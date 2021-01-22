9-high-tech-services-that-are-also-needed-in-kazakhstan

Rappi
Established: 2015
Country: Colombia
Social media: @rappicolombia
Rappi is a delivery service of groceries, goods, food from restaurants or other courier services within 30 minutes after request. The company is recognized as one of the fastest growing Latin American companies in 2019.
Blablacar
Established: 2019
Country: France
Social media: @blablacar_es
Blablacar is an international online service for finding car companions. Basically, the service works for intercity trips. Travel costs are divided proportionally among all passengers of the trip.
Local Kitchen
Established: 2017
Country: Russia
Social networks: @localkitchenru
Local Kitchen — homemade food delivery service within a radius of two km. The service only has cooking workshops scattered throughout the city, and couriers who travel on foot or by bike.
ScootAPI
Established: 2019
Country: Belarus
The service helps to open kick-sharing — scooter rental in any European country within a month. For those who already own scooters, the startup offers a license for its own software. And for those who have only an idea so far — both software and scooters from a direct manufacturing partner from China.
Yandex.Drive
Established: 2018
Country: Russia
Social media: @yndx.drive
Yandex.Drive is a technological car-sharing, short-term rent of thousands of cars instead of one of our own. You can rent a car and drive on business, go out of town or transport goods. Yandex.Drive is available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.
Cargoroo
Established: 2016
Country: Holland
Social media: @cargoroobike
Cargoroo is a cargo bike rental service, such transport is much more practical for moving things or children around the city in the summer.
Uber jump
Established: 2010
Country: USA
Uber Jump is an electric bike or scooter sharing service that allows you to rent it on time. Unlocking the device is carried out using an Uber account through the application.
WayRay
Established: 2012
Country: Russia
Social media: @wayraygram
WayRay produces a navigation system based on the principle of holographic augmented reality, all navigation information and markings are displayed on the windshield of the car.
Wastefox
Established: 2019
Country: Russia
Social media: @wastefox
Wastefox is a developer and manufacturer of home stations for the processing of organic waste into fertilizers. Now you can take care of the environment at home.