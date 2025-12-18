Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
5 best places to experience an old-money atmosphere in Dushanbe
Places

13.12.2025

5 best places to experience an old-money atmosphere in Dushanbe

We’ve selected restaurants in Dushanbe that offer quality wine and a calm, elegant setting.


Gusht, @gusht.resto


Gusht restaurant features a panoramic terrace overlooking the city, soft lighting, and unobtrusive background music. The interior is designed in a minimalist style, with an emphasis on clean lines and restraint.


IL Patio, @ilpatio_dushanbe


IL Patio is an Italian restaurant in Dushanbe. The menu includes classic Italian appetizers, seafood dishes, pizza, risotto, and other items typical of a traditional trattoria.


Osteria Mario, @mario_shvili_dushanbe


Osteria Mario follows the concept of a cozy Italian home-style restaurant. The menu focuses on traditional dishes and is complemented by an extensive wine list featuring selections from Italy, France, and other regions. The interior is modern, with strong attention to detail.


Hilton Dushanbe, @hiltondushanbehotel


Hilton Dushanbe is home to the Zaitoun restaurant, offering European and Mediterranean cuisine in a calm, formal atmosphere. For evening relaxation, the Soho Bar is available with a cocktail menu and an intimate setting. The hotel’s wine list includes classic European selections and aligns with the overall concept of a modern, understated interior.


Char, @char.crowneplaza.dushanbe


The Char restaurant at the Crowne Plaza combines panoramic city views with a modern classic interior. The Bar & Grill menu highlights barbecue dishes. The venue positions itself as a place for unhurried dinners with elements of a refined gastronomic experience.

#restaurant #tajikistan #dushanbe #bars
