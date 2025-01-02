13-useful-apps-for-residents-and-visitors-in-kyrgyzstan

Navigating life in a new country can be challenging, but with the right apps, settling in Kyrgyzstan becomes much easier. From ride-hailing and food delivery to language learning and local services, these essential apps will help expats feel at home and explore everything the country has to offer.
Taxi services
A convenient app for ordering taxis. It allows you to quickly book a ride, view the route, and find out the cost in advance.
A service for taxi booking and delivery. Known for its fast service, accurate route tracking, and contactless payment option.
Food delivery
A popular food delivery platform offering a wide selection of restaurants, simple payment options, and fast delivery.
Glovo
One of the leading delivery apps in Bishkek, Glovo lets you order food, groceries, and even medicines directly to your door.
Wolt
A modern food delivery service known for its quality and punctuality. It works with many popular establishments.
Marketplaces
Lalafo
A platform for buying and selling second-hand goods. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to post ads and find the items you need.
Ozon
Online store. Goods in installments. Household products. Clothing. Air and railway tickets
Maps and navigation
2GIS
Detailed maps with public transport routes and navigation features. Perfect for exploring new places.
Another app from Yandex that helps you find great places and the best routes to reach them.
Online banking
One of the most popular apps for online money transfers and storage.
An app by one of the major banks, offering a full range of banking services.
UMAI
A mobile wallet app that makes paying for utilities, phone bills, and even groceries quick and hassle-free.
Government services
Tunduk
The official app for accessing government services. It simplifies the process of obtaining certificates and documents.
These apps make everyday life in Kyrgyzstan easier and more convenient for both locals and visitors.