facebook
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
13-useful-apps-for-residents-and-visitors-in-kyrgyzstan
logo
13 useful apps for residents and visitors in Kyrgyzstan
High tech

17.12.2024

13 useful apps for residents and visitors in Kyrgyzstan

Navigating life in a new country can be challenging, but with the right apps, settling in Kyrgyzstan becomes much easier. From ride-hailing and food delivery to language learning and local services, these essential apps will help expats feel at home and explore everything the country has to offer.


Taxi services

Bi Taxi

A convenient app for ordering taxis. It allows you to quickly book a ride, view the route, and find out the cost in advance.

Yandex Go

A service for taxi booking and delivery. Known for its fast service, accurate route tracking, and contactless payment option.

Food delivery

Namba Food

A popular food delivery platform offering a wide selection of restaurants, simple payment options, and fast delivery.

Glovo


One of the leading delivery apps in Bishkek, Glovo lets you order food, groceries, and even medicines directly to your door.

Wolt


A modern food delivery service known for its quality and punctuality. It works with many popular establishments.

Marketplaces

Lalafo


A platform for buying and selling second-hand goods. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to post ads and find the items you need.

Ozon


Online store. Goods in installments. Household products. Clothing. Air and railway tickets

Maps and navigation

2GIS


Detailed maps with public transport routes and navigation features. Perfect for exploring new places.

Yandex Maps

Another app from Yandex that helps you find great places and the best routes to reach them.

Online banking

MBank

One of the most popular apps for online money transfers and storage.

My O! Bank

An app by one of the major banks, offering a full range of banking services.

UMAI


A mobile wallet app that makes paying for utilities, phone bills, and even groceries quick and hassle-free.

Government services

Tunduk


The official app for accessing government services. It simplifies the process of obtaining certificates and documents.


These apps make everyday life in Kyrgyzstan easier and more convenient for both locals and visitors.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#foreigners #kyrgyzstan #bishkek #apps #mobilecommunication
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
Why foreign investors should consider Kazakhstan’s startups and venture capital funds
Why foreign investors should consider Kazakhstan’s startups and venture capital funds
8 Central Asian scientific communities for young scientists
8 Central Asian scientific communities for young scientists
Where to find free IT courses from major companies in Tajikistan
Where to find free IT courses from major companies in Tajikistan
How to become an effective leader: Dr. Corrie Block on the important qualities of a manager
How to become an effective leader: Dr. Corrie Block on the important qualities of a manager
How science develops in Uzbekistan: Jamoliddin Razzokov on the work of young scientists and important studies
How science develops in Uzbekistan: Jamoliddin Razzokov on the work of young scientists and important studies