 18:00