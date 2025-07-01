Where freelancers can work in Astana: coworking spaces and cafes with free Wi-Fi

We’ve put together a list of coworking spaces and cafes in Astana where you can work while enjoying coffee and free internet.





IQ Coworking

Location: 5/2 Dostyk St.

A coworking space in Astana offering a variety of services for freelancers, startups, and small businesses. It features modern workspaces including open areas, private offices, and meeting rooms.





Discovery Coworking

Location: 11/1 Sarayshyk St. and 5 Dostyk St.

This coworking space provides high-speed internet, printing, scanning, access to a kitchen and a lounge area. Conference rooms are also available for meetings and presentations.





Barista Coffee

Location: 8 Koshkarbayev Ave. and 19 Bukhar Zhyrau St.

A café with modern design, creating a cozy and comfortable atmosphere for friendly meetings or work. They offer Wi-Fi, making it convenient for freelancers and students looking to work over a cup of coffee.





Freedom Coffee House

Location: 53 Mangilik El Ave.

A cozy café with Wi-Fi, offering specialty coffee and delicious food in a relaxed atmosphere.





iHub Coworking

Location: 12/1 Konaev St.

iHub actively builds a professional community by offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Various events and workshops are held regularly.





Tokyo Coworking

Location: 19 Bukhar Zhyrau St.

This coworking space features a spacious conference hall for up to 70 people and VIP meeting rooms for business discussions. Enjoy fast internet and quality coffee.





Nomad Soul

Location: 14A Kunaev St.

The space offers private offices and conference rooms — ideal for office use, training, or other events. A café on the ground floor adds convenience. All rooms are fully furnished and available for hourly rent.





Spaces

Location: 12 Samal microdistrict

A coworking space with 24/7 access. It features modern workstations, meeting rooms, conference halls, a cozy library, and lounge zones. There are also play areas for children, making work more comfortable for parents.









Location: 34/6 Sarayshyk St.

A hybrid restaurant in Astana where you can enjoy European cuisine and aromatic coffee. It includes a cozy play area for kids and private booths for more secluded meetings or work. A great spot for business meetings or family outings.