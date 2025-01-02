13-useful-apps-for-residents-and-visitors-in-kyrgyzstan

Navigating life in a new country can be challenging, but with the right apps, settling in Kyrgyzstan becomes much easier. From ride-hailing and food delivery to language learning and local services, these essential apps will help expats feel at home and explore everything the country has to offer.





Taxi services

Bi Taxi

A convenient app for ordering taxis. It allows you to quickly book a ride, view the route, and find out the cost in advance.

Yandex Go

A service for taxi booking and delivery. Known for its fast service, accurate route tracking, and contactless payment option.

Food delivery

Namba Food

A popular food delivery platform offering a wide selection of restaurants, simple payment options, and fast delivery.

One of the leading delivery apps in Bishkek, Glovo lets you order food, groceries, and even medicines directly to your door.

A modern food delivery service known for its quality and punctuality. It works with many popular establishments.

Marketplaces

A platform for buying and selling second-hand goods. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to post ads and find the items you need.

Online store. Goods in installments. Household products. Clothing. Air and railway tickets

Maps and navigation

Detailed maps with public transport routes and navigation features. Perfect for exploring new places.

Yandex Maps

Another app from Yandex that helps you find great places and the best routes to reach them.

Online banking

MBank

One of the most popular apps for online money transfers and storage.

My O! Bank

An app by one of the major banks, offering a full range of banking services.

A mobile wallet app that makes paying for utilities, phone bills, and even groceries quick and hassle-free.

Government services

The official app for accessing government services. It simplifies the process of obtaining certificates and documents.





These apps make everyday life in Kyrgyzstan easier and more convenient for both locals and visitors.