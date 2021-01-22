Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

9-high-tech-services-that-are-also-needed-in-kazakhstan
9 high-tech services that are also needed in Kazakhstan
83
/

20.01.2021

9 high-tech services that are also needed in Kazakhstan

Rappi

rappi.jpg

Established: 2015

Country: Colombia

Social media: @rappicolombia

Rappi is a delivery service of groceries, goods, food from restaurants or other courier services within 30 minutes after request. The company is recognized as one of the fastest growing Latin American companies in 2019.


Blablacar

bla.jpg

Established: 2019

Country: France

Social media: @blablacar_es

Blablacar is an international online service for finding car companions. Basically, the service works for intercity trips. Travel costs are divided proportionally among all passengers of the trip.


Local Kitchen

кухня.jpg

Established: 2017

Country: Russia

Social networks: @localkitchenru

Local Kitchen — homemade food delivery service within a radius of two km. The service only has cooking workshops scattered throughout the city, and couriers who travel on foot or by bike.


ScootAPI

scootapi.jpg

Established: 2019

Country: Belarus

The service helps to open kick-sharing — scooter rental in any European country within a month. For those who already own scooters, the startup offers a license for its own software. And for those who have only an idea so far — both software and scooters from a direct manufacturing partner from China.


Yandex.Drive

yandex.jpeg

Established: 2018

Country: Russia

Social media: @yndx.drive

Yandex.Drive is a technological car-sharing, short-term rent of thousands of cars instead of one of our own. You can rent a car and drive on business, go out of town or transport goods. Yandex.Drive is available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

Cargoroo

cargoo.jpg

Established: 2016

Country: Holland

Social media: @cargoroobike

Cargoroo is a cargo bike rental service, such transport is much more practical for moving things or children around the city in the summer.


Uber jump

uber jump.jpg

Established: 2010

Country: USA

Uber Jump is an electric bike or scooter sharing service that allows you to rent it on time. Unlocking the device is carried out using an Uber account through the application.


WayRay

wayray.jpg

Established: 2012

Country: Russia

Social media: @wayraygram

WayRay produces a navigation system based on the principle of holographic augmented reality, all navigation information and markings are displayed on the windshield of the car.


Wastefox

wastefox.jpg

Established: 2019

Country: Russia

Social media: @wastefox

Wastefox is a developer and manufacturer of home stations for the processing of organic waste into fertilizers. Now you can take care of the environment at home.

#kazakhstan #technologies #delivery #hightech #yandex
