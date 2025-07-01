Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
where-freelancers-can-work-in-astana-coworking-spaces-and-cafes-with-free-wi-fi
logo
Where freelancers can work in Astana: coworking spaces and cafes with free Wi-Fi
Places

27.06.2025

Where freelancers can work in Astana: coworking spaces and cafes with free Wi-Fi

We’ve put together a list of coworking spaces and cafes in Astana where you can work while enjoying coffee and free internet.


IQ Coworking

Location: 5/2 Dostyk St.

A coworking space in Astana offering a variety of services for freelancers, startups, and small businesses. It features modern workspaces including open areas, private offices, and meeting rooms.


Discovery Coworking

Location: 11/1 Sarayshyk St. and 5 Dostyk St.

This coworking space provides high-speed internet, printing, scanning, access to a kitchen and a lounge area. Conference rooms are also available for meetings and presentations.


Barista Coffee

Location: 8 Koshkarbayev Ave. and 19 Bukhar Zhyrau St.

A café with modern design, creating a cozy and comfortable atmosphere for friendly meetings or work. They offer Wi-Fi, making it convenient for freelancers and students looking to work over a cup of coffee.


Freedom Coffee House

Location: 53 Mangilik El Ave.

A cozy café with Wi-Fi, offering specialty coffee and delicious food in a relaxed atmosphere.


iHub Coworking

Location: 12/1 Konaev St.

iHub actively builds a professional community by offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Various events and workshops are held regularly.


Tokyo Coworking

Location: 19 Bukhar Zhyrau St.

This coworking space features a spacious conference hall for up to 70 people and VIP meeting rooms for business discussions. Enjoy fast internet and quality coffee.


Nomad Soul

Location: 14A Kunaev St.

The space offers private offices and conference rooms — ideal for office use, training, or other events. A café on the ground floor adds convenience. All rooms are fully furnished and available for hourly rent.


Spaces

Location: 12 Samal microdistrict

A coworking space with 24/7 access. It features modern workstations, meeting rooms, conference halls, a cozy library, and lounge zones. There are also play areas for children, making work more comfortable for parents.


CAFELLINI


Location: 34/6 Sarayshyk St.

A hybrid restaurant in Astana where you can enjoy European cuisine and aromatic coffee. It includes a cozy play area for kids and private booths for more secluded meetings or work. A great spot for business meetings or family outings.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#astana #work #digital #freelance #coworking
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
10 dental clinics in Baku with quality service and a wide range of services
10 dental clinics in Baku with quality service and a wide range of services
10 karaoke bars in Bishkek where we recommend singing and dancing
10 karaoke bars in Bishkek where we recommend singing and dancing
Places to visit in Almaty: 10 spots recommended by locals
Places to visit in Almaty: 10 spots recommended by locals
10 best restaurants in Astana for food lovers
10 best restaurants in Astana for food lovers
10 dry cleaners in Almaty where you can drop off your clothes, shoes and textiles
10 dry cleaners in Almaty where you can drop off your clothes, shoes and textiles