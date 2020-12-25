Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

7 services that will deliver you food to the festive table
43
/

Today at 10:00

7 services that will deliver you food to the festive table

Namba Food, @namba_food

namba food.jpg


The Namba Food delivery service brings together more than 250 of the best restaurants in the city. There are 24/7 delivery.


Contacts: 2508; +996 551 303 303; +996 775 303 303; +996 501 303 303; +996 551 303 303


Pizza Empire, @mypizzakg

империя пиццы.jpg


Their menu has everything for a festive table, from salads and bread to hot dishes, desserts, pizza and even sushi. They have 24/7 delivery.


Contacts: +996 312 510 707; +996 551 510 707; +996 772 510 707; +996 704 510 707


Kozu grill, @kozugrill.kg

kozugrill.jpg


They deliver any ready-made meat to the festive table for a large company. The assortment includes turkey and different types of grilled goat. 24/7 delivery.


Contacts: +996 553 937 777


Navat, @navat_kg

navat.jpg


The restaurant provides delivery of real oriental cuisine: homemade pastry, pilaf, salads and desserts. 24/7 delivery.


Contacts: +996 551 641 111; +996 551 461 111


Eda.kg

eda.kg.jpg


This delivery service offers the largest selection of restaurants and cafes in the segment. Delivery is carried out within one hour. Here you can order any dish of any cuisine.


Contacts: +996 708 000 312; +996 557 500 312


Menu.kg, @emenu.kg

menu.kg.jpg


Here you can order dishes from more than 350 cafes in Bishkek. There is also a delivery service from shops and supermarkets. Delivery is valid from 08:00 to 22:00 hours.


Contacts: +996 700 933 033


Kulikov, @kulikov_kg

kulikov.jpg


The famous confectionery house also offers ordering and delivery of your favorite desserts to the festive table.


Contacts: +996 556 583 858

#kyrgyzstan #bishkek #delivery
