8-must-visit-parks-and-gardens-in-astana

Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, is known not only for its modern architecture but also for its variety of parks and gardens that offer great spaces for relaxation, walks, and sports activities. Below is an overview of eight parks worth visiting in Astana.





Central City Park





Central Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Astana, founded in 1893. Located in the very heart of the capital, it offers a variety of entertainment for the whole family, including rides, cafes, and recreation areas. Recently, the Oasis water park with pools for both children and adults was opened, making it a perfect spot for summer leisure.





Botanical Garden





The Botanical Garden is the largest and newest park in Astana, opened in 2018. It covers an area of 89.2 hectares and features over 95 000 trees and shrubs. The garden includes greenhouses, an artificial pond, walking and cycling paths, and the "Taikazan" fountain. It is an ideal place for walks, sports, and family outings.







Presidential Park





Presidential Park was opened in 2008 and is one of the largest in Astana, covering 83 hectares. It is located around the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation and is decorated with fountains, flowerbeds, and artificial streams. The central feature is a fountain shaped like the mythical bird Samruk. The park is popular among joggers, cyclists, and families with children.







Zheruyyk Park





Zheruyyk Park, whose name translates as "Promised Land," is located in the Karaotkel district. Spread over 21 hectares, it has more than 10 000 trees and shrubs. The park is adorned with sculptures, benches, and cycling paths, making it a favored place for walks and relaxation.







Triathlon Park





Opened in 2016, Triathlon Park is designed for running, cycling, and skiing. It is located near Presidential Park and the Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Park. The park is known for hosting annual sports events, including the IronMan 70.3 competition.







Zhetysu Park





Zhetysu Park, formerly known as Arai Park, was renovated in 2018. It presents miniature versions of sights from the Semirechye region, including interpretations of the Charyn Canyon, Lake Balkhash, and the Tamgaly-Tas petroglyphs. The park also features fountains, cycling, and jogging tracks, making it a fascinating place for walks and cultural exploration.







Lovers’ Park





Lovers’ Park, also known as Youth Park, was opened in 2005 and is located next to the Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment center. The park is decorated with fountains, flowerbeds, and trees planted using German technology. Its central element is a fountain gifted by Austrian princess Gabriela von Habsburg. It is a popular spot for romantic strolls and enjoying the outdoors.





Linear Park





Linear Park is a modern urban park located between Akmeshit and Turkestan streets. Opened in 2018, it includes playgrounds, sports areas, pedestrian, jogging, and cycling paths, as well as art installations. The park is a great place for active recreation and walks.